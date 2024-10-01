Best New Games Announced In September of 2024

September has come and gone. But with it came some new video game announcements, especially thanks to the PlayStation State of Play event. We’re going to highlight a few games that were announced last month. These are certainly not all the games unveiled, but a few might be worth considering or at least being aware of. That said, these games are not ranked in any particular order. They range from a wide variety of genres and platforms they will be available on.

#10 Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Are you ready for another Like a Dragon game? We got quite a spinoff coming our way next year called Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. That’s quite a name for a game, and it’s one centered around Goro Majima. Players control Goro as he winds up on a remote island close to Hawaii. With no memories of his past life, Goro leads a pirate crew as he ventures out to find hidden treasure and recover his memories. You’ll find that the game acts much like the past games in this franchise, so expect a beat ’em up combat game. This title is available on February 28, 2025, for the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

#9 Hitman World of Assassination (PSVR2)

Who doesn’t love Hitman? The game franchise has thrived over the years, and during the PlayStation State of Play, it was unveiled that Hitman World of Assassination was coming to the PlayStation VR2. Players are getting the full main campaign of Hitman World of Assassination, but this time, it is done through the eyes of Agent 47. With the PlayStation VR2, you’ll get a far more immersive experience with controls worked to give you a feeling of being right in the action. So prepare your disguises and plan the best way to strike off the target from your list when this game launches later this December.

#8 Freedom Wars Remaster

PlayStation Vita owners rejoice! One of the more popular games on the console, Freedom Wars, is returning. This action RPG was unveiled to have a remastered edition in the works. In this game, you’re in prison. Sorry! But there’s a chance of getting back and gaining your freedom. You can sign up and fight off these massive beasts to cut down on your one million prison sentences. Hey, you pretty much have a death sentence anyway, so join the ranks and fight these monsters in hopes of getting a chance at that sweet, sweet freedom again. Players interested in this one can expect the remastered edition to launch early next year on January 10, 2025, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms.

#7 Palworld (PS5)

Okay, you undoubtedly have heard about Palworld at this point. The game gained a ton of interest as it essentially looked like a Pokemon game mixed with survival elements. Players could already dive into this game through PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. While the game was again in the headlines with its legal battles with Nintendo, it also found headlines for its surprise drop on the PlayStation 5 platform. That’s right; if you’re gaming on the PS5, you can finally try this new Pokemon, er, I mean this new open-world monster-taming game out now!

#6 Lunar Remastered Collection

Are you a fan of classic JRPGs? Have you given the Lunar games a go? Whether you played and loved them or have yet to experience these games, the Lunar Remastered Collection gives you another chance to enjoy this story. Players are getting Lunar: Silver Star Story Complete and Lunar 2: Eternal Blue Complete. This new definitive remastered edition here comes packed with improvements in audio, graphical, and some much-needed quality-of-life updates. Best of all, the new edition will be available for various platforms. You’ll get to enjoy this JRPG on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

#5 Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1-2 Remastered

Ready to feel old? Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver launched back in 1999. This action-adventure series was a huge hit when it launched, and if you loved the game back then, you might find yourself loving it even more later this year. Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1&2 Remastered was unveiled to be in the works. Here, you’re going to get the original games again, but with a fresh coat of paint. Likewise, you’ll find a new photo mode, an upgraded camera, and control options. These first two installments will allow you to watch our protagonist rise and seek their revenge after their former master executed them. Players can expect this game to land in the marketplace on December 10, 2024, for the PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch platforms.

#4 Tetris Forever

Come on, admit it. You love Tetris. I love Tetris. Everyone loves Tetris! This timeless puzzle game will stand the test of time, and decades after its release, the game franchise still finds new editions. Tetris Forever brings in a new collection of games and modes to enjoy. But beyond that, there are documentary videos. Play the game and get some new insight into the history of this iconic IP. Tetris Forever is set to launch this year at some point, and when it does, you’ll find it for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and the Nintendo Switch.

#3 ArcheAge Chronicles

ArcheAge Chronicles caught a lot of attention as it looks like an upcoming fantasy-action RPG you won’t want to miss. Here’s the lowdown. In this game, we’re following an established explorer’s journey to make a name for themselves. You’ll find that a mysterious land called Auroria was rediscovered and now you’re off to the races with other explorers to learn more about this place. Venture into this land and tap into its mysteries, but you might soon find that you’ve bitten off more than you can chew. We don’t know when the game will launch, but it should hit the PC and PlayStation 5 platforms when it does.

#2 Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered

Okay, this game has been a hot topic since it was unveiled. There are a lot of players who were not thrilled that a remastered edition was coming to Horizon Zero Dawn already, but the flip side of the coin is if you haven’t played this game yet, then there is a better-looking edition coming out into the marketplace. Developers went in to deliver an enhanced version of Aloy and her grand journey. It’ll be released on October 31, 2024, for the PC and PlayStation 5 platforms. Additionally, developers have noted that over ten hours of dialogues have been re-recorded. So, are you prepared to learn more about this mysterious world dominated by large mechanical beasts?

#1 Ghost of Yōtei

Ghost of Yōtei was the closer to the PlayStation State of Play event. A lot of eyes were waiting to see what would be the big game saved for the end of the show, and if you were a fan of Ghost of Tsushima, then you might have been more than delighted to see a new game coming out for the franchise. We don’t know much about the game yet, but from what we understand, this game was set in 1603 in Hokkaido, Japan. Here, players are stepping into the role of Atsu, a female warrior. Again, if you have played Ghost of Tsushima, then you should understand what to expect regarding the gameplay. But that doesn’t mean the developers didn’t make some notable changes for this installment. We’ll have to wait and see some of the gameplay in action. Ghost of Yōtei will not be released until sometime in 2025 for the PlayStation 5.