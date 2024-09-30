Best NEW Psychological Horror Games of 2025

Are you after some truly sinister psychological horror games? We have you covered. Here are a few games we’re eager to try in 2025. With that said, these won’t be ranked in any particular order. Instead, these are just a collection of games you should keep tabs on.

#9 The Lost Wild

Wait, didn’t we JUST talk about this kind of thing? Oh, The Lost Wild is a slightly different dinosaur game? That’s good to know.

Apparently, in this title, you’re not meant to go fight the dinosaurs directly; you’re just trying to live in their world and figure out what’s going on around you. For example, instead of fighting them, you can try to distract them or even intimidate them if you think that’ll work.

Plus, someone is trying to guide you through this madness. But what is the secret of this prehistoric place? Do you think you can survive long enough to find out?

#8 ILL

If you want things a bit “cranked up” in your horror titles, then perhaps ILL will suit your “tastes.” You are someone who is investigating a town full of people who are not just sick; they’re turning into monsters. Said monsters are trying to kill you, so you’ll need to fight back and attempt to figure out what has transformed them into these monstrosities!

The problems you face will be numerous, including the fact that the monsters will adapt to your fighting style, so you’ll need to constantly be on your toes! Do you think you can survive all these terrors? Or will you become their next victim?

#7 Paranormal Tales

Or perhaps you’re looking for an adventure that takes place across many settings and places. One that will give you a “new perspective” to look through as you go through the tale? If so, Paranormal Tales is what you’re looking for.

The game takes hold of the “found footage” era of movies and puts it in movie form. You’ll be part of four tales where terrifying events unfold before your very eyes. You’ll use the footage to try and learn what caused these horrible acts and attempt to survive it after multiple attempts!

It won’t be easy, but you might just make it!

#6 Dark Fracture

When you work on a body farm, and you have a “tragic past” you’re dealing with, you KNOW you’re asking for trouble. Dark Fracture is about a man who works on such a research site, and then, one day, everything starts to go wrong.

With reality seemingly spiraling all around him, you’ll have to help him keep his sanity as he watches untold horrors forming around him.

But are they really there? Could this just be his mind playing the ultimate trick on him as he fails to reconcile with his past? You’ll have to play the game to learn the truth!

#5 Beneath

The true meaning of psychological horror is to push the person experiencing the “Events” to the brink and make them wonder if what they’re experiencing is real and whether they’ll be able to survive it at all.

In Beneath, you’ll play as a diver who is experiencing such mental thoughts. They are trapped within a world under the waves that have monsters and other terrors awaiting. You are low on resources, and your sanity hangs by a thread. What will you do to try and survive what lies ahead? Or can you even make it that far? You’ll have to play the game to find out.

#4 Macabre

It’s not often that horror games fall into certain genres like “extraction shooter,” yet with Macabre, that’s exactly what you’re getting. The game puts you and certain friends into the unenviable position of going into a strange rift that’ll take you not just to another world but an entirely new timeline!

That means that anything and everything can happen there, and that’s just the start of your journey! You’ll return that rift repeatedly, and you’ll never know what will await you on the other side! That is, except for the gruesome monsters that will always be lurking within the rifts and coming after you and your team. Try not to die, okay?

#3 We Harvest Shadows

The beautiful thing about psychological horror stories, if there are “beautiful things” that can be found within them, is that they can be set up in certain ways to really make people feel “one with the character” while also ensuring that they don’t know what will happen next.

In the case of We Harvest Shadows, you’ll play Garrett, a man who used to live in the city and then decides to go live as a recluse on a farm for the rest of his life.

During the day, you’ll take care of his house and farmland. Then, at night, you’ll try and figure out what haunts this piece of land, and whether you can escape its horrifying touch.

#2 The Occultist

You are Alan Rebels, a paranormal investigator who has certain objects that allow him to view the events that transpired in certain places to see what kind of paranormal activity went on within it. When it is brought to a place called Godstone, he must see the truth and try not to get caught up in the horrors that transpired there.

All in an attempt to figure out what happened to his father long ago.

However, he must be mindful during his investigation. If he comes into contact with the spirits of the past, bad things can happen. Keep aware of your surroundings and do what you can to learn the truth!

#1 OD

We’ll admit that we don’t know much about OD, as it was just unveiled at The Game Awards last year by Hideo Kojima, and he merely said it would be a game meant to “explore the true meaning of fear” or something to that effect. Kojima would also say that he wants this to be a truly “immersive” kind of experience and one that could create a “new form of media,” whatever that means.

Look, it’s all incredibly vague right now, and there’s no guarantee that it’ll arrive in 2025. However, if Kojima is involved, and things go how he hopes, it could be something special.

…or it could just be weird.