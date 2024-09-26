Star Wars Outlaws: How to find Jet Kordo’s Vault on Kijimi

Jet Kondo is an infamous smuggler who has left quite a legacy in Star Wars Outlaws. The former owner of Kay’s spaceship, the Trailblazer, she has a keen interest in tracking down the Vaults that Ket and his crew, the Miyuki Trade League, have hidden across the galaxy. These chests have exclusive loot that players will want to get their hands on. This guide will show players how to find Jet Kordo’s Vault on Kijimi in Star Wars Outlaws.

How to find Jet Kordo’s Vault in Kijimi in Star Wars Outlaws

To start finding these Vaults not just on Kijimi but all across the galaxy, the “Jet Kordo’s Legacy” Side Quest needs to be started. This can be done after completing the “The Wreck” Story Quest and picking up the Holotracker from the workbench next to the side exit of the Trailblazer. With the Holotracker, you can start following leads that lead to each planet’s Vault.

Tracking down the Kijimi Vault requires a specific Holodisc found on the snowy planet. This disc can be found as part of the “Sheltered Vault” Intel Chain. The first piece of Intel in the Chain can be started by talking to two NPCs who are standing on a bridge at the center of the Thermal District and discussing the Miyuki Trade League. Interact with them to start the hunt for the Holodisc.

Go down the long hallway that connects Kijimi Square and the Thieves’ Quarters Leaning against the wall near the southwest end of this path are two thugs who know that a Holodisc is part of a pot in a game of Sabacc at a nearby bar.

Go back to Kijimi Square to the northeast of the thugs. The bar can be found to the west of the Duradan Soup Street Food vendor. Inside is a table with 3 people playing Kessel Sabacc. Win a game at this table to get the Holodisc.

With the Holodisc acquired, the Holotracker will now display a map to a location that will provide the final piece to the puzzle and lead directly to Jet Kondo’s Kijimi Vault.

Go to the center of Kijimi Square and look directly south of the giant tower and the street sign that points towards the city’s different districts. There will be a rock with Jet Kondo’s logo carved into it. Interact with this rock a frequency that will lead to the Vault’s entrance. When facing the direction of the Vault, the Holotracker will blink with an orange light.

Go all the way to the southwest corner of Kijimi City at the Roadway Gate. From the gate, follow the path to the north. At the top of the stairs and climbable wall. There is a brick wall with a keycard reader that the Holodisc can be inserted into. This will open a nearby door.

This door leads to Jet Kondo’s Vault on Kijimi which is nice and warm while also having some Treasure to collect. Open the chest in the room to get the Jet Kondo’s Legacy Part 6 collectible and Direct Transaction Sabacc Shift Token. This also resolves the “Sheltered Vault” Intel Chain and will end the Kijimi portion of the “Jet Kordo’s Legacy” Side Quest but there are other Vaults on each of the other planets that will be explored throughout the story of Star Wars Outlaws.

