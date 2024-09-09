GTA 6: Latest News and Rumors – What We Know So Far

Grand Theft Auto VI is easily one of the most hyped-up video game releases in a very long time. With Grand Theft Auto V smashing records when it was first released, there is anticipation that Grand Theft Auto VI will not only follow that trend but surpass it. Still, there is plenty we don’t know about GTA 6, and while we wait for more official details to emerge, let’s talk about what we do know. Or, at the very least, let’s speculate as to what could be coming our way with this new installment.

When Is GTA 6 Coming?

Well, that’s the million-dollar question, isn’t it? We don’t yet have a specific date to mark down on this installment. However, the first official Grand Theft Auto VI trailer did confirm that we would see the game sometime in 2025. Just when exactly in 2025 that will be is anyone’s guess. So keep your eyes open for the next trailer drop that might finally narrow in on the launch window.

Currently, we don’t have a release date outside of TBD 2025.

How Much Will GTA 6 Cost?

We don’t know if we’ll have different Grand Theft Auto VI editions quite yet. If we do, we’ll see various prices for the game featured. However, we anticipate that the standard edition of Grand Theft Auto VI will cost players $69.99.

When Was GTA 6 Announced?

Grand Theft Auto VI was highly anticipated for years, and during those years, Rockstar remained quiet. We had seen rumors and leaks suggesting the game was well into development. But officially, Rockstar confirmed that development was underway in February 2022. That said, it wasn’t until December 2023 before fans could get their first official look at the game with the Grand Theft Auto VI announcement trailer.

Can You Pre-order GTA 6?

At the moment, no pre-orders are available for Grand Theft Auto VI.

What System Will GTA 6 Be On?

Grand Theft Auto VI is only confirmed for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms. PC players will likely also receive the game later on, but at launch, it looks like it’s only being released for the latest-generation PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Of course, that’s just a brief look at what we know or what is speculated so far. There are a ton of rumors and supposed leaks that paint a better picture of what Grand Theft Auto VI could be like once released. For instance, we’re expecting some vast improvements to mechanics and NPCs.

Rockstar will hopefully deliver a far more immersive experience. Rumors suggest Vice City will have up to 70% of its buildings enterable this time. This rumor goes in hand with other patents that indicate the developers are using a system to generate some interiors for buildings. Now, patents don’t mean we’ll see this come to fruition. Instead, they just offer some insights into what the studio might consider.

As mentioned, improved NPCs would be a big plus here. We’d love to see how some of these characters will react to our protagonist and the weather systems to even more believable driving maneuvers. That’s another significant component because police chase sequences play a massive role in the game franchise. We hope to see an improvement in chases in vehicles and on foot.

Lastly, it would be great to see role-playing added to the game officially. Grand Theft Auto Online was already a hit in its own right. But the online community has taken it upon themselves to mod and make a means to role-play in Los Santos. So, having the ability to take on jobs or live out a character in Vice City online without necessarily having to go through mods to get the gameplay experience up and running would be fantastic.