18 Best NEW Upcoming Survival Games of 2025

It’s the survival of the fittest in this list. We will showcase some survival games we can’t wait to check out in 2025. With that said, these titles won’t be ranked in any particular order, as we’ll have to wait for them to be released to see how they stack up against each other.

#18 Jurassic Park: Survival

This is a great place to start, as we should always start with a big swing, right? Jurassic Park: Survival is a game that actually follows up the original movie by Steven Spielberg. In it, you’re someone who was stuck on the danger-prone Isla Nublar during the events of the first film but didn’t get to escape as everyone else did.

That means you’re not just fighting for your own life, but you’re fighting to keep away from the dinosaurs that roam the island! With each step you take, you could invite one of them after you, so be cautious, run when you can, and don’t get eaten!

#17 Polyaris

There are many games that dare to ask the question of what life would be like in a post-nuclear world. Some of them use more sci-fi styling, and others use a more fantastical approach. However, with Polyaris, things are more focused on survival than anything else. You play a scientist who was exploring at the far northern regions of the world when a nuclear attack happens. It wipes out much of humanity, and now, you are on your own.

To understand the truth, you’ll have to survive long enough to get answers. Use the materials you have around you to survive, and make sure that the end of the world doesn’t feature the end of you.

#16 Renown

Welcome to the medieval world of Renown. In this game, you and many other players will attempt to build a new life for yourselves within this realm, and you’ll have many ways to do so. You’ll start small but will be able to build yourself up until you do things like making castles. Then, as you go exploring the world, you might be able to garner some forces and take out another person’s castle! You know, because you’ve always wanted to!

The game’s combat system has the “easy to learn but difficult to master” moniker, and things will get bloody for you if you don’t use the system together.

#15 Outward 2

Welcome to Aurai, where survival is anything but a given. You’ve likely played various survival titles that try to “test you” to see how well you’ll do in key situations. However, in Outward 2, the entire point of the game is survival and whether you’ll be up to the task of living in this world.

By that, we mean the title has a punishing difficulty, one that will take you out if you don’t prepare enough and make use of everything you have. You have plenty of options at your disposal if you’re willing to look at them, so use what you have and ensure this place doesn’t get you.

#14 StarRupture

It would be so much easier on a person if they were able to go to a planet full of resources and simply extract them without issue. Yet, we all know that sci-fi games would be boring if that were the case! In StarRupture, you’re tasked with going to a world and mining its resources. The problem is that this planet isn’t what it seems, and that means you’ll have many obstacles to overcome.

The more you build, the more you’ll be able to explore the world and deal with the alien beasts that reside on it. However, this planet has more than just minerals to uncover…

#13 Into the Dead: Our Darkest Days

Welcome to Walton City, Texas. This place was already a city on the verge of collapse due to economic issues, and then, the zombie apocalypse happened! The undead swarmed over the city, and those that did survive found themselves trapped within it.

You are one of the survivors, but you’re determined to get as many people out as possible. Your mission is to get as many survivors together as possible and then work your way through the city to try and reach a “safe zone” that supposedly is just outside the city limits.

Be careful how you handle each challenge, and how you choose to protect the people in your care. One wrong move could be the end of them.

#12 Solarpunk

If you’re looking for a survival game that is a bit kinder to players, and is more about setting up a life than fighting others to keep alive, you’ll want to try Solarpunk. The game puts you on an archipelago of floating islands and then asks you and your friends to build a life upon them. The good news is that there is plenty of energy to use for your machinations via the sun and water.

So, you can build up what you need on one island, then get onto your ship and head over to the next island to see what you can make there!

#11 Atomfall

How’s this for a twist? Atomfall is a post-apocalyptic game that was actually inspired by true events in the real world. In this case, that would be the “Windscale incident” that happened in England. To be clear, that incident didn’t get to this level of destruction, but that didn’t stop these game developers from asking…what if it did?

As one of the survivors of the incident, you’ll wander around this fictionalized version of England and attempt to piece together what really happened. Along the way, you’ll fight for survival and get what you need to make it to the next day.

Can you survive long enough to find the truth?

#10 Rooted

You might not expect much from a survival game like Rooted, but don’t be fooled. This version of a post-apocalyptic world is dangerous for numerous reasons. For example, the reason humanity was almost wiped out was due to bacteria-based weapons, which means that some areas are more dangerous than others due to how sick they can make you.

Plus, while you were able to survive the attack and the fallout, the world still has others trying to survive just like you are. You’ll need to be careful of where you go and how you take on situations, as the risks you take might not be worth the reward.

#9 Under a Rock

What happens when a person from the 19th century gets dropped into a procedurally generated alien world? Well, they’re going to have quite the adventure on their hands, wouldn’t you say? Under a Rock does just that. You and up to nine of your friends are mysteriously dropped in a world that is randomized every single time you play.

That means that each world is different and you’ll need to adapt to each version to survive. Start small by building up a base and seeing where things go from there. With lots of areas to explore, you’ll not be bored as you wander around the biomes.

#8 Bunker Survival

In the world of Bunker Survival, humanity has taken itself off by making the world a desolate place to live. They attempted to save themselves by putting themselves into bunkers, but not everyone made it. You, however, are one of the ones who refused to die in that place, and you’re about to show the “new world” that you can survive anything it throws at you.

With a high-tech gadget on your arm, you’ll wander the world looking for supplies to help you survive topside and alert you to dangers that are around. While you won’t have to worry about people, that doesn’t mean the world is without threats…

#7 Terminator: Survivors

Here’s a game many of you want to try simply because you want to see how well you’ll match up against the Terminators.

In this game set within the movie universe, you’re one of the few surviving groups of humans that withstood the wrath of Judgment Day. Life has been hard, but you’re making it through. Now, you’ll search through a new area of the world to help your community grow, while also keeping an eye out for the mechanical menaces.

Your journey will lead you to uncomfortable truths, but those answers could give you the spark you need to truly take the fight to Skynet!

#6 Road to Vostok

Many of the survival games we’ve shown you and will show you don’t exactly involve “realism” in all its many forms. But in Road to Vostok, the game tries to make the gameplay loop feel as real as possible.

In this case, you’ll have to deal with real-world health issues and damage, use weapons as they’re meant to be used, and deal with things like permadeath.

The world is alive, and you won’t know what you’ll find until you get to certain spots. Scavenge for supplies to extend your life, and if you do find people, consider trading with them to get even more stuff.

Build shelters, fight off dangers, and do whatever it takes to survive.

#5 Ascent of Ashes

Surviving this next world will be anything but easy, and that’s part of the point. Ascent of Ashes will put you in another post-apocalyptic world that has been invested with alien creatures and people willing to do anything to survive.

The game accurately depicts survival tactics and combat as you’ll have to deal with injuries as they happen and can not only scavenge for supplies but repair things like vehicles to get around.

How you live in this world will depend on your interactions. You can kill everything in sight or try to tame some of the aliens to help you. Just be aware of the potential dangers; they are numerous.

#4 Light No Fire

Traditionally, survival games are about “making it to the next day” and hoping it’s enough. But in Light No Fire, the title wants you to build a life for yourself alongside other players. You’ll be put in a world with fantasy settings but with familiar elements.

As you travel around, you’ll meet other players and get the chance to build up this world so you can survive in it. This is a living world. That means you’ll find biomes to check out, animals to deal with, and you’ll need to look around for resources and supplies to help your crew survive.

What kind of life will you build on this world? You’ll find out.

#3 State of Decay 3

State of Decay 3 is something fans have been waiting to play for quite a few years. After all, State of Decay 2 launched and released in 2018, so fans are ready to get that next major installment. Now, thanks to the trailer we FINALLY got for it a while back, we wanted to highlight the game. Whether it delivers on what you’ve played before may not be certain, but at least we know it’s finally coming out.

We expect the same kind of experience as the first two installments. We’re still tossed into an open world where the zombie apocalypse is in full swing. That means gathering resources while trying to steer clear from the grips of the undead. But there’s more to it than just surviving on your own here. Players can expect to build up a community to keep their group alive and healthy while expanding and making upgrades toward the base.

#2 Dune: Awakening

At first, you might be put off by the idea that we’re showing you a game based on a movie. But we’re not! We’re showing you a video game based on a book that was eventually turned into several movies. Totally different!

Plus, this game isn’t based entirely on the plot of the books or films. Dune: Awakening will put you on the desert spice world of Arrakis and allows you to craft a tale that fits what you want to be. Will you be a hero to this world and others? Will you try to conquer and see what wonders await you?

The choice is yours, so choose your path and get started!

#1 ARK 2

We’ve shown you plenty of survival games on this list, but how many have Vin Diesel in them? Exactly! Just this one! ARK 2 will put you in a strange world you do no know how you arrived at. Your mission is not only to survive this crazy world but also to figure out the truth about all that is happening in it.

What’s happening on it? Well, a whole bunch of people are fighting it out. Humans riding dinosaurs and using sci-fi technology, that kind of thing. But we’re sure you’ll be fine on it! You have Vin Diesel to help you! He’s big on family.