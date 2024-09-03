10 Best New Games of August 2024

We’re fresh into September, but let’s take a look back at what games gained fandom. Here are some of the popular releases from August 2024. These games are not ranked in any particular order as we cover a wide range of genres here. Hopefully you find something here that flew under your radar last month.

#10 Fields of Mistria

Let’s start with a title that’ll feel familiar to many of you, but it does have its own charms to set it apart. In Fields of Mistria, you’ll be asked to help rebuild a town to its former glory. To ensure that you come, they offer you a piece of land where you can build and grow things to your heart’s content.

As you can imagine, you won’t necessarily have to do this alone, as you can mingle with the other people of the town and attempt to build relationships with them, possibly even finding a partner in love!

So, what are you waiting for? Your acre of land awaits!

#9 Crime Scene Cleaner

How far would you go for family? In Crime Scene Cleaner, you’re a father whose daughter needs medical help, but the insurance companies won’t cover the costs. So, you use your “special set of skills” to clean up the messes that criminals make. You know, like leaving bodies behind in a bloody mess?

While it may seem easy to clean up the dead, you have to be tactical in your approach; otherwise, you’ll leave clues behind. Yet, as the jobs pile up, you must ask yourself, is there any way you’ll get out of this alive? You’ll have to play the game to find out!

#8 Predecessor

Are you a fan of MOBAs? If so, then Predecessor might be one that you should check out. The reason for this is simple, while it aims to be a “traditional three-lane MOBA title,” it adds certain elements to make it stand out from the crowd. The first element is the graphics. The title looks beautiful, and that means you’ll see every detail as you attempt to help your team succeed.

The second feature is the camera, which brings things much closer to the character so that you can see everything. Finally, the characters you play have a true “verticality” element with the environment, meaning the lanes aren’t the only places you can fight.

#7 Supermarket Together

How competent do you feel? Do you think that you and your friends could run a store if one was granted to you? If so, you might want to prove it in Supermarket Together. The game is as obvious as its name, as it’s about you and your friends coming together to run a successful supermarket and possibly even more!

One of the tricks to the game is that the difficulty grows depending on how many people are with you in each run. The more people you have, the harder you have to work to get success! So, pick your team wisely, grow your stuff, and reap in the rewards!

#6 GUNDAM BREAKER 4

GUNDAM BREAKER 4 is the perfect game for fans of the legendary franchise. The reason for that is simple, the game is all about getting pieces together to make the Gundam of your dreams. That means you’ll have the opportunity to recreate your favorite Gundam, or attempt to make something you think is even cooler!

As you fight, you’ll have to use your weapons to break off parts from your opponent. Only by doing that can you start to build the mech you want.

Test yourself and your Gundam on various missions within the game, then, take your masterpiece online to see how it holds up against other players!

#5 Five Nights at Freddy’s: Into the Pit

How far would you go to try to make your life not boring? For a man named Oswald, he’ll find out that some wishes have a price that shouldn’t be paid. In Five Nights at Freddy’s: Into the Pit, you’ll see that firsthand as you guide Oswald through multiple time periods and his life to try and get out of the nightmare he has found himself in.

Oh, but given the universe we’re in, there has to be a monster, right? Oh, there is, and it’s always chasing you. Multiple lives are on the line here, so be ready to do what needs to be done to save those close to you.

#4 Star Wars Outlaws

Whether you’re currently enjoying the game or not, Star Wars Outlaws was one of the most anticipated releases of 2024. The game by Ubisoft decided to take a fresh take within the original trilogy era and see what fun they could have with it.

You are Kay Vess, a lone smuggler who winds up way over her head, and is tasked with doing the best heist the galaxy has ever known to try and get a new life for herself.

With her two loyal pals and a fast ship at her beck and call, she’ll weave her way through the underworld to get the skills needed to survive.

#3 World of Warcraft: The War Within

Here is an MMORPG that has lasted quite a long time, wouldn’t you say? With each expansion, you’ll find yourself wondering how much longer the game can go. Well, with World of Warcraft: The War Within, the end does seem to be in sight, as you’ll take the fight to the very depths of Azeroth to stop an ancient terror from rising up and taking everything!

True to the nature of such expansions, you’ll have the opportunity to continue your journey or start anew with brand-new classes. Plus, with new lands to discover, quests to take part in, raids to fight alongside friends in, and more, you’ll be plenty busy.

#2 Core Keeper

Sometimes, some of the best games are the ones that have the simplest gameplay mechanics, yet are so deep that you can play the title numerous ways. Such is the case with Core Keeper. In the game, you and up to seven of your friends can go diving into the depths of a forgotten world and see what lies within it.

The deeper you go, the more access to valuable resources you’ll have and the different biomes you can find yourselves in. Be warned, though, not everything within this place is good, and the Titans that dwell there will need to be dealt with should you come across them.

#1 Black Myth: Wukong

As if we could put any other title at the top of this list? After all, this is the game that went from, “Oh, this is finally coming out?” to “Oh my gosh, this looks like it’s really fun to play!” Not to mention, it sold over 10 million copies in its opening few days, so, yeah, it’s the best of August by far.

In Black Myth: Wukong, you play as the legendary Monkey King as he embarks on his journey, and must face numerous threats to complete it. Level up Sun Wukong in various ways and enjoy the crisp graphics that Unreal Engine 5 provides!