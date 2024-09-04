41 Best NEW Upcoming Open World Games of 2025

2025 is looking to be quite a stacked year for video games. If you want to mark down some titles to keep tabs on, check out some of these incredible games. While we are not ranking these games in any particular order, here are some open-world titles we can’t wait to try.

#41 Alkahest

Alkahest is a title that endeavors to give players “quality over quantity.” So, while this is an open-world title, it’s also one that focuses on the journey of your characters and desires for you to have meaningful experiences with them no matter what you do or decide through them.

The game is set in a medieval world where three houses barely hold the peace of the realm together.

Your goal is to rise as a lord but to do so; you must prove yourself as you fight off goblins and other threats! Use weapons, alchemy, and the environment itself to aid you on your quest! Just remember, your decisions will have consequences.

#40 Earth From Another Sun

Do you want a universe where you can just drop into it and go, “I want to do whatever I want?” Earth From Another Sun gives you that option. You and a whole bunch of other players will be dropped into a brand-new system and given the freedom to design yourself and whatever else you desire!

So, if you want to rise up through the military ranks so you can fight massive battles, kill various creatures, and prove your might, you can do that. You can also build a trading empire or explore the galaxy to see what it’s like. Everything is entirely up to you!

#39 Asket

The feeling of being “alone” in a massive city or world is what draws many people to titles like these. In Asket, you’ll be a “loner” in a “ghost city” who attempts to figure out what’s truly happening within it. At one point in time, the city was a booming town due to an entity that made all sorts of items. However, they soon went down, and the population started to shift after that.

As for you, you can be whoever you want to be, and see if you can survive in this world. Just remember, you may feel that you’re alone, but you’re not.

#38 Jurassic Park: Survival

So, do you think you can survive dinosaurs? If so, you’ll want to play Jurassic Park: Survival when it arrives. The game is actually a follow-up to the legendary original film. You’ll head to Isla Nubar right after the events of that movie, and you’ll soon find yourself struggling the same way they did! That’s right, you’re trapped on the island and all the dinosaurs want to say “Hi!”

Good luck with that.

Jokes aside, you’ll have the entire island to explore. However, that also means you’ll face numerous threats from the dinosaurs, and they’ll react to what you do! So, you know, be careful!

#37 Chernobylite 2: Exclusion Zone

In Chernobylite 2: Exclusion Zone, you are a “planewalker,” who goes through the various dimensions of reality to try and get a mysterious substance called Chernobylite. However, you soon find yourself in trouble, as you’re trapped in the actual exclusion zone of the Chornobyl disaster!

That means you’ll need to travel through the area, find things to survive, and see if there are any survivors that you can work with. You’ll get to craft your character from scratch and build them how you see fit. Will you be able to survive this new world and get back to your own one? You’ll have to play to find out!

#36 Star Overdrive

The sci-fi worlds that video games create can be some of the coolest and most visually stunning things around, and in Star Overdrive, you’ll see that firsthand. You’ll play a character who receives a mysterious signal from an alien world. It’s a distress call, so you race into action on your hoverboard to figure out what’s going on.

Your hoverboard is vital within the game, as it’s not only your main mode of transportation, unless you want to walk everywhere, but it’ll help you take on bosses and enemies! Use a variety of skills and abilities to fight off the threats of this world and figure out the truth behind the signal!

#35 Polyaris

When you’re asked to survive against Mother Nature herself, the true mystery is how long you’ll be able to endure. In Polyaris, you’re someone who has found themself being the last person alive during a nuclear conflict. Part of the reason you lived is that you were so far north of the “action” that you weren’t affected by the fallout.

However, that also means you’re trapped in the cold north and have to face off against wildlife and nature itself to survive. As you travel around, you’ll find clues that tease what happened to the world, and whether you are the only one left.

#34 Rooted

We all should know by now that humanity is the thing that will likely doom the planet, and Rooted brings that to life in a new way. In this case, the world has fallen because of warfare. Not just any warfare one, biological weapons that used bacteria to hurt everyone. That means that, while the war has long since been over, it’s not easy to just travel around without a care in the world.

As one of the survivors to this tragedy, your mission is to find a safe place to reside, and when you do go into more urban areas, survive everything that lurks within them.

#33 Hell is Us

The world isn’t what it used to be in Hell is Us. The land you’re in is being ripped apart by a civil war, and just when you think that things can’t get any worse, supernatural creatures rise up to add to your woes. Just as bad, these creatures can’t be harmed by conventional means, forcing you to think fast to survive.

As you wander this land in search of answers, you must be careful with what you come across. If you attempt to take things head-on every time, you will die. So be smart, think fast, and do what you can to survive the terrors that await you.

#32 Ertugrul of Ulukayin

What started as a battle to survive an army soon turns to a battle for the planet itself. You play a man trying to save his people from the clutches of Ghenghis Khan during the 13th century. However, when the battle turns to a search for family, a hidden truth comes to life that will change this man forever!

Now, he must find the “key to the world” to save all that resides within it. With loyal companions by his side, they’ll travel this medieval world and take on all that it has to throw at them. If they fail, all will be lost.

#31 Lost Skies

Doesn’t it always seem that there are always ancient civilizations waiting to be found in video games? You know, like that ones in Lost Skies where a civilization fell, and now you’re going to travel from island to island to see what happened to them. That’s truly the plot of the game, and as you go to these places, you’ll see how someone clearly lived there but is now long gone.

As you travel, you’ll find new tech that can help in your exploration, but you’ll also find that there are beings that helped incite the downfall of man, and they’re not going to be happy to see you!

#30 Light No Fire

When a game tells you that it has a realm to explore that is “about the size of Earth” and that you can explore every nook and cranny of it, that means you’ll have a truly massive experience ahead of you. Light No Fire isn’t a fantasy RPG where you’re destined to go and save this world. Instead, it’s a game that drops you into a wild and ancient world and lets you create the life you want to live within it.

You can try to survive in various ways, including interacting with other players to ensure survival. Or, venture off on your own and get the skills needed to keep going. Oh, and did we mention…DRAGONS!!!!

#29 Soulframe

The upcoming Soulframe is made by Digital Extremes, who know how to make GOOD live-service titles that are fun to play, are always expanding, and have a unique style/flair to them. We don’t know too much about the developer’s next title, but their site hints that the game will feature you as an “Envoy.”

This “Envoy” washes upon a mysterious land that has trapped legendary figures. There is a “song” that is holding many things at bay, and it must be broken! You are tasked with freeing the beings from before and unlocking your own powers as you do so. Are you up to the task?

#28 Project: The Perceiver

While details are still scarce on Project: The Perceiver, we do know that the title is an open-world game, and one that is heavily inspired by Chinese mythology and lore. To that end, you’ll embark on a journey through a world where an entity has heavily changed the landscape, and all that looks familiar.

To that end, to advance through the game, you’ll wear a mask to acquire certain skills and see if it’s enough to handle the dangers ahead. Choose your mask and skills wisely, as you’ll duel numerous threats in an attempt to come out alive and see what secrets this world has to offer.

#27 Exoborne

Picture a version of the United States that wasn’t decimated by war but by the weather itself. In Exoborne, you’ll find out just how crazy things can get when Mother Nature decides to turn villain. Due to the events of “The Collapse,” people are scrambling to try and get whatever they can to survive. That includes you, who must load up on whatever tech and weapons you can scrounge to take on factions, infiltrate areas, and do whatever it takes to get the loot you want.

Just remember, these factions will fight back, so make sure you have the right tools for the job so you can come back alive.

#26 Atomfall

As we’ve seen in our world, a disaster is more than enough of a backdrop to create something fun. In Atomfall, you’ll figure that out the hard way. The title is based on a near-nuclear disaster that happened in England, but you’ll see what would’ve happened had things gone further.

That means you’ll have to wander around the nation to try and find resources to survive. However, you’re not the only one attempting to survive there. With others attempting to take what’s yours, you’ll need to fight back. Can you survive in this new situation? Or will you become the latest victim of the disaster?

#25 Terminator: Survivors

Judgment Day was indeed inevitable, and that meant humanity was mostly wiped out by the machines. However, you are one of the lucky survivors, and you must try to make your way through this war-torn world in an attempt to make it another day and endure the horrors that lurk around every corner.

Yes, we’re talking about the Terminators. Skynet won’t rest until all of humanity is gone, and that means you’ll need to be careful with every move that you make! Scour the world for supplies, find allies while avoiding enemies, and do what you must to protect your group! Every day could be your last, so make each choice carefully.

#24 Ballad of Antara

Within Ballad of Antara, you’ll experience not one world but two. In the “normal world,” you’ll see the various things you’d expect from the landscape, including people and nature in various forms. However, when you enter the other world, you’ll find that things are a bit more “exotic” and fantastical.

You will control one of the “emissaries,” who are people able to travel between the two versions of the world and attempt to fight off those that would attempt to destroy it.

With exploration a key part of the game’s design, you’ll find that there is much to do, and many secrets to uncover as you travel!

#23 Dying Light: The Beast

Kyle Crane has returned! However, he’s not the man you once knew him to be. In Dying Light: The Beast, you’ll play Kyle after he finally breaks free of the experiments that turned him into something far more than human.

As he goes after those who tortured him within the infamous Castor Woods, he’ll find that there are people trying to survive there and others who want to take advantage of them. Your choices will decide who lives and who dies. Just as important, you have all-new powers due to the experiments done to you. So, unleash your wrath and see if anything can stand in your way.

#22 Mafia: The Old Country

While there isn’t much information on Mafia: The Old Country, we can say that it’s likely an open-world title based on past entries in the series. The reason that this one is so interesting is that it features the “origins of organized crime.” By that, the title will show you the true rise of the Mafia within Italy before it made its way to the United States of America.

You’ll take part in a battle for power and turf within Italy back in the 1900s. You’ll have to fight your way to the top and ensure that your family survives to see what comes next in their legacy.

#21 Chrono Odyssey

MMORPGs are one of the better examples of open-world titles because they inherently need lots of space to do their various quests and storylines. In Chrono Odyssey, the title promises players a “seamless” open-world experience due to how they can traverse the landscape however they want at any time.

Just as important is the use of “time” within the game itself. You’ll wield a powerful item that can stop monsters cold or even reverse your own time to ensure you didn’t make a mistake. With that kind of power at your fingertips, you’ll find there are many ways to get through this world and survive what you encounter.

#20 The Sinking City 2

When it comes to certain kinds of horror, you can’t beat the works of H.P. Lovecraft; that’s why so many games try to invoke the names and themes of his tales. The Sinking City 2 follows up on the success of the last one and puts you in the city of Arkham. Hmm, doesn’t that name sound familiar?

Regardless, you’ll play a detective attempting to figure out everything that’s wrong with this city, and how you can put an end to what it has going on. You’ll have to use your wits and various weapons to survive. Just try not to lose your mind in the process, okay?

#19 Hyper Light Breaker

Welcome back to the world of Hyper Light! If it looks slightly different, you merely need to check your perspective.

Hyper Light Breaker takes the game that you know and turns it into a vast 3D adventure. The more you adventure, the more the world grows around you, unlocking new areas and places to visit. Plus, you’ll have numerous enemies to battle and grow from!

Not only that, but the game offers plenty of options to battle these vicious creatures so that you’ll never be lacking creativity! The game is in Early Access on Steam if you want to help make it better.

#18 Avowed

When it comes to epic RPGs, there are a few companies out there that you can rely on in order to get the best experiences possible, and one of them is Obsidian Entertainment. Why is that? Because they’re team behind grand RPGS like Fallout New Vegas, The Outer Worlds, and more.

So when they announced a new RPG in the form of Avowed? Yeah, people were excited, even if we don’t know too much about the game at present.

The game will be set in a fantasy world that has all sorts of monsters that are apparently born from the sins of an empire. You’ll be able to use sword and sorcery to try and fix things, and you can bet there’s a lot of quests and side quests for you to partake in.

#17 Gothic 1 Remake

Remakes are “all the rage” nowadays in gaming, and that means that you will get the chance to partake in an adventure from 20 years ago in a whole new light!

The Gothic 1 Remake will take you to a realm where a magical mishap has led to a group of prisoners seizing control of a kingdom’s valuable mine. Things are tense, but you are someone who can change the fate of the whole realm!

The game hasn’t just improved graphically, it takes the battle system from the original game and improves it immensely, all the while maintaining everything that the original title did right.

#16 Dune: Awakening

Dune Awakening will put you as someone on the desert planet of Arrakis. But what you do with your place and station is up to you!

You can go and try to learn more about the planet, explore the unknown regions and try to survive the sandstorms and the sandworms. Or, you can do as the movies and books note and try to wield the spice to become a power player on the universal scale!

The more you do, the more you’ll grow, and the more abilities you’ll gain! What will your story be?

#15 Ark 2

The original game in this franchise, Ark: Survival Evolved, brought a lot of things to the table and amazed fans with how everything was handled. Ark 2 is aiming to expand that in a major way, including by making the world even bigger than it was before.

In the game, you’ll play as someone with no true memory of who they are, and waking up to a world that is full of contradictions in terms of who and what is there. Now, you must do what you can to explore and harness this world and team up with some of its heroes to keep its people safe.

Oh, and Vin Diesel is in this game…because why not at this point?

#14 Towers of Aghasba

Too many times, games of the open-world variety simply want you to see all that is out there without caring about what you can do in them. With Towers of Aghasba, the opposite is true. You’ll have a big world to explore, but you can also build upon it and expand what your people can be.

Set up a village for your fellow tribesmen, then explore the island you’re on and see how you can grow your new home while also taking care of the island itself. Life is about balance, and it’s your job to maintain it!

Plus, you can bring friends into the game and see how you can build things together!

#13 Where Winds Meet

Looking for something that invokes the feeling of martial arts tales of the past? Good, because Where Winds Meet will be that for you. The game is set in the Ten Kingdoms final days in China, and you will play as a lone swordsman with many choices to make.

With the lands around you now plunged in chaos and war, you’ll get to choose whom to fight for. Or, if you even want to fight at all.

If you do wield your sword, you’ll have to go up against foes both human and supernatural, as well we elemental. Learn more attacks so you can handle all that comes your way, and carve out what the nation of China is meant to be in your eyes.

#12 Little Devil Inside

Welcome to a world where the Victorian era meets the unnatural and supernatural. In Little Devil Inside, you’re hired to help find out about certain threats that the people of larger society won’t accept as real, but you and others know are.

You’ll go forth on missions to learn more about what’s going on in the world. Aside from the main missions you partake in, there are plenty of side quests to help you further explore the world. Just remember, you will be facing many dangers, so don’t underestimate what’s out there. Prepare yourself for trouble, and make sure you come back alive!

#11 Project Mugen

If you’re looking for a more futuristic twist on the open-world gameplay we all know, then Project Mugen might be for you.

The game’s world might look like our own Earth, but it’s actually one where the supernatural and technology are balanced within the massive cities you reside in. You play as an “Esper,” who is tasked with seeking out “anomalies” that threaten the cities and their people.

Along the way, you’ll work with other Espers, see the city in all its many forms, and learn about the memories you lost along the way.

Can you find a way to save the city?

#10 Marvel’s Wolverine

Insomniac Games has proven that they know how to make great titles and expansive worlds you want to see every inch of. Plus, they know how to make great superhero open-world titles. So now that they’ve made three web-slinging titles, we’ll see how they do on a more “grounded” level as they create Marvel’s Wolverine.

Very little is known about the project; we technically don’t know it’s an open-world game. But, given their track record, it’s fair to guess that there will at least be open-world elements. But what part of Wolverine’s life will we get to see? And how many times can we go SNIKT on enemies? Only time will tell.

#9 Hollow Knight: Silksong

Yes, we know we’re rubbing salt in the wound by bringing up Hollow Knight: Silksong. This game has been “in the works” for several years and yet we don’t know when it’s coming out! It’s honestly become a meme at this point because we know it’s “coming,” and yet we don’t know when, where, or how!

The only thing that gamers are taking solace in is that while the title doesn’t have a release date yet, we know that the game’s quality is likely to be incredible. After all, the original title was a revelation, so why wouldn’t the sequel? Fingers crossed, right?

#8 The Outer Worlds 2

There are certain teams that you can trust to make quality games, and Obsidian Entertainment is one of them. Seriously, can you think of the last game they made that was bad? That’s what we thought. Anyway, after the success of the previous entry, The Outer Worlds 2 is coming, and it’s likely to crank up the madness and weirdness ever further than before.

No matter what happens within it, the game will tailor itself to your character and the actions you choose for them. That means things can go as smoothly or as roughly as you want. So, dive in and see what fun you can have!

#7 Borderlands 4

Oh, would you look at that? There still ain’t no rest for the wicked! Borderlands 4 was one of many announcements made at Gamescom, and it highlighted that the franchise is still alive and kicking…no matter what the movie tried to do to it.

Obviously, since we only got a teaser trailer recently, we don’t know much about what’s coming. However, Gearbox Software has admitted that an “old friend” isn’t the boss this time, it’s someone “much worse.” Who will be the characters we play this time? What will be their powers and abilities? Can this title make us forget that the movie ever existed? We’ll have to wait and see!

#6 Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Thanks to Gamescom, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 has gotten quite a bit of the spotlight, and it looks like this title will be one that many fans will want to partake in. The sequel will once again take you to Bohemia, but you’ll play a new lad who’s about to go on a grand adventure of revenge.

Your goal to avenge your parents will lead you to becoming a rebel, fighting off against kingdoms and their armies, and maybe even finding a little romance along the way!

In the first-person perspective, you’ll feel every blow that comes your way and will get to see all that Bohemia has to offer firsthand!

#5 Fable

Fable is a curious game to talk about, and for multiple reasons. First off, it’s the reboot of the franchise by Peter Molyneux and one that never truly got to show off everything that it wanted to do. However, based on the trailers we’ve seen for the reboot, the game’s scale and story could finally be what many want it to be.

Details are still a bit scarce; however, we do know that characters from past titles will show up, and you’ll be fighting all sorts of characters and beings, including giants! Perhaps this is the game that will let you craft your own true fairy tale adventure.

#4 Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Are you ready to re-enter the mind of Hideo Kojima? Well, if you’re not, then you might want to question whether getting Death Stranding 2: On The Beach is the right move for you. The game will take you back to the post-apocalyptic world from before, but it’ll be set several years after the events of the first game. We know that because of the look of certain characters, like Sam Bridges.

People may still be divided on how they felt about the first game, but it sold well, and it was enough for Kojima to try and go even bigger with the sequel. While we still don’t know much about the game, it’ll be something “unique” when it arrives.

#3 Pokémon Legends: Z-A

Admittedly, we can’t confirm that Pokémon Legends: Z-A is a true open-world experience. That comes not from our speculation about the title but from the words of Nintendo itself! They revealed when the game was announced earlier this year that the game would be set entirely within Lumiose City, which would be a first for the franchise.

The twist, however, is that the game might show you every nook and cranny of the city, thus making exploration of the city and its various districts a key element to the title. The Pokemon Company doesn’t like to go small with its mainline entries, so you can expect this one to be special.

#2 Monster Hunter Wilds

Capcom has been doing well with its monster-focused series ever since it broke through to the Western audience, and Monster Hunter Wilds will aim to build upon everything that has been built so far!

You’ll be part of an all-new monster hunter crew and endeavor to go to “parts unknown” to get big kills for your guild and save people from the monsters that lurk just outside their villages. However, you’ll need to upgrade your weapons and armor to take on many of these threats! Fight off the beasts and then collect items to build what you need to take on the next foe!

#1 Grand Theft Auto VI

It can’t be a surprise to see Grand Theft Auto VI as the #1 entry on our list. After all, Rockstar Games shocked the world back in 2013 with the fifth mainline entry to its crime series and then doubled down on it by going big with the online component that they’re still making money on today.

Regardless, the new title takes fans back to Vice City. The twist is that the city is far more modern than it was in the past. You’ll see a more “true Florida experience” to fit the modern day, and with two brand-new protagonists, that means that just about anything could happen.