Modern Warfare 3: 5 BEST Weapons to Use in Season 5 | Multiplayer Meta Weapons

Season 5 of Modern Warfare 3 is underway and we have a few weapons that you should consider using. From new weapons introduced in the most recent content update to returning favorites and even weapons that have been bumped up the list thanks to nerfs and buffs, we are going to cover 5 weapons that you should consider checking out as well as what attachments you should equip to make them even better.

Bal-27 (Assault Rifle)

This futuristic AR first made its appearance in Advanced Warfare and it along with its infamous variant, the Obsidian Steed, likely still haunts the dreams of players who came up against it. The Bal-27 made its return in Season 3 of Modern Warfare 3 and was a decent weapon but it wasn’t even close to the menace that it was in its debut game. With the start of Season 5, the weapon received several buffs that make controlling its recoil much easier, which means that keeping shots on target won’t be as much of a hassle while also making long-range gunfights more competitive. While it still isn’t back to its original game-breaking form, the weapon already had a great fire rate and a compact size that allowed it to stand alongside some SMGs, so these buffs help push the weapon just into our top five.

With the right combination of attachments, the Bal-27 will be effective at all ranges as it will quickly engage targets at close range while also being easy to control when firing at longer ranges. The Recoil Control buff has made the weapon even easier to manage, so we are going to start by improving our Aim Down Sight Speed Speed and Sprint to Fire Speed before improving our Recoil Control any further. Starting with the Rear Grip, you are going to put on the Hammer Grip. At the cost of Recoil Control and Gun Kick Control along with slightly worse Aiming Idle Sway, You get massive bonuses to Both ADS and Spring to Fire Speed with the added benefit of noticeably better Aim Walking Speed. This attachment will help you quickly engage enemies at closer ranges, so now it’s time to make our Recoil as controllable as possible to win those long-range gunfights.

The Ardent Tac Stock greatly improves Gun Kick control and Recoil Control along with Firing Aiming Stability with very minor stat hits to things like Sprint Speed. While its hit to Sprint to Fire Speed might seem noticeable, the other attachments that we have already put on will keep those stats above the weapon’s default. Next is the Muzzle, which actually has a few options that we suggest. Last season, the ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider was the go-to Muzzle option as it lowered the amount of time you were visible on the map after firing your weapon and provided some improved Recoil Control. Now in Season 5, the new Quartermaster Suppressor is quickly becoming a fan-favorite. Fully eliminating you from the map when the weapon is fired, this Muzzle will provide even more Gun Kick and Recoil Control at the cost of Sprint to Fire and ADS Speed.

The Scratch 20-L Suppressor is also great because it also makes you undetectable on the radar when the weapon is fired while also increasing Firing Aim Stability with only a 1% decrease in ADS Speed which is basically unnoticeable I believe any of these options is great for the Bal-27. The Compensated Flash Hider provides more Vertical Recoil Control with no Gun Kick Control while the Quartermaster has more Horizontal Recoil with Gun Kick Control. Choose whichever one feels better for you. The Scratch doesn’t improve any Recoil Control but is able to maintain your Aim Stability at the cost of nothing while also providing the effect of any other Suppressor on top of that.

Next, I suggest the Kimura Ryn-03 Vertical Grip in the Underbarrel slot. Another great attachment to improve your Vertical Recoil Control and Gun Kick Control for only a minimal decrease to Horizontal Recoil Control and both Sprint to Fire and ADS Speed. The final attachment has a few options for you to choose from. The first option is the 5.7x28mm High Grain Rounds to improve the Damage Range and Bullet Velocity at the cost of Recoil Control. You could also go with the 60 Round Mag to make sure you don’t run out of ammo in the middle of a gunfight and allow you to increase the number of enemies you can engage before reloading. As noted earlier, the Bal-27 has a really fast fire rate so it can be easy to suddenly find yourself out of ammo so this can be a great choice for a final attachment.

Finally, a clear Optic could be a great choice as well. The Iron Sights of the Bal-27 are pretty clear and don’t obscure your vision too much but if you want a really clear Optic that also decreases the visual recoil of your gun, consider using Optics like the JAK Glassless Optic, AW Gen.1 Optic, Nydar Model 2023, and any of the other great Optics. All of these attachments have pros and cons so get a feel for them and decide which of them you want to use for your fifth slot, but the first 4 attachments we discussed are the ones we highly suggest that you definitely use. Altogether, this build still won’t bring back the demon that was the original Advanced Warfare version of the weapon, but it will definitely be more than viable in just about any situation.

MTZ-556 (Assault Rifle)

A weapon that has been in the game’s top bracket for a while now and a personal favorite, the MTZ-556 is a fast-firing Assault Rifle and is a great choice when it comes to medium-range engagements. With the attachments we are going to put on, we are going to make this weapon quick and steady as we will eliminate just about all of its recoil to make it easy to find a target and stay on it. Starting by looking at the Barrel, I suggest using the MTZ Clinch Pro Barrel thanks mostly to its increased Bullet Velocity and Damage Range which will make the weapon even better at those longer ranges with a major hit to Hipfire and Tac Stance Spread with a small decrease Aim Walking Speed.

The new Quartermaster Suppressor is what I suggest using for your Muzzle attachment slot. As we covered in the Bal-27 section, the attachment will provide a noticeable improvement to both Gun Kick and Recoil Control while removing you from the radar when firing at the cost of ADS Speed and Sprint to Fire Speed but we will use. For your Underbarrel, I suggest the SL Skeletal Vertical Grip. At a slight decrease in Horizontal Recoil and both Tac Stance and Hipfire Spread, you will get increases in Vertical Recoil and Gun Kick Control as well as ADS and Sprint to Fire Speed. Looking at the Rear Grip, we suggest the Rival Ace Grip. This attachment will provide additional Movement Speed, Sprint to Fire Speed, Aim Walking Speed, and ADS Speed with small decreases in Flinch Resistance and Gun Kick Control.

The final attachment can be the MTZ Marauder Stock to greatly increase both your Gun Kick and Recoil Control at the cost of minimal cost to Tac Sprint Speed, Sprint Speed, and Sprint to Fire Speed. If you want to have a bigger Magazine, you can replace this Stock with the 50-Round Drum Magazine to make sure you always have enough ammo to deal with your targets. Just like the Bal-27, the MTZ-556’s rate of fire is really fast for an Assault Rifle so having a larger Magazine will stop those unwanted moments of possibly running out of ammo while engaging multiple targets at a time. You could also go with an Optic since the MTZ’s iron sights are a bit intrusive and can make it a bit difficult to track a target so using a clear Optic or really any Optic you personally enjoy if you are able to control the little extra recoil from the weapon without the Stock. All together, this weapon will continue to be a great choice for any player and at this rate in the game’s life cycle, that probably isn’t going to change.

Static-HV (SMG)

One of the new weapons introduced in Season 5, the Static-HV, like another SMG that was introduced last season and may or may not be seen later on this list, is a gun that has quickly made its way to the top of the weapon class. To make this weapon even better, we are once again to put on the Quartermaster Suppressor and the Salvo 580 Heavy Stock to improve your ability to control the weapon. We’ve gone over the Quartermaster’s benefits several times in the above video. The Salvo also provides massive improvements to both Recoil and Gun Kick Control as well as a decent increase in Aiming Idle Sway and Firing Aim Stability at a small cost to Aim Walking Speed Spring Speed, Movement Speed, and Sprint to Fire Speed.

DR-6 Handstop in the Underbarrel slot will help make the mobility of this already fast weapon even better. At the cost of Hipfire and Tac Stance Spread and Aim Walking Steadiness, you will get improvements to ADS Speed, Aim Walking Speed, Sprint to Fire Speed, and Movement Speed. In the Barrel attachment slot, putting on the Garrote-8 Long Barrel will provide better Bullet Velocity and Range and improved Aiming Idle Sway at a minimal decrease in Movement Speed and Hipfire and Tac Stance Spread. Finally, any Optic you like can be the last attachment. The weapon has a lot of visual recoil so a sight can mitigate that. In the footage, we are using the MK, 3 Reflector but anything with an unobtrusive sightline works with this weapon. Enjoy the power and speed of the newest addition to Modern Warfare 3’s arsenal.

Superi 46 (SMG)

The Superi 46 is an SMG added in Season 4 of Modern Warfare 3 and has dominated the last few months of both Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. This didn’t go unnoticed by the developers as the weapon did see a small nerf with the start of the new season, with mostly its movement speed. Despite the weapon being made a bit slower, it still remains super powerful, and could be argued that it was made even stronger with the introduction of new attachments. With the right build, this quick and powerful weapon will still be able to bolt around the map and quickly drop any enemy you come across.

Starting with the Barrel, you will want to use the Bore 99 Short Barrel to make up for the decreased speed of the weapon by increasing Sprint to Fire, ADS, and overall Movement Speed as well as both Hipfire and Tac Stance Spread. This will cost the weapon Firing Aim Stability, Bullet Velocity and Range, Gun Kick Control, and Recoil Control. Don’t worry, though, as other attachments will make up for most of these decreased stats, starting with the Quartermaster Suppressor. This will bring your Gun Kick and Recoil Control back up. The slight decrease in ADS and Sprint to Fire Speed is already made up by the Barrel, but you can improve both these stats even further with the SL Skeletal Vertical Grip.

The Rescue-9 Stock will provide even further movement improvements by increasing overall Movement Speed and both Tactical Sprint Speed and normal Sprint Speed and Tactical Sprint Speed. There is also better Recoil Control at the cost of Flinch Resistance and Aiming Idle Sway. Finally, put on the 40-Round Mag so you don’t have to reload after every single engagement with the enemy. If you’re going to continue using one weapon from the past few seasons, it’s going to be this one and with the class we’ve put together here, you will overcome the nerfs while making the weapon the best version it has been to date.

STG-44 (Assault Rifle)

The second new weapon added with Season 5 and a classic weapon seen throughout the Call of Duty series, the STG44 has quickly established itself as a top-tier weapon with a steady fire rate that hits extremely hard from just about any distance with very little recoil. With our build, we are going to make that Recoil Control even better. Start with the DR79 Combo Stock which greatly increases both Gun and Recoil Control along with a boost to Firing Aim Stability at a small cost to Sprint to Fire and ADS Speed as well as Hipfire Spread. For your Underbarrel, use the Kimura Ryn-03 Vertical Grip and then equip either the Quartermaster Suppresser or Scratch 20-L Suppressor to your Muzzle. All of these attachments will help with controlling the weapon’s recoil in some way whether it be Gun Kick Control, Recoil Control, or Firing Aim Stability. Using any combination of these attachments along with the Combo Stock will make this weapon basically a laser beam with almost no recoil, allowing you to confidently engage enemies at any range.

Next, make sure to equip the 40 Round Mag since, despite what it says, it doesn’t actually decrease your Reload Quickness so you can get the extra 10 bullets per Magazine without the drawbacks. With one last attachment slot, throw on your Optic of choice to decrease the visual recoil of the weapon and to make sure you land all of your shots. Once again, we use the MK.3 Reflector but any of the sights that we mentioned earlier or any that you personally like using can fill this spot. And even if the weapon was as good as it is right now, we’d suggest at least trying the weapon out because it’s always great to revisit the classics.