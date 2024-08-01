The Middle Ages have been depicted in various ways throughout the course of history, and that includes in video games of all kinds! This list isn’t ranked in any order, and newer titles might get added later on. But, for now, allow us to show you the best medieval computer games!

#13 Crusader Kings 3

Games like Crusader Kings 3 don’t just want to give you the “medieval experience.” They want you to truly feel like you’re in the Middle Ages.

By that, we mean the game isn’t just about fighting and conquering lands. Your true goal is to have a time and house to call your own and then build a kingdom that will last far after you pass away. Legacy is the true name of the game, and how long your legacy lasts depends on the choices you make.

How will get to power, how will you maintain it, and more will be the questions you have to answer. If one path doesn’t work, start over and try again!

#12 Pentiment

When you hear that Pentiment is made by Obsidian Entertainment, the team behind some of the greatest RPGs ever, you might have a certain picture of what the game is like. The irony is that your guesses would be wrong.

You’ll be placed in 16th-century Bavaria not as a warrior but as an artist. Your time in the country will be marred by death, and it’s up to you to try and figure out the true cause of it all. The choices you make define how the game progresses, including your own fate.

Will you be able to uncover the truth about the conspiracy? Or will it be too late?

#11 Manor Lords

When you play most medieval games, they give you a very “blocky” world to grow things in. Manor Lords changes that up by allowing you to place and shape the world you’re building as you see fit. You’ll start small by building the manor of your dreams.

Then, you’ll slowly build up the villages you want around them. As their lord, you’ll have to take care of them and ensure they have what they need, including protection from invaders!

What kind of kingdom will you create when all is said and done? Dive into the game and build to your heart’s content!

#10 Wartales

If being a lord is too “grand” in your mind, how about being a mercenary? In Wartales, you’ll control a group of mercenaries found in a world that has been almost wiped out by a plague. The remains of humanity aren’t the best or most noble, but those willing to do whatever it takes to survive.

You must embrace that mindset as you travel around looking for jobs and wanting to simply make it to the next day with food in your belly and money in your pocket.

Build up your crew to stand up to any challenge, and help them heal when they get hurt. Only together can you outlast what the world throws at you.

#9 A Plague Tale Series

We’re going to cover two games at once with this one, but both are set during medieval times, so it’s fine.

In the two parts of A Plague Tale Series, you’ll play as a brother and sister who are trying to survive not only the world they’re in, but the people who want to hurt them, and the rats that continually haunt them.

The brother has an ability that has him branded as a monster, and his sister is the only one willing to protect him. You’ll travel through many areas and have to face many challenges to get to safety, if such safety can even be found. Both games weave a compelling story, which makes them a must-play for gamers.

#8 Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

If that last one didn’t feel “medieval enough” for you, then Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord will more than fit the bill. The game puts you in a kingdom that has been ravaged by war, and you decide to stake your claim to be one of the great lords of the land.

You’ll build both your character and your armies and attempt to work your way up to the highest standings of the land. That means not only fighting others who would challenge your claims but also getting allies through deals and politics so that you know who you can trust and who you must remove.

Play the way you want and see where it leads you.

#7 Chivalry 2

Do you want a medieval game that’s all about the battles and doesn’t have the “personal stuff” attached? If so, Chivalry 2 is the game you’ll want to try.

In the game, you’ll fight battles with up to 64 players! That means action and chaos will surround you as you attempt to win glory for yourself and victory for your side.

The first-person perspective will ensure that you feel every blow and that you have an intense experience as you try to survive every clash. From all-out battles to sieges, this game will give you all the action you could want.

#6 The Witcher 3

Yeah, you kind of forget The Witcher 3 is a medieval game when you consider there are monsters and magic within it, but then you remember that this is very much a “medieval world” given the kingdoms that are around, the way people talk, and more.

Regardless, Geralt of Rivia is back one last time, and he’s off on his biggest hunt yet! Not only will he have to save his “daughter” in Ciri, but he’ll need to take on monsters of all types to save people who hire him.

Use your senses, magic and swordplay to come out on top. This is arguably one of the best RPGs ever made, so go have fun!

#5 Age of Empires 2

When it comes to games like Age of Empires 2, it’s not just about putting you in a medieval age, it’s about putting you in many ages that span multiple areas and times within history itself. The game literally boasts that it lets you span a millennia of history as you attempt to raise an empire that can last within all of it.

You’ll pick the kingdom and people you wish to command, then set off to conquer the world! The RTS is truly about strategy, which has made it one of the most praised strategy titles ever.

Do you think you have what it takes to be the ruler of a true empire?

#4 Mordhau

Oh, did you like the very visceral medieval combat that we showed you before? Don’t worry; there are other games that can satiate your bloodlust, and Mordhau is one of them. Unlike the other game, this is a title that’ll let you be in 1st or 3rd person perspective as you battle against hordes of players.

You’ll get to determine how your character acts and attacks on the battlefield. That means you can be an up close and personal fighter, or someone who goes and attacks from afar to pick off their enemies one at a time.

Oh, and there’s even an option to fight demons in the game! Fun times!

#3 Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Many medieval tales talk about unsuspecting people being put into circumstances that force them to rise up and take power and glory for themselves. Kingdom Come: Deliverance is one such tale. You play Henry, a common villager of Bohemia who barely survives a raid on his village that takes away everything he loves.

With the land in turmoil, you join up with a resistance group and attempt to take back the land for the people and away from the corrupt people, ruining it all. You’ll have to make key choices to determine the land’s future and how far you’ll go to get revenge. Are you ready to start your quest?

#2 Medieval Dynasty

Not every dynasty in the medieval age was about kings, queens, or rulers. Sometimes, it was just about making a lineage and legacy that anyone would be proud of. In Medieval Dynasty, you’ll start your life as one of two things: a hunter or a farmer.

Regardless of what you pick, you’ll make a home for yourself and then test yourself against the land and the elements. As you grow, so is what you can build. You’ll make a village for yourself and bring people in to be a part of your growing life.

Along the way, you might meet someone whom you fancy and can have a family. Build the world on your own, or bring a few friends in to help you out!

#1 Elden Ring

Yes, we know that Elden Ring is not medieval in the “traditional” sense, but it definitely gives you that vibe as you walk around in armor, can wield magic, and have to face monsters both on foot and on horseback! It totally counts! Plus, it’s one of the best games ever made, so we’d feel dirty for NOT putting it on this list, okay?

Anyway, you’ll play a character within the medieval-adjacent world where gods, man, and monsters roam.

You’ll take the game at your own pace, exploring the open world and creating a character you feel can take on the worst bosses around. Then you’ll fail and have to “git gud” just to make it to the following beatdown. Have fun!