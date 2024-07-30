Best New PC Horror Games 2024

The horror genre is alive and well in the gaming space, and that means that new titles are popping up on places like PC for you to enjoy. While these games aren’t in any particular order, and more are likely to be added later, they’re still a great starting point for those wanting a scary good time. So, allow us to show you the best new PC horror games that have either come out or slated to release this year!

#13 Silent Hill 2 Remake

How perfect that we’re starting out with one of the most anticipated new horror titles of 2024. The Silent Hill 2 Remake is exactly what you think it is—a full-on remake of the classic PS2 title that helped redefine the horror genre.

You’ll play a man who receives a letter from his late wife, beckoning him to come to Silent Hill and find her. However, once he gets there, he’s met by monsters, lookalikes, and much more. The game is getting a serious visual overhaul via Unreal Engine, and promises to do some adjustments to the gameplay to make it flow even better than before.

#12 Killer Klowns From Outer Space The Game

If you have never seen the cult-classic movie, Killer Klowns From Outer Space The Game will give you a crash course via this asymmetrical multiplayer title. The game is set in Crescent Cove, where a group of clown-looking aliens are attempting to take over. There are three clowns trying to take on seven regular people, and it’s up to you to choose a side, and then get that side to win.

If you play the Killer Klowns, you’ll have fewer numbers but more abilities to use. Or, if you choose to be one of the people of Crescent Cover, you’ll have more numbers but have to scavenge for weapons and supplies to take on the alien threat!

#11 Level Zero: Extraction

Extraction shooters are becoming even more popular, and Level Zero: Extraction is one such title hoping to make bank off the concept. In the game, you’ll be put into squads of three and go into a facility where there are not only other groups of players attempting to extract precious loot, but aliens trying to kill you all!

If you play as a human, you’ll have to get in and out before death finds you. If you manage to do that, you can upgrade your skills and weapons to better handle the threats.

Or, if you choose to play as one of the aliens, use your unique abilities to outsmart the humans and get the drop on them!

#10 Routine

Sometimes, true horror is knowing that there’s something out to get you, but you have no idea what it is or why it’s so bent on ending your life. In Routine, you go to a special lunar station that is supposed to be inhabited by colonists, and yet, it’s not. In fact, there is no one there but you and a being that thinks you are the greatest threat to this place.

Combat is not something you specialize in here. You’ll need to look for places to hide or things to use to ward off the danger looming around every corner! Survival is all that matters when the enemy is focused on taking you out.

#9 S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

To say that this game has had a long road to release is an understatement. They even delayed the game again to later in 2024, further proving it’s kind of cursed. However, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl will not be denied, and we should be grateful for that!

The game takes place years after the SECOND nuclear disaster went and irradiated the area, making things even more dangerous than they were before. You are one of the few brave, or stupid, enough to enter this place, and will soon find that many adventures and dangers await you within it.

Just know that once you go in, you might not make it out.

#8 Tormented Souls 2

She’s back! Whether she likes it or not, Caroline Walker is back! Tormented Souls 2 is coming to terrify you once again and make Caroline wish she had never entered this realm of supernatural monsters and frights.

This time, it’s not herself she’s worried about, but her sister. When things go wrong with her, and no one can figure out how to fix her, Caroline is forced to embrace the dark world of the supernatural once again, no matter what it may cost her.

If you were able to get through the first game, the sequel promises even more frights and scares. So, be ready!!!

#7 Bye Sweet Carole

When you look at Bye Sweet Carole, you might not think that you’re looking at a horror game. However, don’t be fooled by its Disney-like aesthetics; the game is a “horror thriller” that will take you to many places and make you wonder what’s going on.

You play Lana, a young girl at an orphanage who must try to figure out what happened to her best friend, Carole. She was told that she was a runaway, but that doesn’t sit right with you. You’ll explore strange lands and attempt to unlock the truth…but is it something you should really unlock? You’ll have to play to find out.

#6 Alone in the Dark

This next entry is a bit hard to talk about for somewhat obvious reasons. Alone in the Dark, the 2024 version, came out earlier in the year and was meant to be a true “reboot” of the once great horror franchise. They even brought in big stars like David Harbour to make it feel more A-list, while going back to the roots of the original game that terrified audiences.

On its own, the title is solid enough, but it’s not one that set the world ablaze. To that end, the irony of this game is that the people who made it were shut down, which is a horrifying end that no one wanted to see coming.

Still, you can pick up a copy of this game and go on a supernatural search of the Derceto Manor in hopes of uncovering a missing person’s case.

#5 Slitterhead

Are you ready to go kill some monsters? If so, then Slitterhead will have you trying to free a city filled with monsters called Slitterheads, while also unraveling the mystery of your existence! In this case, you play an entity that calls itself Hyoki. This being attaches itself to humans who are willing to help it to take out these monsters.

Just as bad, those monsters are disguising themselves as other humans, which means that the danger could be all around you if you’re not careful!

Unleash powerful attacks to take these monsters down, and learn the truth about who you are in the process!

#4 The Casting of Frank Stone

If you like a certain group of games that tasks you with making decisions that affect the very lives of those around you, you’ll want to check out The Casting of Frank Stone. In this game, you’ll play as a group of characters who are attempting to figure out the truth behind a serial killer who once ravaged their hometown.

However, as they dive into this mystery, they learn that this Frank Stone is much more of a force for evil than they realized, and the whole town soon starts to unravel before their very eyes!

Be careful with every choice that you make because it could be your last.

#3 Still Wakes The Deep

If that last one was a bit too freaky for you, and you want a different kind of immersive horror experience, check out Still Wakes The Deep.

This game revolves around a man stuck on an oil rig that is being attacked by a mysterious monster. Your goal isn’t to fight the beast, as you’re just one man. However, you will descend further into the rig to try and find a way out, and see if there is anything that can be done to stop the horror that is ripping your world apart.

While the gameplay is light in this title, the experience is what you will stay for.

#2 Zoochosis

Working at a zoo is easy, right? That’s what they told you when you chose to be the night manager at the zoo. However, as Zoochosis will show you, not everything is as simple as it makes itself out to be. You’ll figure out that some of these animals are true monsters, and your job now becomes not only saving yourself, but rescuing the animals that are in danger from this threat!

Your choices will determine how well you do or how quickly you die. Will you attempt to save all the animals you can? Or will you attempt to save yourself? The game’s ending will change based on that and more!

#1 Until Dawn (Remake)

Finally, we have the remake of arguably one of the most important horror games of the last few gaming generations. Until Dawn was the first of several choice-driven horror titles that influenced many titles that followed.

You’ll play as a group of friends who head to a mountain retreat on the anniversary of their previous trip, which resulted in two friends of theirs vanishing.

Things immediately go wrong, as they soon find themselves fighting for their lives against a mysterious threat. With traps and dangers everywhere, every single choice you make will determine the fates of all around you. Will you make it to the dawn? Or will this be the last night of your life?