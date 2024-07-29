Who doesn’t like free games? Exactly. And on PC, there are plenty of titles on places like Steam and beyond that have free titles to offer you if you’re game to play them. Now, this list doesn’t have any true order, and we’ll likely add more games as time goes on and more “freeness” happens. But, for now, allow us to show you this list of best new free PC games 2024!

#13 The First Descendant

It’s actually a little appropriate that The First Descendant is #13 on our list because while this game isn’t the “lowest” by technicality, it might be the lowest in terms of current fan thoughts on it.

The game is a looter shooter where you’ll play a “Descendant,” a special being with abilities fighting for the freedom of their world. This title has both co-op and single-player missions to do, and you can customize your Descendant to your liking such as their weapons and skills.

The problem? It’s not the most balanced or fun game out there. It might show you a good time if you can get past its flaws, but we’ll have to see just how well this game holds up.

#12 ARC Raiders

Technically, ARC Raiders is only “free” through an alpha test, and you have to request access to join. However, based on what we’ve seen from the game, it could be something fun.

You’ll be part of a world that is constantly under siege from threats that loom above your world. To try and survive, humanity had to flee underground, where supplies are limited and hard to get. That’s where you and other raiders come in. You’ll be hired to do jobs and have to not only fight “ARCs” to get the goods, but you’ll have to fight off other players who are trying to get the loot as well!

#11 Ashfall

Are you noticing that this string of free titles are all post-apocalyptic fair? Well, here’s another one of those in Ashfall!

However, unlike in the last two, there is a purpose to you being in this destroyed world. Specifically, there’s the mythical “Core of Creation,” which could be the key to unlocking a future worth living for. The problem is that you don’t know where it is, and each area you go to is full of dangerous looking to stop you.

You’ll have to equip your character to survive this Eastern-inspired wasteland and do whatever it takes to find the core. So, are you in?

#10 Path of Exile 2

Ah, finally, a game that’s not about a post-apocalyptic future. Instead, Path of Exile 2 puts you in a dark realm that is full of monsters that you’re trying to escape from so you can stop the evils that lurk within! Doesn’t that sound fun?

The beauty of this game isn’t just that it’s free, but Grinding Gear Games knows how to make it worth your while by providing near-limitless customization options for you to enjoy. With numerous character classes and skills to choose from, you can build your fighter to be what you want them to be, or, adjust them to suit the needs you have.

Once the game releases, much like the first installment for this action RPG franchise, you’ll be playing it for a long time.

#9 Delta Force: Hawk Ops

If you’re looking for something a bit more basic, something along the lines of a fun and tactical shooter, then you’ll want to get Delta Force: Hawk Ops. The game does everything you’d expect from a shooter, including having a good single-player campaign and numerous multiplayer modes. In fact, there are multiple single-player campaigns. One of which is a classic Delta Force mission, and the other takes you into the future!

Regardless of which mode you play, you’ll find plenty of ways to cause havoc and destruction for your enemies, including being able to jump into tanks and drive them around for maximum carnage!

#8 Soulframe

The team at Digital Extremes currently has one of the best live-service games in the world, and now, they’re going to attempt to take it to the next level with Soulframe. Yes, they’re very creative with their naming acumen.

Anyway, we don’t know too much about the title just yet. However, we know that it’s going to have a more fantasy vibe than the sci-fi vibes of their previous title. Your character will “wash ashore” in a mystical land and become an Envoy. It will be your job to travel the land, unlock the hidden souls, and “awaken the ancestors” that await you.

Think you can do that?

#7 2XKO

You might remember this game being called “Project L” before, but Riot Games shifted it to 2XKO, which is so much better…right?

Anyway, unlike past entries in their saga, this is a 2v2 fighting game where you’ll control one of a select group of Champions, and then you’ll work alongside another player to try and beat other teams. Things are still a little vague on how everything will go, but Riot Games is on it. We do know that many classic Champions, like Jinx, will be on the roster. Plus, if it’s anything like other titles, you’ll get the chance to find the character that suits your playstyle.

#6 Blue Protocol

If you’re looking for a free MMORPG to dive into, Blue Protocol might be one to check out. In the game, you’ll play a character who has no memory of where they come from, and must try to figure out their origins. You know, classic gaming/anime protagonist kind of thing.

Anyway, as you travel, you’ll find companions to help you on your journey while also fighting monsters of all kinds.

The game prides itself on its diverse yet simple battle system that’ll allow players of all types to dive right in, create the character they want, and enjoy the battles they get put into.

#5 Once Human

Oh, darn, we’re back to the post-apocalyptic games. Our bad! In Once Human, you’ll find yourself on a version of Earth that has been infected at every level by an alien invasion. To that end, even the ground, food, and water are contaminated.

That poses a problem for you, one of the few who are able to fight back. You must keep your body going to fight against the aliens, but the more you eat and drink, the more you lose your mind, and unlock special powers.

The game is a true balancing act, and survival very much depends on how you choose to make it through the world.

#4 Throne and Liberty

Oh, you want another MMORPG to dive into? Sure, we can show you another one via Throne and Liberty! This game is about a massive fantasy world where you have one goal, but many options on how to obtain it.

In this case, you’re going after the villainous Kazar, and want to take his throne from him. However, how you do that is up to you. You can build up your forces and attempt to take it straight away. Or, you can travel the realm and see what other things attract your attention.

Just know that once you take the throne, others will come for it. So, be ready!

#3 Marvel Rivals

Here’s a game that some of you might have played recently via its open beta. Marvel Rivals is the comic icons take on the team shooter genre, and as you might expect, it plays up the skills of its various heroes and villains. In this case, Galactca, yes, that’s an actual comic character, is bringing together all these characters, and you’ll need to work together with other players to get the win.

The good news is that there are plenty of options to choose from. Loki, Scarlet Witch, Spider-man, Magik, Magneto, and so many more are already confirmed for the title, with even more on the way!

It’ll be a Marvel-ous game, for sure.

#2 Stormgate

Here’s game that just recently dropped on Steam. Stormgate is an RTS that features an Earth that is in peril thanks to two warring alien factions. Each one wants dominance over the other, and you’re caught in the middle trying to beat them both back!

One of the fun twists of the title is that you’ll have the option to play as one of those invading forces and attempt to take over Earth for your kind! Plus, with Unreal Engine 5 powering it, the game will look great and run really well.

So, if you’re looking for your next RTS adventure, this might be one to check out.

#1 Sheepy: A Short Adventure

Sometimes, the best games are the ones that just let you experience them without giving you ideas on what to expect. Sheepy: A Short Adventure is one such title. If you go to its Steam page, you’ll see that there’s not much to describe the title, which makes it all the more enticing.

What we do know is that you’ll play Sheepy, who’s a plush toy that was mysterious brought to life. However, they weren’t brought to life in our world, per se. Instead, they were brought to life in a world that you might not recognize. Now, you’ll travel around as Sheepy to see where you are, and why you are alive.