Recently, we got a look at a brand new survival game called Permafrost that is coming out into the marketplace. This game is being developed by the team SpaceRocket Games. They strive to deliver a gameplay experience not too far from the current day. However, the world they crafted in Permafrost will make survival challenging.

We know that in Permafrost, the game follows an event in 2035. The world was forced to experience an apocalyptic cataclysm that has left nothing but a frozen wasteland. You’re just a survivor, one of the few left in humanity who is seeking to make it another day. But to do so, you’ll have to scavenge for very scarce resources. So you expect to hunt down food, explore the ruins of civilization, and build up structures to help keep you out of the harsh elements.

At the moment, we don’t have a release date for this game quite yet. However, we recently got a chance to interview Mikołaj Nowak, the game designer and project lead for Permafrost. We learned a little more about the game and the team’s inspirations during our conversation.

Gameranx: What were some of the inspirations behind Permafrost?

Mikołaj: It may sound unusual, but our primary inspiration was Global Warming. At one point, there were constant reports about the world ending and humanity facing extinction in the coming decades due to various catastrophes caused by Earth’s rising temperature. We pondered over what the future would look like when such a catastrophe occurs. People would likely deny it until it actually happens.

We considered several catastrophic scenarios, but the one involving a frozen Earth resonated the most. Science videos and articles discussing the possibility of the Moon crashing into Earth were another source of our inspiration. While the Moon likely wouldn’t land on Earth but shatter in the atmosphere, it could trigger volcanic ash clouds that would block the sunlight and lead to a new Ice Age.

The shattered Moon served as an ideal starting point for us. It not only justified the post-apocalyptic world but also added a unique visual element. It stirred up questions about why the Moon was moving towards the Earth. Without giving away story details, let’s just say that this aspect can be further uncovered in the game, but only to some extent. Even though it is one of the game’s mysteries, our narrative is more focused on human behavior during imminent disasters than on the specific scientific aspects of such an event.

Gameranx: When did development kick off for the game?

Mikołaj: The concept phase began in December 2022, followed by the proper development kick off in early 2023. The prototype was created by the trio of Tomasz Róziecki, Paweł Brągoszewski, and Paweł Flanc in January. From there, we gradually built a small, yet extremely passionate team that now consists of 16 full-time members and a few additional contributors.

Gameranx: Are there overarching storylines that players follow?

Mikołaj: Yes, there is a primary storyline, supplemented by side narratives, which weave together a tale about human behavior in the face of a sudden global crisis. The narrative highlights environmental matters and the repercussions of unchecked materialism. A leitmotif is that people, despite their differences, must work together to survive. The story unfolds around three main themes

New Haven – All survivors, whether they are scavengers, bandits, or outsiders, share a common need for a safe haven. Players can join Robyn on her mission to rebuild a shattered society. The City Mall presents an ideal location, but to reach it, players must traverse the perilous White Hell. The deadly environment, however, isn’t the only danger.

Conflicts Between Factions – Players will encounter different groups of survivors, each with their unique stories, goals, perspectives, and survival tactics. Two factions, the Technocrats and the Tribals, stand on the brink of war. It is up to the players to either get these factions to work together in hopes of the survival of a divided humanity, or use the discord to their own advantage.

Moon Walkers – A few years into the Permafrost, a mysterious group called the Moon Cult emerged. Its followers, the “Moonwalkers,” are dangerous and unpredictable, and their true intentions remain unknown. Players must uncover their enigmatic origins, disturbing secrets, and chilling plans for the future of the Permafrost world.

Gameranx: What can you tell me right now about Permafrost’s cooperative gameplay?

Mikołaj: The game will feature cooperative gameplay, allowing players to form groups of up to four people. Players will join a host world and progress through it together. They can either work on the main quest or simply strive to survive in the deadly wasteland.

Gameranx: What are some of the moral dilemmas players might have to navigate through?

Mikołaj: In the dilemmas, we aim to explore human behavior and survival. These mainly center around three subjects:

Community vs Individual – we prompt the player to choose between their own welfare and the good of the community. Players can also see how people in the past made similar choices and how those decisions still have consequences today.

Nature vs Technology – inhabitants of Permafrost debate whether their suffering is due to unpredictable nature or human-induced disaster. This dilemma leads to two philosophies: one focusing on survival and understanding nature, and the other on improving the situation through science and technology. Players must decide which option suits them best or perhaps find a balance between the two.

Cooperation vs Strife – at some point, players will realize that cooperation can lead to greater numbers, but with a larger population and limited resources, people’s quality of life may decline. Players will face choices about whether peace should be pursued at all costs, or if conflict is necessary for progress.

Gameranx: Are we building up alliances with NPC survivors, and if so, what can we expect in terms of striking alliances?

Mikołaj: We don’t want to spoil the mechanics yet, but we will have the opportunity to meet the factions and cooperate with them through quests.

Gameranx: I understand that AI-generated content is used for select dialogues and voice-overs. Has AI tools been a big help during development?

Mikołaj: Indeed it has. For smaller studios, AI tools allow for earlier dialogue testing and more refined versions. They also enhance our narrative scope and increase its accessibility. Thus, we can say AI significantly helps by making difficult tasks possible for teams with limited budgets and staff.

Gameranx: Where are we in terms of the development cycle? From my understanding, we’ll see Permafrost next year through early access.

Mikołaj: We are currently in the alpha development stage. Although a specific date is not yet confirmed, early access to Permafrost may be available next year. When early access begins, we will provide a roadmap. This roadmap will include both frequent updates with smaller improvements and major updates that expand the storyline and introduce new mechanics. We are extremely excited to show our game, but we aim to release only polished aspects of the game to ensure a high-quality experience.

Hopefully, some of those answers have cleared up any questions you might have had about the game. While we wait for a release date to be unveiled, you can view the announcement trailer in the embedded video above.