10 Elden Ring Mods That’ll Get You Playing Again

After hundreds of hours felling enemies in Elden Ring, you might get a little bored of the Lands Between – and FromSoft fans agree. For anyone that needs more Elden Ring, there are mods that totally revamp and rebalance the game with key new features. There are new areas to explore, new movesets to unlock and so much more. Before the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC drops, we’re returning to Elden Ring for another round and checking out a bunch of mods to see if we can rekindle that sense of the unknown. Here’s 10 Elden Ring mods to get you playing again and again and again.

Before we dive deep into the many mods of Elden Ring, you’ll want to start by downloading the Elden Mod Loader and the Anti-Cheat Toggler mods. Modding for Elden Ring can be a huge pain in the butt – and if you don’t disable online mode, some mods can get you banned from online play. Yes, really.

#1 Eldendivers

What even is the government of Elden Ring anyway? Some kind of monarchy, right? Well we’re wiping out all that nonsense with a few well-placed strategem beacons. Destroy the Lands Between and make way for Managed Democracy with one of the funniest mods we’ve found so far – the Eldendivers mod gives you a full set of special items you can use to deploy orbital bombardments, air strikes and other payload delivers for nuking all the freedom-hating monsters on the surface.

All you need to do is select the Eldendiver Class during character creation to generate your first Eldendiver. No, this mod doesn’t add big guns or mechs or swarms of bugs that don’t participate in the voting process. This mod just dumps explosives on the game world, making easy work of unaware monsters – ever wanted to drop a cluster bomb on a Rune Bear? Now you can. You can thank us later.

#2 Dark Moon

You’re eating good in Elden Ring if you’re looking for overhaul mods. There are multiple comprehensive mods that revamp almost every aspect of the game – changing dungeons, adding weapons, remixing major locations – but the Dark Moon mod is a little different. It does add new weapons, armor, merchants and more so you can easily kit out your fresh character, but the most interesting additions are two totally new islands.

Dark Moon adds two islands with unique functions to West Limgrave – there’s the Isle of Bounty and Maveth’s Crypt. The Isle of Bounty gives you access to a farm that can infinitely replenish literally every resource in the game if you’ve got a little bit of patience. For a game with limited resources, this is a godsend and one of the best features we’ve found in a mod that feels like it belongs in the main game. Sure, it’s way too nice for Fromsoft, but it still feels lore appropriate.

The second addition is even better. Maveth’s Crypt is a new dungeon you can explore on a different totally-new island. The dungeon is a randomly-generated infinite pit of despair where you’ll encounter Maketh’s former advisors. This mysterious challenge dungeon is the right amount of cryptic fun we want in Elden Ring, and the idea of an infinite rogue-like is so good I’d love Fromsoft to steal it and stick it in their next game.

Oh, and the Coliseum Arenas are amazing too. Instead of places to fight other players, the Coliseums in this mod offer unique combat challenges against enemies. And if you have the Seamless Co-Op Mod, you can work together with friends to fell every foe and earn new Gold Coin currencies. While there are bigger overhauls in Elden Ring, the totally new additions to this mod make it one of our favorites.

#3 Seamless Co-Op

We can’t talk about Elden Ring mods without talking about Seamless Co-Op. The ability to play online with friends and fight monsters directly, together, all while fully exploring the Lands Between is a dream scenario for so many of us. The base game gives us the tools to summon allies and work together briefly, but Seamless Co-Op brings the experience to the modern day without all the hassle – except for the hassle of installation.

Co-Op partners will stay in the same world after they die, after bosses are defeated, or clearing out enemies. Defeated cooperators return to the last bonfire they rested at, just like if you’re playing offline, and can play without annoying multiplayer barriers blocking your path. Even better, because Seamless Co-Op does not run on FromSoft’s matchmaking servers, you can mix and match mods. Like we mentioned in the previous entry, the Dark Moon mod adds new activities for friends to do together.

And if working together is too easy, you can always try the Harder Coop mod. Depending on how many players are working together, you can crank up the difficulty and really challenge yourselves. Even with four or six players working together.

#4 First Person Souls

Fully immerse yourself in getting completely wrecked with the First Person Souls mod, an immersive conversion that does exactly what you think it does. Instead of playing the game from a God’s Eye view about your character, giving you all the situational awareness you need to destroy insanely powerful demigods. Imagine if all that was taken away. Just you and your little sword against writhing beasts that can kill you instantly. That’s the promise of First Person Souls. All you masochists out there better rejoice.

Okay, it actually isn’t that bad. The First Person Souls mod makes a lot of smart tweaks to the movement of Elden Ring, adding a crosshair for aiming and swapping out your big roll with a gentle sidestep so you don’t get sick after every enemy encounter. The entire feel of the game has been tweaked slightly while dropping you into the most immersive version of an already pretty immersive game. And like the Seamless Co-Op mod, this is designed to be as open as possible with other mods so you can mix and match. That spirit of collaboration is one of the reasons we love mods.

#5 Diablo Style Loot Remastered

Some of the best mods for returning players are randomizers – there are mods like the Fog Gate Randomizer or Item and Enemy Randomizer that completely change progression or encounters while exploring the world. But our favorite of the randomizers and the one we’re putting on the list is the Diablo Style Loot Mod. This mod categorizes gear in different rarities and drops gear randomly depending on your progression in the Lands Between. Each region has different sets of gear drops depending on the enemy type, forcing you to grind tougher opponents if you want a chance at getting the best gear. Even the lowliest enemies like Monstrous Dogs can drop a god-like weapon if you’re lucky. And the tiers of rarity are completely ridiculous, starting Common and Rare before jumping up to Godslaying and Outer God tier loot.

You can even customize the loot tables yourself if you’re feeling really spicy. We’re way too lazy for that – but you’ll need to if you want to keep playing. Right now, not every area of the Lands Between is covered so you’ll eventually run out of that sweet Diablo-style looting. Be happy that this randomizer only changes up what gear you’ll be getting – progression items are still the same, so all your knowledge about the Legacy Dungeons will still be pretty handy.

#6 God of War – Young Kratos

If there’s one thing the Tarnished loves to do, it’s slaying gods. Who else loves killing gods? You better believe we’re talking about Kratos – the one and only God of War – and thanks to the incredible work of the Young Kratos mod, you can rampage through Caelid or Stormveil Castle with a custom Blades of Chaos moveset. Kratos’s signature mythological weapons have movesets for one or two-handed, and the come with an alternate sheathed animation where the weapons rest on Kratos’s back. Just like the original games.

The Kratos skin is applied by wearing his matching armor – and all of this gear is so powerful, you can use it from the beginning of the game all the way to the final encounter against the Elden Beast. There’s a new Kratos class in character creation that gives you everything you need, or you can purchase the gear from the Twin Maidens. And he has the Spartan Slam Weapon Skill too. If Zeus can’t beat Kratos, how’s Margit the Fell Omen going to stand a chance?

#7 Enlargement Physick and Super Mushroom Mod

Not every mod overhauls all of Elden Ring. Some mods have humble ambition. Some mods just want to give you a Super Mushroom. This mod adds two enhancements that make your Tarnished bigger – 50% bigger to be exact. Not only are they massive Tarnished with smooth animations, they’re also stronger. Both buffs give +50% Speed, +10 Strength and double the size. That Physick means you’ll have a replenishing supply of bigness, while the Super Mushroom replaces Boiled Crab. You can buy those up from Blackguard Big Boggart – and the Enlargement Physick is found at the Stormhill Shack, making it the easier of the two to grab.

And being huge makes your world so much easier. First, it looks hilarious. Being a giant (that isn’t THAT giant) while running around at double speed, cutting down monsters with your new extended range Two, you can match the gigantic size of the demigods you’ll be fighting under the golden light of the Erdtree. Sick of all the oversized bosses bullying you? Give them a taste of their own medicine.

#8 Summon Malenia

And while we’re giving bosses a taste of their own medicine, here’s truly one of the easiest ways to win any battle in Elden Ring. Why fight Malenia when she can join you. This mod adds only adds one Spirit Summon – but it’s the only one that matters. There are more Spirit Summon mods that are also completely busted and simply don’t work with the latest version of Elden Ring, but this simple mod still works. We’ll call that a big win. Call forth Malenia whenever you need a glowing pal to slaughter enemies for you. Yes, you can summon the toughest boss in the game to get revenge on all those little bosses that bullied you on your first playthrough..

After downloading the mod, there’s a trick to summoning Malenia. Go to the Church of Elleh at the start of the game and talk to Renna. She’ll give you the Lone Wolf Ashes Spirit Summon. You’re getting a lot more than a bunch of wolves. You’re getting Malenia – one of the most infamous bosses in Fromsoft history. And she has all her signature moves. You better believe she heals when attacking enemies.

Let’s test Malenia against six dragons at the same time. If it wasn’t for my squishy starting character, she’d easily wipe the floor with them. Her Waterfowl Dance kills dragons in a single hit. She isn’t quite as spray as her normal boss version, but she’ll take care of them eventually. I’m counting this is a big victory for Malenia and only a technical loss for me.

Summoning old enemies is fun, but if you’re returning for another round of Elden Ring, you might be hungry for totally new content. And the next mod on our list has that – sort of.

#9 Unofficial Expansion (Season 1)

Why get the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion when the community has created the next best thing? The Unofficial Expansion (Season 1) mod adds dozens of new weapons, armor pieces and remixed locations – but what we’re really interested in are the four new Legacy Dungeon locations. There are two mysterious wartorn cities to explore, and eventually you’ll be able to unlock familiar locations like Yharnam. Seriously, the main city of Bloodborne appears here if you follow the new progression path. These cities are absolutely massive and stacked with difficult enemies.

This expansion is really more of an unofficial collection of models and other mods from other creators – a hodgepodge of ideas dropped into the Lands Between to mix up the gameplay and completely change the normal progression path. These new city locations are sparse and they don’t look quite as detailed as any of the normal locations from the main game, but it’s still fun wielding totally new weapons in totally new areas. There’s even an elaborate crafting system included that’ll help you create all the Hunter themed weapons you’ll want for felling all that prey.

While the Unofficial Season 1 Expansion is a huge drop of new content, probably the most substantial content drop is next on our list. The final mod totally revamps literally everything in Elden Ring and adds new twists to the formula. We need to talk about The Convergence mod.

#10 The Convergence

Crafted by a dedicated team of artists, programmers, designers and editors, the Convergence Mod is the biggest overhaul of Elden Ring in existence. Where do we even begin with all the changes? There’s no part of Elden Ring that’s gone untouched – many dungeons have been updated, there are more than a dozen new bosses, and core systems like fast-travel have been completely overhauled. The biggest feature of Convergence isn’t just all the changes, it’s how you start the game.

Instead of appearing in Limgrave, each of the 27 new classes have a different starting location. Progression is much more closely tied to your chosen class, and every class has been made more viable. One way classes have been remixed is with Summoner classes. For example, the Necromancer gains spells that prevent ‘Summon Sickness’ debuffs, allowing them to summon more spirits at any given time, swarming everything with an army of the undead. There are other Summoner classes, but that’s just one example of the unique gameplay you’ll only find in Convergence.

There are too many classes to count here – even the status effects and damage types have been reworked – and it’s all being done by a team with a singular vision. Unlike other mods, this doesn’t feel like a mishmash of lifted assets from other games. This is a true overhaul with a level of polish we haven’t really seen in Elden Ring modding. That makes it our pick for one of the best mods you need to play to get back into Elden Ring.

Mod Link