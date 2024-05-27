Best New Steam Deck Games of 2024

Do you have a Steam Deck? Do you like playing games on it? We do too. As such, we thought we’d share some new games that we’ve been enjoying in 2024 on the Steam Deck. Specifically, ones that are verified for it or only have minimal issues on the official Steam marketplace. Of course, no list is perfect. These are just some of our personal favorites and recommendations in no particular order.

Helldivers 2

What better way to start off this list than by talking about fighting for the glory of Super Earth?! Helldivers 2 is easily one of the best games of 2024, and playing it on Steam Deck is awesome because it means we can fight the alien bug menace all over the place, both within the game and in the real world.

Seriously, if you haven’t played this epic co-op adventure, you’re missing out. So get your team of four and fight for Super Earth!

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor is a fun twist on the 4-person co-op title that came out a while back. Instead of being a team of dwarves trying to work their way through a cave full of aliens, you will have to do the entire job yourself!

The good news is that you’ll have all the weapons and abilities of the previous games dwarf classes. Thus, you’ll need to use them all to the best of your ability if you wish to survive!

Persona 3 Reload

A high of 2024 in every way, Persona 3 Reload is the full-on remake of the title that saved Atlus many years ago and allowed the beloved RPG franchise to continue. You’ll play as a transfer student who joins up with a group to defeat monsters called Shadows within the mysterious time period called the Dark Hour.

During the day, you’ll go to school, grow relationships, and more. Then, at night, you’ll wield your Personas and take on the might of Tartarus! Have fun.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Another highlight of the year, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, takes the beloved spinoff game and cranks it up to eleven. Seriously, if you thought you loved Ichiban and his allies before? You’ll be even more in love now.

There is a semi-serious story to everything, but that’s not what you’ll focus on. The gameplay elements are rich, and there’s so much to do between Japan and Hawaii that you’ll leave the story behind to grow your bank account, get more jobs, and even transform an island into a resort!

Oh, and you can ride a dolphin, too.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Grand-scale RPGs are perfect for the Steam Deck because you can play them on the go and never feel too far from the action. So, if you haven’t tried Granblue Fantasy: Relink on the handheld yet, you should fix that.

You’ll be put into a grand world focused on the Sky Realm. You’ll captain a ship and wander out in search of a mysterious paradise that lurks beyond the sunrise! You won’t have to do this alone, as you can bring in friends and recruit other characters to take on the foes you face!

Hades 2

Yes, I know Hades 2 isn’t out yet, but it is on Steam Early Access! That means you can get the game now and help playtest it so that Supergiant Games can make it perfect before its true launch. What’s not to love about that?

Everything you loved about the original is on display, including the art style and epic roguelike gameplay. The only key differences are the story and the main character. Supergiant promises a grand experience, so why not dive into it now?

V Rising

Have you ever wanted to be a vampire? Good! V Rising is here to help you satisfy your cravings in more ways than one. You’ll become a vampire who was sealed away but has broken free! Now, they want to reclaim all that they’ve lost, and it’s your job to make that happen.

You’ll guide them around, rebuilding their castle and choosing what kind of vampire they are to be. You can hunt, kill, enslave, and more to gain power. Just remember, you’re not the only thing that goes bump in the night.

Songs of Conquest

Are you craving a turn-based strategy game like the 90s titles of yore? Good! Then the Steam Deck has you covered with Songs of Conquest. The game will have you being a wizard that searches a vast realm for artifacts and conquering lands in the process!

You’ll wear many hats in the game, including managing your empire and its resources and taking your armies to the battlefield so you can crush your enemies! Think you got what it takes to rule it all?

Animal Well

One of many epic games that arrived in 2024, Animal Well is a pixelated platformer where you’ll try to traverse a world of sight and sound.

The way the light and sound interact with the gameplay as you move around and use items creates something truly special. This isn’t a game that’s focused on combat; it’s about solving puzzles and making decisions about whether you’re in danger or not.

So observe this world and see if you can make it sing and shine.

Another Crab’s Treasure

Have you ever wanted to go “under the sea” for a Soulslike adventure? Then Another Crab’s Treasure is the game for you! You’ll play a hermit crab who has lost its shell. To get it back, you’ll have to traverse an underwater world that is far darker and more corrupt than you might think.

The good news is that you can use various other items to be your shell as you head into combat! Between that and the attacks you learn, you’ll have plenty of ways to survive and get back what’s yours.

Sker Ritual

Don’t you love it when an indie game does so well it can do spinoffs of itself? That’s what Sker Ritual did after Maid of Sker did well. The UK title shifts to the FPS genre this time with some classic-style gameplay for you and up to three of your friends!

You’ll go across Sker Island and attempt to stop a key character from the previous game from ending the world. Along the way, you’ll blast enemies, get upgrades, and complete missions before it’s too late.

Balatro

Now, here’s another 2024 title that has gotten quite a few people talking. I definitely didn’t expect it to be one of the highest-rated games of the year so far, as it is a poker title mixed with roguelike elements.

You heard me right. This is a game where you try to get good Poker hands and then mix them with unique Joker cards to get incredible results. Because of that, every hand can be something special, and the possibilities are near endless.

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden is a unique action RPG with a deep narrative surrounding two characters that are called Banishers. Their role is to free spirits to the afterlife so they can’t harm the physical realm. However, one of them soon becomes a spirit, and a new adventure begins.

You’ll use the combined powers of the two on your quest to bring your loved one back to life. But will you be able to make the big decisions and sacrifices to get them back?

Tekken 8

Given the incredible visuals and fighting game insanity that Tekken 8 has, you might be surprised that it’s already Steam Deck compatible. But it is, and that means you can take your fights around the world in the literal sense as well as the digital sense.

The game builds off of everything that Bandai Namco did with its previous entry and cranks it up to another level. Everything is bigger, arguably better, and more polished than ever before. The next fight starts now!

Children of the Sun

Want to go take down a cult? Children of the Sun will let you do that in a truly unique way. In this case, you’re not going to be a “one-man army,” hacking and slashing their way to victory. Instead, you’ll play as a girl who is driven by revenge and only has one bullet to take down foes.

That’s where the twist comes in; once the bullet is fired, you’ll guide it around the level and use various abilities to ensure that the shot counts. This is a puzzle shooter like none before it.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

Many video games pay tribute to the past, and Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is one such title. It modeled itself after the JRPGs of the past to give you a deep world to travel through and plenty of companions to fight alongside.

You’ll start out as two characters whom fate has thrown together, and then as a new war starts, you’ll travel the land getting allies in an attempt to stop the madness.

The Outlast Trials

If you know the Outlast franchise, you know that things are about to get pretty twisted. The Outlast Trials lives up to that hype by putting you and possibly other gamers in the darkest set of human trials you’ve ever experienced.

Your goal is to get out alive, but whether you do that alone or with a group is up to you. Either way, you’ll have to fight to make it out, and each trial will put you to the test.

Ultros

Picture this: you’re flying through space when you crash upon a place called The Sarcophagus. That’s bad because this vast entity holds the remains of an ancient demon that could threaten everything. Stuck there, you have to travel around and figure out what’s going on. Welcome to Ultros.

This Metroidvania title blends incredible visuals, striking audio, and clever lore to make you wonder what’s going to happen next. Are you a key piece in a dangerous plot? Or are you the only hope this universe has left?

WWE 2K24

Are you ready to step into the ring once again? WWE 2K24 is the latest iteration of the wrestling franchise, and it aims to put the series back on the map in several ways. From an expansive roster featuring current favorites and classic wrestlers, you’ll have plenty of wrestlers to go to war with.

Or, you can create your own unique wrestler and see how high you can take them! The wrestling world is your oyster, so go see what you can become.

Last Epoch

Last Epoch dares to blend many genre aspects together to make a compelling experience. For most, they’ll enjoy the dungeon crawling, the action RPG-like combat, the near-infinite amounts of customization, and the unique world they find themselves in.

Others will revel in the time-traveling plot that’ll have you unlocking layers of mysteries while trying to save a planet from a terrible fate! Either way, you’re going to be busy with this title.