Are you someone who can stomach horror? Or do you prefer to have someone alongside you so you don’t have to take on the terrors alone? If you’re the latter, I have some games for you in no particular order. Of course, no list is perfect. These are just some of our personal favorites and recommendations. With that being said, allow me to show you some of the best co-op horror games to play with friends!

Left 4 Dead 2

I’m going to start out with arguably one of the greatest horror co-op title ever! Why? Because why not start out with greatness in case you don’t like the others? Left 4 Dead 2 is the epic FPS co-op shooter from Valve that has you and your friends traversing levels while trying to survive the undead.

This is a game where cooperation is vital to survival. The undead freaks coming after you are no joke and will rip you to shreds if you’re not careful. So be a team and survive!

Dead by Daylight

If you like that notion of working together or facing terrifying death, you’ll want to check out Dead by Daylight. This is one of many asymmetrical horror games where one of you is playing a killer trying to take out a group of survivors. Most of you will be said survivors and have to either take down the killer or escape the level.

Neither option is easy, but you will have abilities to tip the balance in your favor. Then again, so will the killer.

Phasmophobia

Now, here’s a horror game that took over Twitch for a while because people love watching others freak out. Phasmophobia is a co-op game that isn’t about fighting ghosts; it’s about finding them. You’ll work with others to explore haunted areas and attempt to find out how many ghosts or spirits are within the space.

The game has an incredible amount of customization and you’ll want to take advantage of that to keep things fresh and fun…and horrifying.

The Forest

Whether you play The Forest or its recent sequel, you’ll find a first-person co-op adventure that will test just how well you can survive mutants, cannibals, and other freaks in secluded areas. Whether you’re stranded in a literal forest or go to an island on a rescue mission, you’re going to have your hands full.

Part of the game will simply be getting supplies so you can survive in these places. But then, the game will shift, and you’ll have to use whatever you have to fight off the freaks who call these places home.

Resident Evil Revelations 2

I’m going to do a back-to-back set of entries from the Resident Evil franchise since there are multiple games in the series that have co-op elements. Resident Evil Revelations 2 was Capcom’s attempt to branch out the world via an episodic kind of title.

In the game, you’ll play as iconic character Claire Redfield alongside some new faces as they try to unearth a mystery that features the classic monsters and zombies you expect.

With multiple episodes to play and the focus being on survival horror, you’ll get your money’s worth.

Resident Evil 5

Some consider Resident Evil 5 to be one of the worst of the mainline titles. But if you’re fine with giving it a shot, you’ll have a decently-sized fun co-op adventure to do alongside fan-favorite character Chris Redfield. This is the one where he punches a boulder.

Chris heads to Africa when a mysterious virus transforms the local population into monsters. What’s the source behind it? Does it have to do with the Umbrella Corporation? You’ll have to team up with a friend to find out!

GTFO

The name says it all, doesn’t it? GTFO is a 4-person FPS shooter with a couple of key twists. The first is that you’re playing prisoners who are forced to go into a facility to clear out monsters as part of their “sentence.” The second is that this game is intentionally hard and even warns players about its difficulty.

If you’re up to the challenge, you’ll be given multiple expeditions, and you must do whatever you can to survive using the equipment you find.

Hunt: Showdown

Welcome to a world where the biggest monsters around aren’t found in Florida; they’re found in Louisiana. In Hunt: Showdown, you’ll be taken to an alternate version of 1895 and be tasked to work alongside others to take out monstrous threats.

The twist is that your crew isn’t the only one hunting things. Once the monster is taken down, the loot it provides can be nabbed by anyone! That means your biggest threat might be the other people you come across.

Devour

Is there anything more terrifying than a cult that wants to use you and your friends as a sacrifice? Devour will put that to the test, and you’ll have to do all you can to stop the ritual from being performed!

This is another title that is meant to be taken seriously via its challenge. You’ll have to coordinate with your teammates to do certain tasks and avoid capture at all costs. If you don’t, well, I’m pretty sure you know where you’re going to end up.

Pacify

When you get work as a paranormal investigator, you likely thought it would be an easy task, and you brought a couple of friends from work to help you with your first case. The problem? The place is definitively haunted, and if you’re not smart, the evil inside will consume you. Welcome to Pacify.

The name here is literal. The spirit within this 100-year-old house is a young girl who has two sides to her. When she’s “nice,” she won’t do anything bad to you. However, if the “evil” side comes out, you’ll be chased around the house. You’ll have to think fast and switch her back to good if you wish to survive and escape.

Deceit

Welcome to a very twisted game where telling the truth isn’t enough to survive. In Deceit, you and five other players will be trapped in a space where one of you is infected. Infected with what? Well, someone is infected with something that transforms them into a monster when they so desire.

Your goal is to try and either find out who is infected and deal with them so you can escape or use your abilities to kill the rest of the party so that you’re the last one standing.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is another asymmetrical horror title that bases itself on the iconic 1970s film. As you might have guessed, the point of the title is to embody either one of the Slaughter family or be one of the victims trying to escape their rampage.

Either way, you’ll have to traverse the area and use your abilities to complete the tasks ahead of you. Survival will depend on who outsmarts who and who’s willing to do the work to survive.

The Dark Pictures Anthology

The Dark Pictures Anthology is an interesting set of games that attempt to push the horror genre in new directions. Each title is a standalone horror experience that gives players different people to be and challenges to overcome, all the while affecting the story via their choices.

Sometimes, you’ll be soldiers trying to escape the curse of an underground temple, or you’ll be people trapped in a “murder house” with someone trying to wipe you out. Each tale is meant to be terrifying, so be ready before you play.

Content Warning

Don’t let the cute exterior of Content Warning fool you, this is a title that’s meant to be terrifying, and it will freak you out in unique ways.

The point of the game is to get famous on the internet by going down to a haunted world and getting footage of freaky things happening. However, since the freaky things are happening to you, if you’re not careful, you’ll be killed.

But if you survive, you could get rich!

The Outlast Trials

Most of the games on this list feature co-op elements where you MUST work together with your co-op party to survive. However, The Outlast Trials puts a fun twist on that by making it an optional notion.

In this game, you and a few others will be part of a human experiment full of monsters and terrors. Your only goal is to escape, but HOW you escape is up to you. Will you work together to get out as a group? Or will you sacrifice the group to ensure your own survival?

The Blackout Club

If you live in a small town, you might think that nothing weird ever happens there. But in The Blackout Club, you’ll see what happens when a dark secret consumes just about everyone, and your crew are the only brave ones left to figure out what.

Every night, people are ensnared by a force to make them do various acts. You’ll team up with other teenagers and complete new objectives every night to figure out what’s going on.

Just be careful, you’re not alone out there…

Forewarned

Egyptian tombs have long been rumored to be cursed, and in Forewarned, you’ll get to experience that fear in many ways. You and your team will take on procedurally generated tombs in an attempt to find loot and unlock the mysteries within.

However, the mummies actually come alive in this title, and that means if you’re not careful, you’ll become one of them! Each tomb is different from the last, so be careful!

Dead Island 2

Welcome to Los Angeles! Population: you and a bunch of zombies. Dead Island 2 takes players away from the island of the previous game and drops them into LA, where they are somehow immune from the zombie infection and are doing all they can to survive the horde of undead that are all around them.

Thankfully, Los Angeles provides you and your co-op partner with plenty of weapons and items to take the zombies out. You can even get the environment to do the job for you.

7 Days To Die

7 Days To Die is a massively multiplayer zombie survival shooter in which co-op is once again optional but encouraged, given the many zombies you’ll face.

This game’s world is massive in every sense of the word, and you’re free to do whatever you and your crew desire to try and survive. Collect supplies, build cities, go on raids, take out as many zombies as you can, whatever you want! Just remember, even though your team might not turn against you, that doesn’t mean other players won’t try and take you out.

Killing Floor 2

If you’re looking for a game where you can team up with friends and wipe out all types of zombies and monsters, then get Killing Floor 2. The sequel to the hit co-op shooter increases the insanity to levels that will likely bring you and your friends much joy.

With six people possible in your squad, you’ll customize your characters and do your best to wipe out everything that stands in your way. When just about everything around you is a monster, that means you can let loose and kill without a care in the world.