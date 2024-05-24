ANIMAL WELL: How To Get All Post-Game Items (& Eggs) | Secrets Guide

Complete your collection with all 13 items -- and maps for all the candles and eggs.

One ending isn’t enough for ANIMAL WELL. After defeating the Manticore at the very bottom of the well, the game expands tremendously with so many more mysteries to solve. You’ll need to hunt down Eggs, find more Items and light all the Candles to discover the secrets at the bottom of the well. We’re still hunting, but if you’re looking for a quick guide covering how to get all the stuff you might’ve missed, here’s how to get all the endgame tools in ANIMAL WELL.

The main tools required to complete the standard game — Bubbles, Disc, Slink and Yoyo — you’ll find relatively easily. We’ll cover these items briefly, but this guide is really about the items you’ll easily miss. The upgrades and tools you didn’t know you could get. Some of these items you can get before reaching the postgame, but they’re never required until you’re right before the end.

How To Get All Items

There are more items and tools you’ll need to complete the rest of the game — some are upgrades while others have totally new functions. Here’s a quick list of all the items you should have after defeating the Manticore. You’ll get all these items naturally while progressing the standard story.

Firecrackers : Used to dispel ghosts. Found as a pick-up everywhere.

: Used to dispel ghosts. Found as a pick-up everywhere. Bubble Blower : Generates a single bubble you can jump on.

: Generates a single bubble you can jump on. Disc : Frisbee you can throw straight forward. Can ride on it to cross gaps, hit buttons or distract some enemies.

: Frisbee you can throw straight forward. Can ride on it to cross gaps, hit buttons or distract some enemies. Slink : A slinky that will roll down steps. Used to activate buttons mostly.

: A slinky that will roll down steps. Used to activate buttons mostly. Yoyo: A toy that can hit hard-to-reach buttons, break objects or distract enemies.

You’ll slowly collect more items, but here’s a quick rundown of all the items you’ll need in the postgame. We’ll start with the Egg Room items. These are all optional for the main game but required for progressing in the postgame. We’ll cover all the egg locations in a later section.

Animal Flute : Earned by finding 8 eggs and unlocking the first door in the egg room near the center of the map. Used to fast-travel and many Easter eggs.

: Earned by finding 8 eggs and unlocking the first door in the egg room near the center of the map. Used to fast-travel and many Easter eggs. Spinning Top: Earned by finding 32 eggs. This item breaks floor spikes and other ground blocks to unlock secrets.

These tools are needed to progress, but you’ll find more items in the postgame that make hunting eggs easier. Here are the rest of the items you’ll need.

Lantern : Earned on the path to the end of the game. Activate to light up dark rooms and dispel ghosts. Protects you from ghosts and other spectral obstacles.

: Earned on the path to the end of the game. Activate to light up dark rooms and dispel ghosts. Protects you from ghosts and other spectral obstacles. Bubble Wand : Upgrade found in a secret room near the Manticore Boss Arena. There’s a room with skulls — reach the top by dying enough times to access the chest.

: Upgrade found in a secret room near the Manticore Boss Arena. There’s a room with skulls — reach the top by dying enough times to access the chest. Remote: Collect the S. Medal after defeating the Chameleon Boss — you can’t miss it, it’s in the same area as the flame. After getting the medal, go down to the lower-left save point in the Chameleon Area. Go one room down and look to the right to find the slot. Place the S. Medal to reach the Remote.

What Does The Remote Do?: The Remote is a special item that sends out a red light — it will highlight any egg chests in secret alcoves in any room. It will also activate towers to trigger special effects. Use it in every room you can.

Wheel: Complete the Cat Cage quest in the Ghost Dog Area of the map. There are five cat cages — unlock them by using the Animal Flute to play hidden songs found in the environment.

We’ve got a full guide covering this sub-quest here.

UV Wand: The Eel Medal is required to find this tool. You’ll need to find all matches and light all the candles to earn this item — we’ll cover where to find all the matches and candles in a later section — but once you get the Eel Medal, go to the Seahorse Boss arena. Go right then reach the hidden path above the fish tube. Place the medal and reach the bottom of this optional area to get the UV Wand.

What Does The UV Wand Do?: Turning on the UV Wand reveals secret messages and other useful hints. These clues are absolutely required if you want to try solving some of the big mysteries yourself. Use the UV Wand in almost every room — they’ll also mark where you can use the Spinning Top.

Bouncy Ball : Another tricky item. To get this item, you’ll need to encounter the Kangaroo enemy. It appears in five locations on the map — but we only need to find it three times. Using the UV Wand, you’ll see a Kangaroo symbol. When the Kangaroo appears, use a Firecracker to scare it off and collect a Medal Piece. Get all three pieces.

: Another tricky item. To get this item, you’ll need to encounter the Kangaroo enemy. It appears in five locations on the map — but we only need to find it three times. Using the UV Wand, you’ll see a Kangaroo symbol. When the Kangaroo appears, use a Firecracker to scare it off and collect a Medal Piece. Get all three pieces. There are two easy locations directly left and right of the Statue Flame Room at the center of the map. You can also find the kangaroo at the very top-left or very bottom-right room of the map.

Place the K Medal at the Kangaroo Shrine in the upper-left of the map — there’s a conspicuous empty space to the left of the room on the map. Place the medal and navigate the kangaroo-shaped room to get the bouncy ball.

What Does The Bouncy Ball Do?: The Bouncy Ball is a seemingly useless item that’s actually really important — hit special solid rectangle blocks to turn the Bouncy Ball into an Arkanoid ball. It will destroy those blocks and is required for getting the last eggs.

And those are all the items you’ll need to complete the game. But — to get these items (and complete the game to earn the true ending) you’ll also need to get all 64 eggs. You’ll also need the UV Wand — which requires finding and lighting all the candles. Let’s quickly run through how to get all the candles and eggs.

Where To Find All Matches & Candles

Before getting into the eggs, there’s a shorter quest to light all the candles on the map. There are nine matches and nine candles — matches are required to light the candles. Lighting a candle will scare away the ghost that spawns in that room. You’re very likely to encounter (and light) many of the candles, but here are the locations on the map.

After lighting all the candles, return to the start of the game room to find a new passage you can explore to the left. You’ll find the Eel Medal which is used to unlock a bonus path from the Seahorse Boss arena — following the hidden path leads to the UV Wand item.

Where To Find All Eggs

The real challenge of the endgame is finding all the Eggs. Eggs are collectibles found in hidden chests all around the map. There are 64 Eggs to find and you’ll need every tool in the game to find them all — most are relatively easy to find if you know where to look and have all the tools.

While Egg Hunting, use the Remote in the postgame to highlight the location of chests. This will help you find almost every chest location.

Eggs you’ve found will appear in the Peacock Room to the left of the central hub. By finding enough eggs, doors will unlock in this room and give you access to treasure chests. Find 8 Eggs to get the Animal Flute. Find 32 Eggs to get the Spinning Top.

Finding all 64 Eggs will unlock the last door, which has the 65th Egg. Using the UV Light will also reveal a hidden code on the eggs — this corresponds to Animal Flute notes. You can also access a hidden bonus ending in the Manticore Area at the bottom of the well. In the room where the Manticore chases you, break the glass in the top-right (the Manticore eye beam can break glass) and use the switch to unlock another path to the left. We’ll go into more depth on the ending in a later guide — just know that finding the eggs is one of the most important and toughest steps.

And it isn’t over yet. There are bunnies to find for an even weirder ending — and further mysteries to uncover we just don’t have time to talk about here. For now, just be happy with your accomplishment — you’ve just done everything you need to unlock another weird ending in ANIMAL WELL.