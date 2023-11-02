Top 9 Upcoming Racing Games of 2024

Who doesn’t want to race down tracks or dirt roads at incredibly high speeds while they attempt to see who’s the best? If that’s for you, check out these titles!

#9 Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown

What happens when rich people get together and decide to make something big? Well, it turns out to be a rather luxurious affair, and you’ll get to be a part of it!

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown will continue the beloved franchise but in a unique way. You’ll be brought to a luxury island where you’ll get to take part in not just racing but “living the life” of one who has wealth to burn.

But even with the mystery of the “solar crown” and what these “higher-ups” want you to do, you’ll have plenty to explore as you drive across the island and see what else lies in store for you!

#8 CarX Street

Many racing games want you to go exploring as you drive, and CarX Street is one such game. You’ll start out in a large city that you can roam at night and see every inch of. Or, you can take your ride outside the city limits and experience what nature has waiting for you!

The best part is that while you’re doing all of this, you’re building yourself up to create your dream car! What will it be? Will you be able to craft it? You’ll only get to find out if you play the game!

So hop in the driver’s seat and go!

#7 Pacific Drive

Welcome to the Olympic Excursion Zone. There are lots of dangers here that you need to be wary of. But since you don’t know what’s around each corner, you’ll have to drive through multiple paths to figure out what awaits you.

Pacific Drive takes your driving experience to the supernatural and survival genres. You’ll need to outfit your car to go deeper into each part of the zone and last long enough to learn more about what happened. Be on the lookout for parts that you can use to boost up your car, and be wary of what else is lurking within the shadows and fog!

#6 Over Jump Rally

We have some games on here that might really make you tilt your head, and Over Jump Rally is one such title. Because this game isn’t actually a game. Instead, it’s a “proof of concept” that a team developed to try and get SEGA’s attention. Why? Because they made the title in tribute to one of the publishers’ racing games, and they want to do things full-tilt for them.

So, in this “proof of concept,” you’ll get one track to race on or walk around. You’ll see it in exquisite detail, whether in a car or on foot. See how fast you can go in two different ways!

#5 PISTA Motorsport

Sometimes, it’s not about the racing per se but the location you’re at when you race. In PISTA Motorsport, you’ll take yourself to the iconic country of Argentina, where tons of great racing is going on, and they want you to join in on the excitement. So the question is, will you be able to take on these international courses with these international cars?

If so, you’ll want to hop in and put the pedal to the metal! But remember, you’re driving in the real world, and so you have to follow the laws of physics. But that just means a more authentic experience!

#4 Expeditions: A MudRunner Game

Now, how’s this for a twist on the racing genre? In Expeditions: A MudRunner Game will have you driving not for your own personal glory but for scientific achievement!

Confused? Well, the game will throw you into various uncharted areas where you must use various vehicles to take on the terrain and see how well you can adapt to it. If you hit a snag, outfit your car with some cool tech and see if it’s enough to get the job done.

This isn’t about racing. It’s about getting through these areas. So plan ahead, and plan how to grow your camp so you can trick out your ride even more!

#3 Japanese Drift Master

As we all know, there are many different kinds of racing in the world, and drift racing is one of the most technical and rewarding if you know what you’re doing.

Japanese Drift Master will place you as a newcomer to Japan who wants to enter the drifting scene. You’ll dive right into things via some small Japanese towns and see what you can do. The better you do in each race, the more respect you’ll earn. As you progress, you’ll get better cars and face new challenges.

Will you be able to drift with the best of them? You’ll find out soon!

#2 Assetto Corsa 2

Assetto Corsa 2 has been staying “mum” on many of the features that the sequel will have when it arrives in 2024. However, there have been some things we’ve been able to parse out. For example, the game will feature a much larger mix of cars than the original title. That’s good for those who wanted more variety the first time around.

Second, a new in-house gaming engine will power the title, so we could see some unique changes to the visuals and processing power. Either way, you can expect a rather “authentic” experience as you race around. So, if that’s your thing? Go get this game when it arrives.

#1 Wreckreation

Welcome to Mixworld. What can you do in this place? Just about anything that pertains to racing. The game was built by industry veterans who wanted nothing more than to open the doors to imagination and see what fans could do with it.

We’re serious in that you can do almost anything you want racing-wise here. You can take on your friends in bouts of speed or crashing, and you can build up the world to resemble whatever you want!

Or, you can team up with your friends and see what you can come up with together! Either way, you’ll have a racing day you’ll never forget.