Top 28 Upcoming Stealth Games of 2024

Who doesn’t like stealth now and again? Well, if you do, these games coming in 2024 will be right up your alley.

#28 Ninja Simulator

Have you ever wanted to be a ninja? Have you ever wanted to play a game that lets you be a ninja in more than just a title? If so, then Ninja Simulator is a game you’ll want to try out.

The title puts you in the age of Samurai and Ninja and tests you to see if you will learn the lessons needed or die quickly. While you will have weapons to aid you against enemies, your true calling is stealth.

Will you be able to sneak around the castles and other terrain to get to where your target is? Will you defeat your enemies before they defeat you? Only by playing the game will you see if you’re “ninja worthy.”

#27 Level Zero

Level Zero is a tactical online multiplayer first-person horror game, but like all the other games on this list, stealth plays a huge part in everything you do. The concept is a little bit like Dead by Daylight in that one group of players will represent the survivors who must repair the space station’s light controls, whereas the other group of players will represent the dangerous creatures that must prevent the repairs. Both groups will have access to a variety of perks or powers, and you must use them in the correct manor as to get an advantage over the other team – this is one that can be played for hours upon hours.

#26 Deathground

Imagine you having to do a “simple job”, but when you reach the place where the job is…there are dinosaurs there to both greet you, and eat you. Welcome to Deathground.

This game (that is meant to be co-op for various reasons) have you and a group of allies going into a dangerous area where dinosaurs live in the modern day, and you’ll need to get past them in order to get the loot that is within that zone.

Play alone or by yourself as you explore the facility and do your best to not get eaten by dinosaurs. Because that would be bad…

#25 The Lost Wild

The Lost Wild is an upcoming title that throws players into a prehistoric environment. What we know so far about the game is that players take the role of Saskia, an investigative reporter. Finding themselves stranded in an event where dinosaurs now roam the area, it’s a battle for survival. A glimmer of hope comes in the form of a mysterious voice from your radio. But to reach safety, you’ll have to sneak around an area filled with dinosaurs. Study their movements and craft up items that will further aid you in either intimidating these massive beasts or causing a distraction to avoid further detection.

#24 ILL

When a town goes mad, and you are trying to find an answer as to why, things will only get darker the farther you dive into this mystery. ILL is a first-person horror title where “body horror” is going to be taken to insane levels whether you like it or not.

Just the monsters will be enough to scare you, and then you throw in things like how you can “take care” of these monsters and combat them, and the limbs will fly.

But no matter how good you are at fighting them, the monsters will evolve. So you must be ready for whatever they throw at you.

#23 Ferocious

What happens you shipwreck on an island that is full of dangers, both modern and prehistoric? Well, you try and survive, obviously!

In Ferocious, those dangers are as advertised as mercenaries are all over the island, as are dinosaurs! So that’s where your stealth element comes into play, as you’ll need to be stealthy to escape the gaze and hearing of these creatures and humans. But don’t worry, you’ll get to load up and fight back against them too.

There’s also a mystery on the island that you’ll need to solve. So you might want to try and befriend some of the dinosaurs so you can get around easier and figure out what’s going on.

#22 Classified: France ’44

While many people like to focus on World War II from the perspective of the Allies fighting back after D-Day, plenty of action happened outside of that, including with France, as they struggled to get rid of their oppressors.

In Classified: France ’44, you’ll join the French resistance and use various tactics in a turn-based style to try and disrupt the Germans and grow your network.

As you gain allies, your list of abilities will grow with you. But so too will the enemies that rise against you. Can you help France make a big impact on the war? Or will the Germans will once again?

#21 Ecumene Aztec

History is full of times when you wonder how certain people could get slaughtered without fighting back. What happened to the Aztec Culture was one such instance of history. But in Ecumene Aztec, you’ll have the chance to relive those times and attempt to rebel against the invading Spaniards.

You’ll become an Aztec warrior who was meant to be a sacrifice to their gods but now will be their great liberator. You’ll fight against the warriors from other cultures and, at times, your own brethren, all in the name of freedom.

How you fight them is up to you. Sneak attacks, traps, and close battles are all available to you through the gods’ training.

#20 Steel Seed

One thing about the future that pretty much everyone agrees on is that humans will soon have to face off against Ais and the robots they inhabit. In Steel Seed, you’ll be put into the role of Zoe, who is on a mission to save her father, who is trapped inside a certain facility.

The problem? That facility happens to be run by AI that has plenty of robot bodies to throw at you. Your only ally is a drone and the weapons you carry.

You’ll need to make your way through the facility to get your dad back and ensure you don’t lose yourself along the way.

#19 Tormentor

Just so you know, Tormentor is…pretty dark, like in an unnerving way, dark. Because in the game, you are the head of a prison that was once abandoned. And while you might think this is a basic “prison simulator” where you build the prison to keep them in…that’s not it at all.

In fact, in Tormentor, you’ll be the person actually torturing (and killing) the inmates that are there. You will get to construct the prison and its cells, but only because it’ll help you kill them later in grizzly fashion.

So step into the warden’s shows and see what you can do.

#18 Exekiller

When the world is nothing but a desert with certain people at the top, it’s easy for people to just get “lost in their role” and not wonder about anything else.

In Exekiller, you play a bounty hunter who is in service to certain corporations and powerful people. However, when the truth about your past comes to light, you’re going to be on the run, and that will cause your story to go in many different directions.

But which direction will be on you. The game promises to offer you choices that are non-linear and will have consequences you can’t see. So what will be your fate by the game’s end?

#17 Unrecord

Now, here’s a title that many of you might not expect to be fun, but it might just surprise you if you give it a shot. Pun intended.

Unrecord focuses on you being a police officer, and you’ll see everything through the viewpoint of their body cam. Your actions in both key beats and in dialogue will affect what you do and how you’ll have to react to certain situations.

As such, if you want to try different operation tactics, like going in guns blazing or sneaking around, you need only change the options you make when the time comes. What is the truth at the heart of this story? You’ll find out.

#16 Bye Sweet Carole

When you look at a game like Bye Sweet Carole, you immediately notice the impeccable art style reminiscent of various old-school Disney films. That was by design. But the one thing you might not expect is that this game is a “horror thriller” set around a girl being trapped in a place infested with rabbits and a portal to another dimension!

Various forces have come together to get the young girl named Lana Benton, who seeks the truth of a girl who vanished from this place long ago named Carole.

Will she, too, be able to get out? Or is there no escape for someone like her?

#15 Kristala

So, what’s stealthier than a cat? Okay, there are many things stealthier than a cat, but cats are very stealthy creatures, so it shouldn’t be a surprise that a game like Kristala lets you be a “cat warrior” with all the “catlike reflexes” you would expect.

In this case, you’ll be trying to rid your world of evil and need to use your cat agility to get around obstacles and through areas so you can get to enemies or escape them.

Plus, you can shape the combat skills of your cat warrior to be who you want them to be! Doesn’t that sound like fun?

#14 ALARA Prime

You might think a shooter like ALARA Prime will have a “stealth element” since it’s an FPS title. However, like with many shooting games, stealth is an option for you to use, especially depending on the character you choose.

The game is a 4v4v4 squad shooter that is all about using tactics and your characters perfectly so you can take the objective and take out other teams. How you do that is up to you. Will you work as a true unit and put other teams into the dirt? Or will you spread out and use various items to give you an advantage?

The choice is yours.

#13 I.G.I. Origins

A sequel to the 2000 title Project IGI, I.G.I. Origins puts you in the role of Michael King. King is a former SAS operative and has been recruited by the one and only MI6 in order to do missions of a massive nature all over the world.

The true fun of this game though is that you can complete your missions in multiple ways. You can be the ultimate ghost and make it so that no one sees you, or, you can go guns blazing and just leave no witnesses behind.

Be the kind of operative you want to be, just make sure you get the job done and save the world, ok?

#12 ROUTINE

In space, no one can hear you scream. But that’s only if you’re not inside a base on the moon where you can absolutely scream as things come to get you.

In ROUTINE, you play as someone sent to a lunar base when communications with the people aboard go quiet. Too quiet. But when you arrive at the station, you find that there is not a soul in sight. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t anyone around.

Someone is watching you, and they think you’re the biggest danger to the station! Find a way to survive and ensure you get out alive! Just remember, it won’t be something you can fight your way out of.

#11 NEO BERLIN 2087

In Neo Berlin, nothing is what it seems. Detective Nolan learned that the hard way when his police chief was murdered, and he sought the answers to his death. His only lead was the chief’s daughter, Natalie, and he thought that by finding her, he would get answers.

But the truth wasn’t anywhere close. Upon finding her, he learns that things are even more dangerous and twisted than expected, and now he has to navigate the city with Natalie in an attempt to flesh out the conspiracy at hand.

Can the two work together to find the truth? Or will the city’s darkness consume them?

#10 Little Nightmares III

Here’s a franchise that has really grown on players for its unique visuals, story, horror, and how stealth is used to help players get from one spot to the next.

Little Nightmares III was announced at Summer Game Fest and will feature you playing characters Low & Alone. They are trapped in a place called “The Nowhere,” and they want nothing more than to get out. But with all sorts of dangers around them, getting out won’t be simple in the slightest.

The good news is that the game will finally let your journey happen in co-op. You can play with a friend or someone online. Just remember, only together can you get out alive.

#9 Assassin’s Creed: Infinity

We’re about to drop a LOT of games from this franchise as we close out the list, so get ready for that, okay?

We’ll start with Assassin’s Creed: Infinity because it’s the most mysterious of the titles that Ubisoft revealed last year.

Case in point: we don’t know if the game is a game. They call it more of a “hub” than anything else, but they never made it clear what that meant. They said that it would help fans connect to all the games and see them in different ways, but what does that mean? And how stealthy can we be in it? We just don’t know.

#8 Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Stealth isn’t something you associate with vampires, but in truth, it’s one of their greatest weapons. After all, they want to sneak up on their victims so they can drain them dry without them resisting, right?

In Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, stealth will be even more important as the vampires of Seattle are trying to deter a war with the humans, and yet, you still need to feed on them. As an Elder Vampire, you’ll work your way through vampire society and attempt to sway things in one direction or the other.

Will you choose the path to war? Or will you try and maintain the peace?

#7 Assassin’s Creed: Hexe

We don’t know much about Assassin’s Creed: Hexe, which might be by design as Ubisoft continues working on it. But we know from its brief trailer that the tone feels much darker than past titles. While the other games have dealt with things like tyranny, corruption, and man’s inhumanity to man, this game feels like it’ll dive into the supernatural.

You can see that partially because the game has “hex” in its name, and there is speculation that the game will take place in Europe, where people accused others of “being in league with the devil.”

We won’t know more until Ubisoft says more, but things might get rather spooky.

#6 Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game

We all know that clowns are evil. It’s just the way things are. So, when you heard that Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game was coming, many of you were probably triggered by the evil that this game exudes. Don’t worry; you’re safe from the clowns. But your game character isn’t!

The title a 3v7 multiplayer title where three players will take the role of the Killer Klowns and attempt to use their wacky weapons to capture humans. On the other side, seven people will portray the citizens of Crescent Cove and attempt to stop the alien invasion that is coming.

Will you be able to stop the clowns? Or will you be the clowns and ensure humanity is doomed?

#5 Assassin’s Creed: Jade

Yep, we have even more titles in this franchise to talk about, but with Assassin’s Creed: Jade, we’re going to the mobile side of things to have some fun in.

The game takes you to the third century BC when China was just getting its act together as a unified nation. Due to their new “place” in the world, they’ve become an economic hub that welcomes people from all over to their country.

While that’s fine, the young assassin named Xia knows all too well that dangers exist everywhere. She learns this the hard way when he friend is betrayed, and she goes out to seek vengeance. But what happens when the truth she learns isn’t what she expected?

#4 Star Wars Outlaws

Stealth isn’t something you think about when you consider action in a certain galaxy, far, far away. But it has been known to happen with certain characters. As Star Wars Outlaws will remind you, not everyone is a Jedi who has Force powers that they can use to overwhelm opponents.

Instead, you’ll be playing a “scoundrel” named Kay Vess. She’s not evil, but she doesn’t mind getting her hands dirty to get her paycheck and get to the next job.

To get free of this life, she’ll have to be stealthy, clever, and outwit some of the most dangerous people in the galaxy. Will you help her do that?

#3 Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

When you think of most video games or even certain movie and TV genres, you think of the “stereotypical action hero or protagonist” who must blast his way through enemies to achieve his goal at any cost!

But in games like Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater, it’s not just about the action. It’s about the stealth. You need to be able to sneak by enemies, infiltrate locations, and do whatever you need to so you can be “invisible” in their eyes.

Set within a new version of the Cold War, and with enemies everywhere, Naked Snake will be at the ultimate disadvantage. Or that’s what his enemies think, at least.

#2 Assassin’s Creed: Red

Why did we save Assassin’s Creed: Red for last among the other games in the franchise? Well, the title is set in Japan, a location long requested by fans, and that means you can be a kind of ninja assassin! And when it comes to stealth, there is no one better than ninjas. Seriously, they made their names being stealthy killers, so can you imagine what your assassin will be like with their skills in your arsenal?

Plus, Ubisoft themselves admitted that this game would tease the “future” of their “open-world titles,” so it’s clear that they have something up their sleeves.

Not to mention, going to Japan in any game is almost always a fun experience.

#1 Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Remake

Splinter Cell has long been a fan-favorite franchise for people to play. You always play as one of the best workers in the business of stealth via Sam Fisher. Along with his partner Grimm, they save the world typically through Sam sneaking in and out of places and doing various combat with a variety of weapons.

But it might trouble you to believe that it’s actually been over 8 years since the last Splinter Cell game came out. Fans have been asking and BEGGING for a new game, and what they’re getting is Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Remake.

Yes, a remake, though according to Ubisoft, not only will it use the engine from the Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora game, but it’ll draw from the “rich canvas” of the franchise.