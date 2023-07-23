Pikmin 4 – How To Defeat Burrowing Snagret | Boss Guide

Whilst most of Pikmin 4's bosses are hidden in Sublevels, some live on the surface. Burrowing Snagret is one such monster.

Whilst many bosses in Pikmin 4 appear deep underground – nestled safely within the many Sublevels that make up the world – some can be found on the surface. These enemies are just waiting to ambush you once your guard is down, and this makes them rather dangerous.

Burrowing Snagret is one such boss that can be found hiding in the Blossoming Arcadia. In fact, it can only be found in Blossoming Arcadia. Burrowing Snagret is no joke, and it’s very likely when you first bumped into this thing, you ran away. This guide will walk you through how to defeat this bizarre digging bird…thing.

More Pikmin 4 content:

Blue Pikmin | Beginners Guide | Every Pikmin Type | Shortcuts | Oatchi Upgrade Guide | Swim Guide | Foolix Guide | Hectic Hollows

Where To Find Burrowing Snagret In Pikmin 4

Burrowing Snagret can, unfortunately, be found very early on in your Pikmin 4 career. If you are new to the series, it can be pretty darn overwhelming – especially as it ambushes you seemingly out of nowhere. To find Burrowing Snagret, head to Blossoming Arcadia and head to the location on the map (as seen above). Be prepared for a sudden emergence once you get there.

Burrowing Snagret’s Attacks

Burrowing Snagret only has one form of attack, and that is to peck. The trick to Burrowing Snagret, however, is that it has many kinds of pecks. Early on, Burrowing Snagret will throw out a few quick jabs. This can instantly kill Pikmin hit by it, but it’s pretty easy to dodge by running in circles.

As Burrowing Snagret takes damage, it will start throwing out quick combinations of pecks. These are just as dangerous as single pecks, so keep on your toes and keep your distance.

The attack you want Burrowing Snagret to use is its heavy peck. This will cause Burrowing Snagret to embed its head in the ground, letting you go in for an attack.

Burrowing Snagret, as the name implies, also likes to burrow. If this happens, gather your Pikmin and keep moving. They won’t stay hidden for long, and you want to be ready to strike when they reappear.

Strategy For Beating Burrowing Snagret In Pikmin 4

The strategy for beating Burrowing Snagret is pretty simple – bait its heavy peck and punish. We found that staying close to Burrowing Snagret caused it to use this attack more often. Once the attack misses and Burrowing Snagret is stuck, throw/charge all of your Pikmin (and Oatchi). You will cause large amounts of damage before it shakes you off.

If Burrowing Snagret retreats underground, then wait for its reappearance. Its head will be exposed for a short while when it pops up, so use this opportunity to land a few Pikmin on its head for some cheeky damage.

We highly recommend you spend most of your time on Oatchi for this fight as you don’t want stray Pikmin getting picked off by Burrowing Snagret’s peck. If they are all mounted on Oatchi, you are far safer.

We also recommend that you avoid throwing Pikmin directly at Burrowing Snagret when it’s not incapacitated. Yellow Pikmin CAN be thrown high/far enough to attack its head, but more often than not you will find yourself killing your Pikmin in the attempt. Patience is key here.

You should be able to kill Burrowing Snagret in 3-4 successful baits. Good luck.

That’s all we have on Pikmin 4 for now. Be sure to check out our other Guides and Lists for more Pikmin content.