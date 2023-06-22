Street Fighter 6 – How To Do 360-Degree Inputs Every Time

Nailing inputs in Street Fighter 6 can be difficult, but none are more difficult than the dreaded 360-degree SPD. This is how you nail it.

Street Fighter is famous for a number of reasons. The genre itself would likely not exist in its current form without Street Fighter paving a path to glory with its monolithic heights and cavernous lows. One thing Street Fighter introduced and refined to perfection is the concept of directional inputs. Street Fighter 6 brings them back, and they are just as crunchy as ever.

Some are easier than others of course. With very little practice most players should be able to pull off a Hadouken, Tatsu, and Dragon Punch, but not quite so many people will be able to land Zangeifs signature 360 Command Grab. In this guide, we are going to get you nailing those inputs 100% of the time – or at the very least, more often than before.

What Are 360 Degree Inputs?

360-degree inputs are inputs that require you to move your stick or D-Pad in a complete circle (in theory) in addition to pressing the required face button. This is historically very difficult to pull off because, in a 360 spin of a stick, you are likely going to jump. Why is this? Well, there are 3 jump commands on an 8-directional input. If you jump, the move fails. Ouch.

Zangief is the most famous user of this input, and his Spinning Piledriver (SPD) is iconic as a result. Nearly all Grapplers take inspiration from this guy, and rightfully so. However, Street Fighter 6 has more than one user of this ancient art thanks to the introduction of Lily.

How To Complete 360-Degree Inputs Correctly

First things first, we need to SPD the elephant in the room. The game is lying to you, and you don’t need to actually do a full 360 rotation. You don’t have to be anywhere close to that. In fact, if you try to do one, you will fail far more often than if you ignored the game and used this sneaky trick. Knowledge is power after all.

The trick to this input is realising what the game actually wants, and ignoring what it tells you it wants. To pull off a 360 input, all you need to do is hit left, down, right, and any up-direction. You can even do it in any order providing the up direction in question is the last input. You will also need to hit the relevant attack button when hitting up.

What does this mean in reality? Well, it means you only need to do a half-circle motion with a little nudge to an upward diagonal to pull this off. Because this input works like this, you can easily pull it off when walking forwards, and since the direction you input your command doesn’t matter, you can effortlessly catch people who jump behind you.

Jump into Training and practise this technique until you can get it reliably, and you are good to go. If you are jumping, you are either moving your stick too far up, or you are not timing your attack button correctly.

How To Avoid Them Completely

If this move continues to be a pain to pull off then you have one more option – switching to Modern Controls. Modern Controls completely removes this input and allows you to pull off those sweet SPDs with a single button press. You lose out on damage, but you gain perfect execution.

That’s all we have on Street Fighter 6 for now. Be sure to check out our other lists and guides for more Street Fighter content.