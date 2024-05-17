SteamWorld Heist II Story Detailed in New Trailer

The game will hit consoles and PC in August.

Developer Image & Form and publisher Thunderful Games have revealed a new story deep dive trailer for the upcoming turn-based RPG sequel SteamWorld Heist II. The video clocks in at nearly five minutes long, giving players plenty of content to chew on before the game’s launch this August.

Revealed at last month’s Nintendo Indie World showcase, the title is the long-awaited follow-up to the 2015 title SteamWorld Heist.

Check out the lengthy new story deep dive trailer below:

“In SteamWorld Heist II, players set off on a humorous and thrilling adventure on the high seas, taking charge as Captain Leeway alongside a ragtag crew of Steambots,” the game’s description reads. “Players will explore vast horizons, above and below, as they set sail to solve the mystery of a deadly water crisis that’s causing metal limbs and mechanical hearts to corrode.

SteamWorld Heist II plunges players into a handcrafted world with intense turn-based combat, where bullets ricochet with deadly precision, a hilarious cast and story that’s unique for the strategy genre, and a toe-tappingly catchy musical universe.”

The new game promises turn-based ricochet gameplay, an interactive world map with real-time naval combat, a new job system, and over 35 hours of gameplay.

In February, it was announced that Thunderful Studios would be laying off 20 percent of its staff and shelving a project dubbed SteamWorld Headhunter, causing many to lose all hope in a sequel ever being released.

SteamWorld Heist II will be released on August 8 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.