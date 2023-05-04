Redfall: How To Trivialise Every Vampire | Best WeaponGuide

Normally we would do a funky – yet generic – list or guide that walks you through each weapon in a game. This will give you an idea of which weapons are the best, and which are duds. Redfall doesn’t get that treatment, because Redfall is fundamentally unbalanced in the most ludicrous way imaginable.

No, instead of doing that, we are going to go over two weapons that trivialise every Vampire in Redfall. Two weapons that are shockingly common and can kill everything from a Vampire to a Vampire God. So without further ado, let’s break Redfall open like an unfinished pinata and feast on its glitchy candy innards.

The Best Weapon In Redfall

The best weapon in Redfall – at least when it comes to battling in the streets – has to be the UV Gun, the Medusa. This gun does no damage, is pushed as a way to clear Red Mist, and has next to no effect on humans. This makes it very easy to ignore when playing Redfall because it takes up a valuable weapon slot and doesn’t do much, right?

Wrong. The Medusa is broken to the point of making Redfall’s difficulty a joke. The Medusa’s gimmick is its ability to Petrify Vampires after a brief burst of UV light. This deals no damage in and of itself, but it doesn’t need to. This is because Petrified Vampires become vulnerable to Shattering.

What is Shattering? It’s instant death. A Petrified Vampire (your basic grunt) can be killed simply by punching them. Stronger Vampires can be killed with a headshot from a Shotgun, Rifle, or even Pistol. We recommend using something with a “Shatter Bonus” as one of its traits.

With the Medusa in hand, you can effortlessly slay hordes of vampires. Don’t forget, if you hip-fire this thing, you cover a larger area letting you Petrify multiple bloodsuckers at once. Oh, did we mention that ammo is common, reload is near-instantaneous, and it has a massive clip? Because it has all of those things.

A Close Second

The Medusa is our number one because it can be used to get through Redfall much quicker. However, it can’t kill everything, Most notably, you can’t kill Vampire Gods with it, and we assume Rook is immune to it (although we’ve never gotten close enough to test this out).

When the Medusa doesn’t work, you can fall back on the wonderful destructive Stake Launcher. Just how powerful is the Stake Launcher? We found it to be 10-40x more powerful than your other weapons, and this makes it stupidly good. Basic Vampires are killed in a single shot. More powerful Vampires go down in two hits.

What about Rook? Three hits, tops. What about a Vampire God? I kid you not, the Stake Launcher will down a God in about six hits. This thing is stupid, and you get one as early as your first breaking-and-entering charge.

The only reason the Stake Launcher doesn’t win the race is because the weapon is balanced (unlike the Medusa). Reloading takes forever, ammo is scarce, and it has a very slow fire rate. Even with those downsides, the Stake Launcher is ludicrous. If you want a Vampire dead in an instant, this is your go-to weapon.

Quick side note – you can headshot enemies with this for even more damage.

Quick side note – you can headshot enemies with this for even more damage.