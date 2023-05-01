VALORANT: How to fix “Competitive Queue Disabled” bug

You open up VALORANT, squad up with your friends, and you queue up for a competitive match. While you’re all arguing about who wants to play as which agent, an error appears just a few seconds after queuing up. The box you use to queue into a match will turn red and you’ll be hit with a message that reads “queue is disabled.” Right now, this appears to be one of the most common bugs in the game, so your frustrations are felt across the VALORANT community. If you need to fix the “competitive queue disabled” problem in VALORANT, make sure to read on.

Since VALORANT launched back in 2020, it has mostly been a smooth experience. In addition, consistent content in the form of map pool updates, new agents, and much more has kept the experience fresh. Riot’s consistent support has resulted in the majority of bugs being squashed. However, some bugs slip through the net and can ruin your experience by stopping you from getting into the game.

How to fix VALORANT “competitive queue disabled” error

The bug is definitely annoying to deal with, but luckily there’s any easy fix. All you have to do is restart your game and the error should disappear, allowing you to load into a game of Ranked Play. After your match ends, the issue has been known to pop back up. If that occurs, restart you client and you should be able to get back in the action, again. Luckily, it doesn’t take too long to load the game back up on your PC.

Its worth noting that Riot sometimes disable the competitive queue ahead of a new Act or Episode, so if restarting your game doesn’t work, check the Riot Service Status page. Here, you can view the game’s current status and recently closed issues in your region. If there’s nothing unusual on their end, the screen will read “no recent issues or events to report.”

At the time of writing, Riot hasn’t commented on the “competitive queue disabled” bug in VALORANT. We can only hope that the development team manage to find the root of the issue and patch it as soon as possible. Until they do, you’ll have to rely on this simple fix.