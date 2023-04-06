Dead By Daylight: New Meet Your Maker Codes | Free Cosmetic Unlockables List

Dead By Daylight and Meet Your Maker are both made by developer Behaviour Interactive — and they’re both offering free rewards. If you own both games, you can unlock special cosmetics in DBD or new building blocks in MYM. But that costs money, so we’re focusing on a different type of reward. These rewards are totally free and available for Dead By Daylight, allowing your scrappy survivors to turn themselves into post-apocalyptic survivors.

Meet Your Maker is the next asynchronous multiplayer game from the creators of Dead By Daylight, and it is a very different experience that’s also meant to fill you with extremely high levels of dread. Instead of dodging unstoppable serial killers, you’re sent into player-made dungeons with a simple goal. Get in, get the treasure, and get out. Because every outpost is player-made, they can be absolutely packed with unforgiving traps and enemies hellbent on bringing you down. Builders are rewarded for every enemy player kill they score — they aren’t controlling the chaos, builders simply release maddeningly difficult levels and set them loose. It’s up to you whether you want to take the challenge.

Bonus Codes | Meet Your Maker Cosmetics Guide

This content is exclusively for Dead By Daylight and unlocked by inputting codes into that game. All cosmetics are post-apocalyptic themed shirts. Each code unlocks 5 shirts.

Free Content Codes : NOTATRAP HONORARYCUSTODIAN METMYMAKER HRVFANCLUB

If you’ve never redeemed a code before, here’s a quick explanation.

How To Redeem Codes : Access the [STORE] menu. Select the [FEATURED] button in the upper-left corner. Select [REDEEM CODE].

Under [REDEEM CODE] you’ll be able to input the codes listed above. Find plenty more codes here to unlock even more aesthetics — you can also get free resources through codes, including giant XP drops that’ll level up your favorite stalkers faster.

The Dead By Daylight rewards for owning Meet Your Maker are especially cool — for owning both games, you’ll get new post-apocalyptic outfits for Meg Thomas and the Wraith killer, as well as special new weapon skins for The Huntress and The Trapper.

In Meet Your Maker you’ll earn creepy props for building your outposts. You’ll get new blocks with bloody streaks, props to accentuate your house of horrors with boarded-up windows and pallets, generators that animate, and multiple decals to turn your average outpost in an impossibly spooky haunted house. Use everything at your disposal and you’ll earn prestige, tribue, and extra currency — it isn’t enough to make deadly levels, you’ll also want to impress your raiders with awesome aesthetic design. Making your base as awesome to look at is it is to play is important — you’ve got to show your dedication. And the busier a level looks, the easier you can hide your next killer trap.