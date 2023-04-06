Meet Your Maker: Is There Crossplay? | How Multiplayer & Coop Works

Meet Your Maker is a unique asynchronous multiplayer game about building a base and luring unsuspecting players into your traps. You have to build and raid to progress up the ranks — and all of these activities can be done with friends. Whether you’re building or raiding, you can team up with online friends for cooperative sessions. Meet Your Maker has been available on PC for some time and is now free to download for PS+ subscribers on PS5. That begs the question; can you play with friends on different platforms? And is there cross-progression?

We’ll try to answer those questions in the full guide below. Multiplayer in Meet Your Maker is both simple and complicated. You’ll never fight another player — instead, you’re pitted against a player’s most devious trap-filled dungeon. It only takes a single hit to end your run, and with the right combination of enemy guards and traps, some maps can seem outright impossible without the right power-ups. That’s the fun of Meet Your Maker. You never know what’s coming next, because it’s in the builder’s best interest to make the evilest levels imaginable. You’re not here to have fun. You’re here to survive.

How Does Coop Work?

Meet Your Maker allows cooperation between two players — players can work together in all activities. You can invite a friend to play with you as you raid outposts or build. There are limitations to the experience. Here’s a quick rundown of everything you need to know about cooperative multiplayer.

Coop is available for both Raiding and Building .

and . There is no matchmaking . You’ll have to invite a friend to join you.

. You’ll have to invite a friend to join you. When Raiding , both players will earn the same rewards for completing a map.

, both players will earn the same rewards for completing a map. When Building, only the host (owner) will earn rewards for their map.

What Benefits Are There Playing Cooperatively?: When raiding in coop, you can revive your coop partner on the map freely. You can revive as many times as you want. Each death counts as a kill for the outpost owner.

Is There Crossplay?

Crossplay is currently not supported — you can only play cooperatively from players of the same platform. PC players can only team up with other PC players. PS5 players can only team up with PS5 players.

Crossprogression is currently not supported — your progression will not carry over to different platforms. If you’re playing on PC, you won’t be able to move your progression to PS5 or vice-versa.

Crosscontent is SUPPORTED — you can raid outposts from players of different platforms, and those players can raid your outposts. Whatever outposts you put up online can be seen and raided by any other available platforms. If you want challenge your friends, you can still do that.

While crossplay isn’t technically supported, this is a strange asynchronous multiplayer game, so you can still play online with friends even if they’re on different platforms. You can challenge them by building the biggest, baddest and most devious outposts — all while attempting to survive in their outposts when attempting a raid. You can’t join as a cooperative buddy, but you can still go head-to-head as intended.