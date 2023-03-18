Genshin Impact: Dehya Constellation Guide

Once Dehya moves to the Genshin Impact Standard Banner, it will be much harder to get her Constellations. Do it while you have the Pity!

After the first phase of Genshin Impact Version 3.5 ends, Dehya will join the 5-Star character lineup on the Standard Banner. While you’ll always be able to get her at some point, any character on the Standard Banner will never (or likely never) have a limited banner dedicated to them. So if you like Dehya and you want any of her Constellations, pull on her limited banner now.

Overall, C4 is Dehya’s best Constellation due to its added healing and Energy Recharge. However, you can either keep her at C0 for general damage usage, or go for C1 and give her your HP% Artifacts.

C1 – The Flame Incandescent

Dehya’s Max HP increases by 20% and receives bonus DMG scaling for Molten Inferno (Elemental Skill) and Leonine Bite (Elemental Burst). Molten Inferno receives a DMG bonus of 3.6% of her Max HP. Leonine Bite receives a DMG bonus of 6% of her Max HP.

Fortunately, these are both aspects of Dehya’s attack that you will use the most. Her Talent priority places her Elemental Skill first, then her Elemental Burst, and finally, her Normal Attack. Both her Skill and Burst already have Max HP scaling, but C1 provides an extra bonus for no additional work. Definitely put HP% Artifacts on Dehya if you have this Constellation.

C2 – The Sand-Blades Glittering

When Dehya uses the Ranging Flame portion of her Elemental Skill, the duration of the Fiery Sanctum field increases by 6 seconds. Additionally, when a Fiery Sanctum exists on the field, the DMG from its next coordinated attack increases by 50% when the active character(s) within the field are attacked.

Ranging Flame retrieves and then moves the placement of the Fiery Sanctum field. When Dehya places the new field in this way, Fiery Sanctum inherits the remaking duration of the previous field. So this Constellation extends the duration of the subsequent field.

C3 – A Rage Swift as Fire

Upon activation, Dehya’s Elemental Burst – Leonine Bite – gains 3 levels. Its maximum upgrade level becomes 15.

C4 – An Oath Abiding

When Flame-Mane’s Fist and Incineration Drive attacks unleashed during Dehya’s Elemental Burst hit opponents, they restore 1.5 Energy for Dehya and 2.5% of her Max HP. This can be triggered once every 0.2 seconds.

C4 not only recharges Dehya’s Burst, but heals her from damage she siphoned through the Redmane’s Blood effect. This will give you more flexibility in team arrangements since you won’t need a Healer to keep Dehya active.

C5 – The Alpha Unleashed

Upon activation, Dehya’s Elemental Skill – Molten Inferno – gains 3 levels. Its maximum upgrade level becomes 15.

C6 – The Burning Claws Cleaving

Dehya’s Elemental Burst CRIT Rate increases by 10%. CRIT DMG can be increased by 15% through the duration of the Blazing Lioness state if a Flame-Man’s Fist attack deals a CRIT Hit. The CRIT DMG bonus will cap out at 60%, so you need a maximum of 4 CRIT Hits in one Blazing Lioness duration to get the full buff.

Additionally, the Blazing Lioness duration extends by 0.5 seconds per each CRIT Hit. It can be extended by up to 2 seconds. Again, you will need 4 CRIT Hits in one Blazing Lioness duration to receive the full buff.

Each buff can be triggered once every 0.2 seconds and will be triggered together. Keep in mind that the CRIT Rate buff is not conditional, Dehya receives it as soon as C6 activates. Overall, this should allow Dehya’s Elemental Burst to do more damage, but it only affects her Burst.