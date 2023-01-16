Warhammer 40,000: Darktide – The Best Ranged Weapon For Every Class

A core concept in Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is the idea that combat will always take place at two ranges, and you, as a player, need to adapt. There are a lot of guns in Darktide, but relying on them alone will often lead to disaster as enemies close that distance and get up close and personal.

That being said, the guns in Darktide are some of the best in any game – ever. Everything sounds meaty, everything packs a punch, and in some cases, entire hordes of enemies can be reduced to cinders with a single pull of a trigger. We’ve compiled a list of the best guns for each class so you know what to look out for. The truth of the matter is, however, just about every gun in Darktide is a blast.

Best Ranged Weapon For The Ogryn – Blastoom MK III Grenadier Gauntlet

This is not only one of the best weapons the Ogryn has access to – which, for the record, is loaded with amazing weapons – but it is also one of the best weapons in all of Darktide. The Blastoom MK III Grenadier Gauntlet does it all, and it does it with style. If the name doesn’t give the game away, this thing is a giant gauntlet that fires grenades.

Mechanically, this does a few things. Firstly, the single-target damage on a direct hit is very high. This is enough to seriously injure most enemies – if not kill them outright. Secondly, the knockback is incredible, so if an enemy survives, they are flung onto the ground and are out of action for a prolonged period. Finally, the AOE damage and knockback are substantial, allowing the Ogryn to keep entire hordes at bay without much effort.

The only downside? The ammo capacity and length of the reload. It makes up for this with the ability to punch enemies in the face and then detonate a grenade on impact. This is supremely satisfying for obvious reasons.

Best Ranged Weapon For The Psyker – Nomanus MK VI Surge Force Staff

The Psyker has a wide array of ranged weapons they can bring to the table. Early on, they can bring all sorts of powerful rifles and guns to complement their psychic might. As they level up, however, their list of mundane weapons starts to wane as their more esoteric options begin to unlock.

These are the Force Staves, all of which are powerful in their own right. However, Nomanus MK VI Surge Force Staff is by far our favourite. This thing lets Psykers hurl streams of lightning at enemies, effortlessly dispatching Hordes of any size. This will generate a lot of Peril, but this is a small price to pay for unlimited power.

Best Ranged Weapon For The Veteran – Kantrael MG XII Infantry Lasgun

As an avid fan of Warhammer 40,000, the Imperial Guard (or Astra Militarum as it is now known…) has always been an enticing faction. The go-to weapon of the Guard? The Lasgun. People often default to the Bolter as the premier weapon in the 40k universe, but the humble Lasgun always evokes a sense of iron will and pride.

When it comes to Darktide, the Kantrael MG XII Infantry Lasgun is the way to go. This thing packs a serious punch, is deadly accurate, and really, that’s all you need. The Veteran is all about picking off key targets from a distance, and this gun lets you do that. What it lacks in rate of fire is negligible, since the Power Sword (check out our Best Melee Weapon List) exists in this chap’s roster of beat sticks.

If you wanted something a bit spicier than a flashlight, then you could maybe bring the Bolter instead – but we’ll let you discover the magic of the Emperor’s finest creation on your own.

The Best Ranged Weapon For The Preacher – Artemia MK III Purgation Flamer

There is nothing quite like waking up to the smell of fresh promethium in the morning. The sweet stench of a thousand heretics reduced to ash by the grace of the Emperor himself. The Artemia MK III Purgation Flamer fits this bill perfectly and feels great to use to boot. Pull the trigger and an eruption of death covers the area. It’s beautiful.

When it comes to raw stats, the Artemia MK III Purgation Flamer is a little bit on the weak side. Its damage is very much an issue, however, this doesn’t make it bad. Far from it. The Artemia MK III Purgation Flamer has one huge advantage and that is its incredible amount of stun and deceptive range. You can stun hundreds of enemies at once with this thing, making it ideal for picking off hordes and ranged troops. This is especially handy on higher difficulties. Set them on fire, swap to your Heavy Eviscerator, and get to work, Varlet.

That’s all we have for Warhammer 40,000: Darktide for now. Be sure to check out our other articles that cover the game for more tips, tricks, guides, and lists.