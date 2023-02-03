15 Best XBOX ONE Farming Games All Time

Farming titles might not seem like “good times” at first. But when you witness the depth and fun you can have, they’ll win you over.

#15 Farm Together

If you talk to any farmer out there, you’ll hear that working a farm is hard work. That’s typically why farmers have helpers or family to work alongside them so they can get things done quickly. Farm Together allows you to expand your help by bringing in friends or anyone who wants to help you grow your farm.

Start with your plot of land and then expand it as you plant, cultivate and expand your reach. You can do everything alone or bring in your friends to lend a hand. Either way, the growth of your farm is your goal, so see how big you can make things.

#14 Ooblets

So you think farming isn’t enough of a challenge for you? Well, in Ooblets, you’re not only farming the land, but you’re also growing friends from it!

That’s right! The game is a monster collection title based around crops and other plants. You’ll start on a tiny plot of land with little potential and then work it out to be something great. Along the way, you’ll meet creatures known as Ooblets and then plant seeds to get more of them!

The more Ooblets you get, the better you’ll be in battles against other farmers! You’ll even get to join clubs with friends to exchange Ooblet seeds and more!

#13 Hokko Life

Hokko Life is a fun twist on the “farming” genre by making it not only about crafting but building up a town by making the residents happy.

You arrive in the town of Hokko and notice immediately that the townspeople aren’t content with how their homes look. So you’ll settle into a workshop and then slowly redecorate and invigorate the town to become a booming little place that the people enjoy.

How you go about “sprucing up the place” is up to you, and your choices will affect the people and how the town looks in the end. So let’s hope you have an eye for design!

#12 Pure Farming

What does it take to be a true farmer? You’ll find out if you play Pure Farming. The game strives for authenticity and accurately looks at the multiple aspects of farming.

For example, all the vehicles in this game are authentic ones you can find in the real world. You’ll also have options on how you go about farming and the various sub-categories of farming you can enjoy. That includes working in places like greenhouses, going the extra mile with your livestock, and more.

You’ll even travel the world to get special crops to plant and enjoy! So why not give it a shot?

#11 Real Farm

Multiple games on this list desire to give you an “accurate” experience of life on a farm. Real Farm is one such title. The game gives you two different continents that you can farm on, North America and Europe.

You’ll start as a farmhand through these maps and work your way up to farm owner. You’ll need to manage the crops, hire people to help you, and oversee your resources, so you don’t overexert yourself.

Get behind the wheel of powerful vehicles to help you tend your crops, and be sure to look over the animals as well! In the end, you might just be a great farmer.

#10 Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles

Sometimes you need an adventure to “spice things up” from your farming exploits. Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles offers that opportunity. The game takes place in Gemea, a land full of wonders and beauty. With multiple regions to explore, you’ll want nothing more than to check out every spot there is.

But be warned. There is a danger within known as “the Murk.” It’s trying to destroy the land, and you must stop it. You’ll seek out creatures that can help you and along the way, make a life for yourself, which includes building a farm.

Will you be able to stop the corruption?

#9 Farmer’s Dynasty

Having a dynasty in the farming industry is a tried and true tradition in many cases. One farmer passes the farm to his children, and then they pass it on to theirs.

In Farmer’s Dynasty, you’ll take that role as a person who came from the city back to his grandfather’s farm and aims to build up his dynasty via the land he stands on. You’ll have quite the challenge ahead of you, so don’t underestimate what you’ll need to do to accomplish your goals.

Work the land, overcome obstacles, and work with the locals to make the farm of your dreams and one that your grandfather would’ve been proud of you for.

#8 Gleaner Heights

Gleaner Heights is another “atypical” farming game because there’s so much more than farming to the title. It’s true that if you wanted, you could focus just on farming the area and seeing how far you grow things. But you can also tend to many different animals that’ll provide you with materials.

Then there’s all the stuff you can do in and outside the nearby town. There are over a hundred activities to do that range from relaxing to combative.

That doesn’t even touch the people of the town, who are living double lives and may need to be “disposed of,” if you get our drift.

#7 Dragon Quest Builders II

What happens when you mix an RPG with a builder title and let players go nuts? You get Dragon Quest Builders II!

The game features a grand scope and story that will please many who play it. In the title, an evil cult tries to desolate the world and ensure that life can’t endure on it. To complete this goal, they’ve outlawed any building and imprisoned all who have the talent to build.

You are one such prisoner, but you soon escape and meet a new friend on the island you escape to. Now you must rebuild the land one block at a time and strike down those who would stop you!

#6 Harvest Moon: One World

Here is a franchise that many of you know about. It was one of the originals in the farming genre, and Harvest Moon: One World is the latest in that line.

In the game, you’ll be in a land that has a Harvest Goddess. However, one day that goddess disappears, and you must search for her as you tend to the land and keep it fruitful! Fear not, however, because the goddess was able to impart her wisdom into wisps that can guide you on how to grow certain things so they won’t be lost from the world forever!

So explore, grow, and seek the truth in this fun title!

#5 Portal Knights

Portal Knights, indeed, is more of an action title than a farming game, but there are farming elements within. For example, you can get a private island where you can build upon it to your heart’s content. Or you can head to the Creative Mode and focus solely on the building and less on the world saving.

If you are interested in the more actiony stuff in the game, then you can join other players in a quest to save the realms! You’ll choose your character to fight off monsters that threaten the entirety of existence! Do you think you can step up to the challenge?

#4 Slime Rancher

Why farm crops when you can have fun, and make money, farming something like alien slime creatures? Doesn’t that sound like a blast?

If so, get Slime Rancher because it will let you grow, collect, and harvest adorable slime creatures that aren’t as creepy as they sound. You’ll play Beatrix, a young woman who willingly goes across the stars to a planet where these slime creatures live.

She’ll attempt to farm them while also expanding her reach on the planet. Grow resources, develop your tools and learn more about the world you’re on. What secrets does it hold? How big will your fortune be? Jump in and find out!

#3 Farming Simulator 22

“There’s a simulator game for farming?” you might be wondering. To which we say there’s a simulator game for almost everything out there. So this isn’t that odd.

What might surprise you is the depth that Farming Simulator 22 offers. The game puts you in the role of a farmer with a plot of land and must make it profitable. You’ll go step by step through the process of farming and attempt to make great crops that sell well.

As you gain profit, you’ll make key decisions on how to grow your farm and ensure your business for times to come. There’s an incredible amount of detail within the title, so try it out and see how deep the farming goes!

#2 My Time at Portia

As we’ve shown you, there are many different ways to take the “Farming” genre, and My Time at Portia is another example of that. Here, you won’t necessarily be farming alone but crafting and rebuilding a whole town and area.

Your father leaves you a workshop with his notes on improving it. It’s your job to explore the land, get resources, make your workshop the best, and help the local people in the process.

Yes, you can farm, but you can also decorate your house, build up romances, and more. So if you’re looking for a robust adventure, here you go.

#1 Stardew Valley

Is there really any other farming game that can be at the top of this list? We didn’t think so either.

Stardew Valley is the peak of not only farming games but many casual games as well. The game is meant to be played at your own pace and in your own way as you try to build a new life for yourself.

You’re given a plot of land by a late family member and asked to turn it into something special. But what that means is up to you. You can make a gigantic farm that rivals all others, or you can make one that is small yet quality.

Plus, you can interact with the locals and your relationships with them!