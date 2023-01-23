Top 5 Best Switch 4X Games All Time

Strategy games are beloved by gamers for many reasons. But if you want the best of the best, you want to try these five on Switch.

#5 Thea: The Awakening

Imagine a world full of creatures from myth, but with none of the brave protectors to keep those monsters at bay. That is the world of Thea: The Awakening. Based on Slavic legends, the world is overrun with creatures willing to devour any they set their sights on.

You are one of the last people remaining in the world that can fight them, and so the people’s hopes are on you. The game mixes action, adventure, and roguelike elements to keep everything fresh and fun. There are over 200 events that can happen in the story and over 100 monsters to fight. Do you think you can slay them all?

#4 The Battle Of Polytopia

The Battle Of Polytopia is a diverse strategy game that many will enjoy. You’ll be put on a strange planet with equally strange citizens. There are 15 tribes in “The Square,” and you’ll get to choose one to take command of!

Once you’re made leader, it’s your job to expand the tribe as far as possible. But you’ll be doing so in competition with all the other tribes, and so you’ll have to be clever about how you deal with them. Some tribes will make easy allies, while others must be put down. So let the battle for the planet begin!

#3 Halcyon 6: Starbase Commander

The Earth is in danger. A race of aliens from an unknown part of space is heading toward the planet. Earth’s only chance of surviving comes from a space station on the edge of its territory. It’s known as Halcyon 6, and it came from an ancient race that eventually abandoned it.

With it as your base of operations for the upcoming attack, you’ll rebuild the base to peak form and use it to research technologies, negotiate with other races, and expand your reach.

Manage your crew so you can get everything back online. Then, take command of your starships when it’s time to battle and survive story events as the invasion gets ever closer.

#2 Thea 2: The Shattering

The sequel to the title we discussed before, Thea 2: The Shattering, puts players in a different role from before. Instead of a person trying to survive in the world, you’ll be a Slavic god! They’ll watch over and guide a group of followers through the dangerous world they live in.

It’s your job to help them make it to the next day, but there are many ways you can ensure their survival. You can use force and dominate all who come across your path. Or perhaps you’d like to try the ways of diplomacy. Either option is valid. The fate of your flock is in your hands.

#1 Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

There are few strategy games out there that are as robust as Sid Meier’s Civilization VI. Seriously, the franchise alone is worth your time, but everything got revamped with the sixth mainline entry. The graphics are better than ever, the way you build cities is different, and there are more ways than ever to try and rule the world.

So pick your favorite historical leader or group and see how far you can go in the game as you build the world brick by brick.

Plus, the game has expansive DLC for you to take part in.