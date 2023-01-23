12 Best Nintendo Switch Anime Fighting Games

After a busy day, there is nothing better than closing the curtains, grabbing a cold drink from the fridge, and turning on a good-old fighting game.

Here are twelve of the best anime-fighting games on the Nintendo Switch!

#12 SD Gundam Battle Alliance

Robots fighting other robots? Score!

For the unacquainted, the Gundam franchise follows pilots who confront the unfair status quo of the galaxy while operating giant robots.

SD Gundam Battle Alliance is a multiplayer action RPG set within the Gundam universe. Unfortunately, a break phenomenon has turned Gundam history as we know it upside down and has rewritten significant moments. This is where you strap your seat belt on and hop into a mecha, as you will need to complete missions to amend the distortions in the timeline by leading a 3-unit squadron.

If you go solo, you will be given 2 AI companions to support you, but they are not always the sharpest tools in the shed when it comes to utilising their weaponry. If you have a friend to play with, multiplayer is the way to go, as you can fight as a team to complete missions. Additionally, it’s far easier to grind for expansion parts to upgrade your mobile suits.



#11 Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Melty Blood: Type Lumina might be a strange name, but it’s a darn good fighting game centred around TYPE MOON’S visual novel Tsukhime.

The story revolves around vampires and secret societies fighting for supremacy, with a healthy dose of magic thrown in for good measure.

There are over fifteen characters available, including two iconic characters from Fate Stay Night, which is a nice homage, as Fate and Tsukhime transpire in the same shared universe. Every character has their own story mode, with conversations happening in a visual novel format.

The fighting experience is heavily oriented around performing stylish-looking combos with the game’s rapid beat mechanic. As a result, the character’s movements are quick, and fights will often make you frantically dart from one side of the stage to the other.



#10 Kill la Kill -IF

On surface value, Kill la Kill appears to be a fan service affair…and although this statement is true, the anime series has a reasonably good plot, accompanied by some over-the-top action.

Kill la Kill -IF is quintessential for hardcore fans, as it tells an alternative story to the series, which Kazuki Nakashima oversaw. Emphasis on the “IF” part in the name.

Obviously, for that reason, it’s crucial for you to be exposed to the series beforehand, as it’ll presume you know certain plot developments before it throws a curve ball in the storytelling.

The fighting takes place in an arena environment, where you can pretty quickly pull off combos with a handful of input commands. However, what specifically makes the game stand out is that it has an interesting mechanic called Bloody Valor. When you initiate this move, it will begin a rock, paper, scissors mini-game, which, if you win, will grant you perks.



#9 Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

Anyone who has ever watched Dragon Ball Z at some point has put their hands together in an open-palmed position and abruptly shouted, “Kamehameha”.

Wait, you haven’t? Don’t lie.

You don’t have to pretend anymore, as Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 allows you to create your own custom warrior and join the famous time patrollers. Depending on the type of character you make will directly impact your appearance and fighting style, which definitely helps create the feeling that the avatar you create is truly your character.

The fights occur in an arena-brawler setting, which faithfully retains the hectic and full-throttle action you would expect to see in the anime series. There is a lot to grip your teeth into, from intense fights to surprisingly deep RPG mechanics. It’s worth giving it a go if you’re a major fan of the series.



#8 Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle

Chances are, even if you’re not a massive anime fan, you’ve probably had someone suggest an Attack on Titan episode. The gore-soaking action makes it a thrilling watch, and before you know it, you’re pulled into the political world of fighting titans.

Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle is centred around the show’s second series and even has an original sub-story overseen by the author Hajime Isayama. That said, you will spend a good chunk of your time playing through the first season’s events. This makes it great for newcomers, but titan-killing veterans that played the previous game may find its pacing a tad slow.

When you are not severing titans’ heads on the battlefield, the story will present you with opportunities to increase your bond with other squad members by answering specific dialogue options. The greater your connection is with troop members, the more they’ll help you on the battlefield.



#7 My Hero One’s Justice 2

Do you want to be a superhero like Deku? Well, unfortunately, you can’t be transferred a quirk ability, but you can play My Hero One’s Justice 2 on Nintendo Switch.

That’s a good consolation prize, right?

The controls are remarkably simple, as you have the standard stuff you would expect from an arena fighter, like blocks and attacks. However, if you want to delve deeper into the fighting mechanics, there is a bit to uncover, as each character has two unique quirk attacks. This spices up the battle dynamic, as no two characters will have the exact same move pool.

If you really want to master the combat, you’ll have to learn each possible move any character could make, and considering there are over forty playable characters; this will take some time. Equally, you can also mindlessly button press and pull off some heroic-looking manoeuvres.



#6 BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle

BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle is an adrenaline-fuelled fighting game that embraces the motto of “there’s no I in team”, as the combat is centred around the 2v2 format. Akin to other tag team games, if a character loses all their health, the other character will jump into the brawl until one side is victorious.

Anyone familiar with the BlazBlue franchise will know it does not take too long for science and magic shenanigans to get out of hand, and the only way to resolve the matter is by duking it out. This time around, you are pulled into a weird phenomenon called Phantom Field that has mixed several realities. By coincidence, these realities are other fighting anime franchises; what are the chances?

As you can imagine, BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle made a fair splash when it was first released, as it featured characters from BlazBlue, Persona 4 Arena, Under Night In-Birth and RWBY.





#5 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles is an action arena fighter based on the blade-slashing anime Demon Slayer. The story follows the same as the anime series, as demons have brutally murdered Tanjiro and Nezuko’s family. Tanjiro is hellbent on finding a cure for his little sister, Nezuko, who has now been turned into a demon herself.

There are eight chapters to work through in the story mode, where you will complete quests, hunt demons, and figure out puzzles. The true highlight is playing with friends in the versus mode, where you can pick an additional character to support you in battle. But you will have to play through the entirety of the story mode to unlock additional characters to the roster.





#4 JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

JoJo’s Bizzare Adventure is …bizarre, and you shouldn’t expect any less from a game based on this eccentric series.

Over fifty characters are available, including the usual suspects like Joseph, Dio and Jolyne. In addition, advent fans of the series will be pleased to hear that each character has their fighting styles from the manga series, ranging from Stands to Hamons.

It’s incredibly easy to start pulling off ultraviolent manoeuvres after mere seconds of playing. Although, if you want to become a truly skilled player, there are many in-depth mechanics behind the controls. For instance, learning the best time to implement tactics such as dash jumps and hit stops can dramatically increase your chances of winning.



#3 One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4

Luffy and Straw Hat Pirates are back!

If you haven’t had exposure to the previous games, the combat adopts the Musou format. This basically means you’ll be obliterating hundreds of enemies running towards you with a few button presses.

Some may find the action a tad repetitive, as you will be invariably button-bashing for good portions of the combat, but sometimes senseless action is what you need after a stressful day.

You play through six different arcs spread across the One Piece series, from Alabasta to Whole Cake Island. Unlike its predecessor, each arc has multiple stages to play through.

Long story short, this is certainly not one to skip for those who like One Piece and Musou titles.





#2 Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4

For many anime fans, Naruto Shippuden harbours a special place in their heart. Seriously, who doesn’t love the knucklehead protagonist Naruto?

The game plays remarkably similar to the previous instalments; within moments of playing, you’ll be running on walls, delivering powerful strikes and executing jutsu’s. It also retains the art style of the series, accompanied by a beautiful coat of cell-shading, which makes some of the battle sequences really pop out. There is also an optional DLC called Road to Boruto, which features the first-ever game appearance of Naruto’s fiery son, Boruto.

Overall, Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 is an excellent adaptation of the final chapters of Masashi Kishimoto’s adored anime series. Believe it!



#1 Dragon Ball FighterZ

Dragon Ball FighterZ is an undisputed frontrunner for anyone wanting to lose an evening to some entertaining beat-um-up action.

The combat utilises the three-character model, where you pick three mighty warriors from the Dragon Ball Universe and switch between them during the battle. The action is downright fun, as switching between characters in succession can create some incredibly fast-paced conflicts. In addition, the command inputs are more straightforward than hopping onto a Nimbus Cloud, as the four attack styles are married up with one of the face buttons. The visuals are beyond fantastic as well, making the mayhem happening on the screen even more compelling.

You’ll have a Krillin time with this one!





