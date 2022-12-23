8 Best Free Psychological Horror All Time

In this world, you either like horror or don’t. But if you’re the kind of horror that can be found in video games, and are on a budget, we got your back.

#8 Doki Doki Literature Club

Anyone who watches anime knows that it can be very creepy and scary, and this is a perfect example of that.

Doki Doki Literature Club took the internet by storm by showcasing a horror story featuring school girls, you, and secret actions by you to keep the game going. But the deeper you go, the more twisted the game gets, and the more you will wonder what the heck is going on.

This game is for those who don’t mind the fear and jump scares. So you’ve been warned. But, then again, maybe this game is just what you want to distract yourself from the world out there.

#7 Cube Escape: Paradox

While not your traditional kind of horror game, Cube Escape: Paradox takes players back to the realm of Rusty Lake and has you fighting to figure out the truth of what’s going on.

You’ll play as a detective who has been forced into a game by their greatest rival. Without their memories and unsure of the place they’re in, they must solve puzzles and find clues to unravel the mystery they’re in.

The game is meant to be tense and atmospheric. So you must push through the tension and solve whatever you find so that everything will be revealed.

#6 We Were Here

In We Were Here, you and your co-op partner will have to wander through a castle and communicate with one another to find the other and solve puzzles along the way.

More specifically, one of you will be locked away in a part of the castle, and the other will be able to communicate with them through a walkie-talkie.

With each room the second player enters, they’ll find puzzles that the two will have to work together to solve. So the real question here is, how good are your communication skills? Will they be enough to make it through the challenges ahead?

#5 Crab Game

As the game’s creator likes to note, Crab Game is not a ripoff of another “game” with a different aquatic creature in the title and may have featured an eerily similar plot that made it one of the best series Netflix ever made.

Nope, definitely not that at all, so don’t ask!

The game features you and 34 other players playing a series of minigames. Those minigames are very conveniently based on the gamers you used to play as children. But if you lose the game, well, we’re sure you can make a guess.

Fight off the other players, and be the last one standing!

#4 Deceit

Deceit is like many other multiplayer games out there currently. You wake up in a room where a Game Master is watching you.

They reveal that some of your group have been infected with a virus that turns them into monsters. If you’re one of the innocent, you need to survive the monster attacks and work your way through the area to get to a safety hatch and escape.

If you’re one of the monsters, you wait for your chance to transform and then “thin the herd.” Will you trust those that say they aren’t infected? Or will you load up and see who dares come after you?

#3 Dark Deception

Dark humor is another way for developers to invoke the “horror feeling” into video games, and Dark Deception is an example of that.

In the game, you’ll be put into a maze where you’ll have to “face your fears” and escape with your life. But that’s not going to be easy when unique monsters are coming after you intending to kill you. One of which is a monkey. Believe it.

But it’s not only these monsters trying to kill you. It’s the maze itself. So you’ll need to avoid traps and set ones of your own to hinder the monsters so you can make it out alive!

#2 Siren’s Call

Siren’s Call is definitely a game for the mature crowd, so you’ve been warned. The game focuses on a group of young adults about to depart the town you’ve had quite the adventure in.

With a day left, you need to say goodbye to them, but the results will drastically affect you, them, and the events that transpire before you. Everything you do can affect the outcome, and the deeper you dive into the characters, the more you realize that there’s more to do with them and to them.

We weren’t kidding about the mature content here, so be ready for it if you do play.

#1 Dagon: By H.P. Lovecraft

How perfect that we end with a game based on one of the works of H.P. Lovecraft. Dagon puts you into the mind of a madman near the end of his life and lets you explore the adventures he claims to be true.

The game is meant to be played via a VR headset, and through the narrative experience, you’ll get to hear the origins of the universe that H.P Lovecraft shaped, including the beginning of Cthulhu!

The adventure only takes 30 minutes, so you won’t have to spend too long in it to get the full experience. So what are you afraid of?