Gran Turismo 7 Director Claims They Are Not Working On A PC Port

Sony has been embracing the PC platform lately. We’ve seen a few notable PlayStation exclusives find their way onto the PC platform, but they are nothing compared to Microsoft. While Microsoft embraces both the PC and console platforms with their game launches, Sony has slowly trickled out previously released games. We’re likely not going to see Sony release their first-party titles across the two platforms simultaneously. But that hasn’t stopped gamers from eagerly awaiting to see what other Sony exclusive might find its way onto the PC. For a little while now, it seemed as if Sony was going to bring out Gran Turismo 7.

For years Sony’s racing simulation franchise has thrived. We’ve seen several Gran Turismo games launched across multiple PlayStation platforms. But there were reports that Gran Turismo 7 was going to hit the PC platform in the near future. Now Kazunori Yamauchi, the president of Polyphony Digital and producer of the Gran Turismo video game series, has set the record straight. Recently, the developer spoke to a Japanese magazine publication called Dengeki Online. During the conversation, Kazunori Yamauchi stated previous statements suggesting a Gran Turismo 7 port was coming is simply a misreport.

Apparently, the development studio was considering all possibilities for the game, but right now, there is nothing going on. That means developers are not actively pursuing a port for Gran Turismo 7, and there’s a chance we might not see this IP hit the PC platform. That wouldn’t be too much of a shock as there are still several PlayStation exclusives not currently available on PC. But that doesn’t mean Sony is against the idea, as again, we typically see PC ports released from Sony after they have been available on their PlayStation platforms.

Overall, Gran Turismo 7 received favorable reviews, and it was only released back in March of this year. If you haven’t already played through this title, then you can pick up the game on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Likewise, we have a Before You Buy video coverage for Gran Turismo 7, which you can view below. Here we’ll give you some gameplay footage and our overall impressions of the game.

