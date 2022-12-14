10 Best PS4 Adventure Games All Time

The PS4 might not be “current gen” anymore, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have fun with it! There are plenty of games that are worth your time on it. We’ll show you ten of the adventuring kind right now!

#10 Firewatch

Firewatch is a unique kind of adventure game. It’s a first-person title where you play Henry, a man who has secluded himself in the Wyoming Wilderness to be a fire lookout. Your job is to keep the forest safe and ensure that fires don’t start unnecessarily and spread all around.

However, when some strange events occur, he’ll have to wander through the wilderness and uncover truths he didn’t expect. All the while, his only contact with the outside world is through a handheld radio. Through it, you’ll talk with your supervisor. Your conversations will affect the game in big and little ways. So be mindful of how you speak and react. It could haunt you in the end.

#9 Broken Age

Broken Age comes from the creative mind of Tim Schafer. Schafer has made many point-and-click adventure games in his time, and this one went through a record-breaking Kickstarter. That should show people’s faith in his ability to make games.

In the title, there are two main characters: Vella and Shay. They live on two different worlds but have eerily similar lives. As the player, you’ll get to swap back and forth between them and make choices that’ll change their lives. Not just by helping them ‘control their destiny’ but by sending them on adventures they could never have expected.

#8 The Wolf Among Us

If you’re a fan of Telltale Games, then you know some of their most famous titles. One of them was The Wolf Among Us. The game is inspired by the comic book adaptations of fairy tale characters but with very mature and gritty twists on them.

You’ll play Bigby, aka The Big Bad Wolf. He’s put on a case that starts out as a murder but soon unravels a much deeper plot.

The game forces you to make hard decisions and live with their consequences. It’ll even judge you for when you make a choice, not just the choice itself.

#7 Kena: Bridge of Spirits

If you’re looking for a charming yet deep adventure experience, then Kena: Bridge of Spirits might be the one to get. In it, you’ll play Kena, who is a spirit guide. She’s on a journey to a legendary shrine and must journey through a forest to get there.

As she does, she’ll help trapped spirits that reside there, known as The Rot. Despite their name, they are good beings and help the world’s natural balance.

Through her adventures, she’ll collect many of The Rot and unlock new abilities through them. She’ll also unravel the mysteries of strange curses, an odd village, and more!

#6 Life is Strange Series

The Life is Strange Series is a fan-favorite and has been for a long time. The games take place in many places and feature multiple protagonists. But every time, the main focus is on young kids or teens with special abilities. They use these to try and fix things that are going on in their hometown.

The dangers that come from this will challenge them and you, so you’ll need to be careful with your choices.

People love the nuanced stories that the games provide and the characters that reflect our modern world. This series has many titles, so you might want to start playing soon.

#5 Stray

Here’s a game from this year that took the gaming world by storm. Stray is a title that took a long time to make, but the results were well worth it.

You play as a cat, a regular ordinary cat, but one who’s in a world that isn’t what you’d expect. They get separated from their feline family and end up in a post-apocalyptic city where robots have replaced humans. Of course, the robots have their own problems, and one of them “assists” you as you roam around the city, do tasks, and try to make it back to your kin.

The title’s realism and detail set it apart from other adventure games. So give this cat its day.

#4 Telltale’s The Walking Dead

You probably figured another TellTale game would be on this list, and we had to put Telltale’s The Walking Dead on here for obvious reasons.

This title put TellTale on the map, and it won Game of the Year for its first season. The game focuses on the character of Clementine, among others, and chronicles the struggles of living in a world where the dead roam and the living aren’t much better.

The choices you make will shape your adventure, so choose wisely. Also, just because you have an ally doesn’t mean they’ll be there for you when you need them most. Anything can happen in a world like this.

#3 Okami HD

While Okami HD isn’t a recent game, it is on the PS4, and it’s something worth playing. The artistically stunning title from Capcom has long been a fan-favorite amongst gamers, and it’s not hard to see why.

You play as the sun goddess Amaterasu, who has taken the form of a white wolf to defeat the vile Orochi. The demon has corrupted the land of Nippon and turned it into a lifeless place. You must use your magic to breathe life back into the land and help those in need.

With a unique battle system, story, and visuals, the game has done incredibly well since its launch, so don’t miss out on it!

#2 Tomb Raider Series

Lara Croft, in many ways, was one of the true originators of the action-adventure genre. As a song featuring her said, she took 3D to uncharted territory, and when you see her modern reboot, it expands that legacy.

The modern trilogy by Crystal Dynamics took Lara back to her origins and gave her a more realistic and gritty tone. It worked and revitalized the franchise in many ways. Using your bow, climbing pick, and more, you’ll have to fight your way out of several situations to prove that you’re worthy of the treasures you find and the lessons you learned.

#1 Uncharted Series

Yep, it’s only fitting that the adventures of one Nathan Drake will cap off this list. You can play all of Drake’s journey’s on the PS4, including the spinoff story that many enjoyed.

While he may have started as the “Dude Raider,” Nathan Drake soon won over fans with his charm, skills, and the story that was tied to him. When you add in the excellent cast of characters that elevate him further, you can see why the series has had six titles over the years. You forgot about the Vita one, didn’t you?

Anyway, the adventures and puzzle-solving still hold up, so try it out if you haven’t already.