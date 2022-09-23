16 Best New Upcoming Simulation Games 2023

Why do it in real life when you can do it in a video game?

Real life. It sucks at times. Not the least of which is that you often get curious about certain things, but you aren’t in a position to actually do them! Thankfully, video games are here to give you simulation experiences so you can enjoy those experiences right from their own home!

#16 Squirrel with a Gun

Developer: Daniel DeEntremont

Publisher: Daniel DeEntremont

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Release date: TBA

No, this isn’t a joke, but it is kind of funny. Because there is indeed a game coming out called Squirrel with a Gun, and it’s going to be pretty much what you’re expecting in the weirdest and wildest of ways.

Because in this game, you will indeed play as a squirrel…with a gun. We’re really not making this up. You’ll be able to wield a variety of firearms as you go throughout a small town and do whatever it is the squirrel wants to do.

You’ll have to fight against agents who want to take you down, disarming them with perfectly placed shots. Use the guns you have to get to harder to reach places, and either talk with or rob the local people in order to get rewards.

#15 Car Wash Simulator

Release date: TBA

Developers: Movie Games, MSI Digital Games

Platforms: Android, Microsoft Windows

Publishers: Movie Games, PlayWay, InstaGames, MSI Digital Games

Not every simulator game is meant to be crazy. Some are meant to give you an experience you might not have on your own, but could have some fun with. Such as Car Wash Simulator. In this title, you will get to build your own car wash business, then have to run it to ensure that it goes smoothly and makes you money.

Make sure operations go as they should, then build and expand so that you can be even more successful. Or, you can go the corrupt route and take deals to make extra cash! But the authorities will check you out if you do…

So if you think you can run a business, Car Wash Simulator is the one for you.

#14 Dissident: Frostland Escape

Publisher: Games Operators

Developer: Tequilabyte Studio

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, Linux, macOS, Macintosh operating systems

Release date: TBA

In Dissident: Frostland Escape, you’re going to have a very different kind of simulated experience. Because here, you’re going to have to endure the life of being a prisoner at a camp that is not known for being the nicest around.

You will have two main options to choose from in every run through. You can either go and flee the complex and see how long you can survive. Or, stay in the camp and see how long you endure.

Each choice will lead to an array of consequences, and whether you survive either is up to you and how well you handle things. The truth must come out about the camp though, and you’re the only one who can do it.

#13 Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

Publisher: Xseed Games

Developer: Marvelous

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Release date: 2023

There are plenty of farming games out there for you to do should you want to partake in them. But with Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, you’ll get one that might honestly be one of the most fulfilling of the bunch.

For example, in the game you’ll inherit a farm from your father, and as a result, you’ll need to need to tend to it, its crops, and it animals in order to make it blossom.

Along the way, you’ll get to know the people of the Forgotten Valley, and possibly meet your partner in life. Of whom you’ll not only grow old with, but get to have children with. Then your children will grow as you do and your decisions will guide their life.

A wonderful life, indeed.

#12 PC Building Simulator 2

Developer: Spiral House Ltd

Publisher: Epic Games

Release date: TBA

Platform: Microsoft Windows

This is one that could start your own career if you use it wisely. In PC Building Simulator 2, you’ll get to go on the path of PC Builder and repairman. You’ll start off small, learning how to build and use the various parts to make the best PCs possible, or fix them when they’re broken.

Then, you’ll get to expand, start to make your own custom PC’s that are better and more beautiful than the standard model.

Oh, and to be clear, this isn’t just a simulation, they’re using real parts from real manufacturers to give it that authentic experience. So go forth and see what kind of cool PC’s you can make in the game!

#11 Nivalis

Developer: ION LANDS

Publisher: 505 Games

Release date: TBA

Platform: Microsoft Windows

If you want to live life “on the edge” as you do things, then Nivalis is for you. This game takes place in a Cyberpunk city that is anything but easy to live in. There are plenty of people who want to hurt you, and the city itself is falling apart. So, why not try and hit it big before everything hits the wall?

You’ll start out in one of three kinds of business-types, and then build yourself up over time. All the while, explore the city and its night life, meeting all sorts of characters, and ensuring that if nothing else, your life ain’t boring.

What will you be in the end? That’s up to you.

#10 Flight Catastrophe

Developer: Trigger Labs

Publishers: PlayWay, Trigger Labs

Release date: TBA

Platform: Microsoft Windows

If we’re being honest here, the last thing any of us want to be in, is a catastrophe on something like a plane. Because despite how safe they are, it’s easy for things to go from bad to worse if they’re not prepared for what happens.

That’s where you come in with Flight Catastrophe. In this simulated disaster game, you’ll be the person who both does their best to keep the planes safe, but prevents the catastrophe from getting out of hand. Mechanical failures, hostage situations, fires, and more will be thrown at you. Learn the plane from back to front, make the hard decisions to save the passengers and the crew, and get out alive!

Or don’t…and probably get a bad review.

#9 Hometopia

Release date: TBA

Genres: Simulation video game, Casual game, Simulation

Developers: The Isn’t Company, Giant Junior

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Publishers: The Isn’t Company, Giant Junior

Alright, you want something less stressful, is that it? Fine. Hometopia might be something you’ll enjoy then.

Because in this game, you’ll get to build a bunch of houses across a set of 5 different neighborhoods. The best part? You’ll get to have complete control over every aspect of the houses you make. Make them big and striking, or simple and homey, it’s your call from the walls, to the carpets, the furniture, the colors, and so on.

You can do the game in career mode and try to “elevate” the neighborhood. Or, go Sandbox Mode and just build to your hearts content. Go nuts, and see what houses you make.

#8 Bloody Hell Hotel

Release date: TBA

Developer: Unfold Games

Publisher: Unfold Games

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Now here’s a title that’s…uh…let’s just say “unique”, shall we? In Bloody Hell Hotel, you’re a vampire who has awoken after a couple centuries of slumber, and as a result, you go and decide to build a hotel! No, really, you do. You’re going to transform your former castle into a hotel, so get on it!

The bad news is that you don’t have a lot of resources at first. The good news is that underneath your home is a set of caves that you can farm and get resources from. As well as battle monsters!

Once you have what you need, build your hotel from the literal ground up! Then, try and make it a great place to stay at. Or…just drain all of your guests so that you get more power. Whatever works for you.

#7 Heavy Cargo: The Truck Simulator

Developer: toxtronyx interactive GmbH

Publisher: Aerosoft

Release date: 2023

Platform: Microsoft Windows

While it may not be the most thrilling of games at time, Heavy Cargo: The Truck Simulator is indeed one that showcases the lives of the men and women who are essential for life. As they’re the ones that bring the heaviest of cargo from one spot to the next so that people can use it for their jobs and businesses.

You’ll need to outfit your ride so that it can perfectly handle the cargo you need to haul. Then, you’ll either go it alone or join a convoy toward the job.

Just how successful a driver will you be in this game?

#6 Road Diner Simulator

Developer: Drago Entertainment

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Release date: TBA

Publishers: Drago Entertainment, Movie Games

The roadside diner is a staple of many places, and many people love to eat at them. In Road Diner Simulator, you’ll take over a diner that hasn’t been used in quite a while. You’ll rebuild it, make sure you have the proper people and resources to run it, and then start serving customers!

You’ll be wearing many hats in this game, including managing your staff, making sure the customers are happy and not getting sick off your food, and slowly improving your restaurant as a whole. Will you just make sure your one place is the best it can be? Or will you expand it and make a diner empire? It’s your choice in Road Diner Simulator.

#5 Passpartout 2: The Lost Artist

Publisher: Flamebait AB

Developer: Flamebait AB

Release date: TBA

Platform: Microsoft Windows

The life of an artist is literally one of the hardest out there. Because you will live and die by the art that you make. Passpartout 2: The Lost Artist showcases this as the once famous artist has now been kicked onto the streets, and must fight for the right to be called a successful artist once again!

In the game, you’ll go around a small town and work with the townspeople to do jobs, get money to buy more art supplies, and draw your heart out for pleasure and profit.

You’ll literally be drawing things yourself here, so be crafty, be artsy, and be famous by the time all is said and done.

#4 Cowboy Life Simulator

Release date: TBA

Developers: RockGame S.A., Oaza Games

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Publishers: RockGame S.A., Oaza Games

A lot of you likely have dreamed of being a cowboy once upon a time, but in Cowboy Life Simulator, you’ll see that it’s not always what it appears to be. You’ll be a lonely cowboy who wants to have more adventure in his life and not just minding the family land.

As a result, you’ll need to start making big changes and going for broke if you wish to have a life of adventure. Saddle up some horses for the journey ahead, build places for you to live and stay in. Be wary of outlaws that might come around, and remember, the Wild West is a big place, and there are dangers everywhere…

#3 Thief Simulator 2

Developer: MrCiastku

Release date: TBA

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5

Publishers: Ultimate Games, PlayWay

Not every simulation game is one where we tell you to “not try this at home”, because most of you wouldn’t naturally or not have the ability to enact these activities. But with Thief Simulator 2, we very much tell you to NOT try this at home.

Because as the game’s name implies, you’ll be a thief scouting a neighborhood for things to rob. You’ll wait for night to fall and then hit your targets. Try and steal everything in sight to make a profit. But remember, you don’t want to get caught! Fight or flee when your target returns home, and ensure you get away with your loot and not into the hands of the cops!

#2 Frostpunk 2

Developer: 11 Bit Studios

Publisher: 11 Bit Studios

Release date: TBA

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Technically, this isn’t so much a simulation game as a “what if scenario”. Because if you were to find yourself in charge of humanity after a massive freezing has left humanity without heat except for one spot that you have to build a metropolis on…you might want some experience on how to handle that.

And in Frostpunk 2, you’ll need it. Because this game will force you to not just build to help humanity survive, but you’ll have key choices that you’ll have to make to ensure that humanity lives to see another day. Will you do your best for the people, rule with an iron fist, have to fight off rebellions and coup attempts to get you out of power? You’ll find out once you play.

#1 Kerbal Space Program 2

Release date: 2023

Publisher: Private Division

Developers: Intercept Games, Take-Two Interactive

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5

Yes, it’s true, the Kerbals are back! Years after they made their epic arrival in Kerbal Space Program, you’ll get the chance to help them reach the stars once again in Kerbal Space Program 2! Such a great naming thing, wouldn’t you say?

The game is just like the first, but with some key advancements. You will indeed be building a new space program for the Kerbals. BUT, you’ll have new and advanced technologies to not just use, but strive for. We’re talking new kinds of ships, space stations, interstellar travel, and so much more!

So if you want to launch the Kerbals even farther than before, then prepare for Kerbal Space Program 2!