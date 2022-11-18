Genshin Impact: Nahida Constellation Guide

As Nahida's banner comes to an end, it's time to make your final pulls. But when do you stop?

As we approach the end of Nahida’s banner, it’s yet again time to decide what Constellation to stop at. As the fourth playable Archon in Genshin Impact, Nahida’s Constellation buffs are downright broken. If you thought Zhongli’s double pillar was overpowered, Nahida takes it even further beyond.

Should You Pull For Nahida in Genshin Impact? | Should You Pull for Yoimiya in Genshin Impact? | Genshin Impact: Yoimiya Constellation Guide

Despite how broken C6 looks, C2 is Nahida’s best Constellation. The simultaneous buff/debuff provided by C2 expands Nahida’s role as an off-field Support. Essentially, she increases the potency of all Dendro reactions. Since she doesn’t need to be on the field for the buff/debuff effect to kick in, the entire team can take advantage of it.

If you don’t make it to C2, don’t worry. C1 is Nahida’s next best Constellation. However, if you stop at C1, you should prioritize leveling up Nahida’s Elemental Burst Talent. Beyond C1, prioritize her Elemental Skill Talent.

C1 – The Seed of Stored Knowledge

C1 directly affects Nahida’s Elemental Burst effect, the Shrine of Maya. When the Shrine of Maya is unleashed and tabulates the Elemental Types of your party members, the count will add 1 to the number of Pyro, Electro, and Hydro characters respectively.

The more members of a specific type, the stronger the Shrine of Maya effect will be. So even if you don’t have a Pyro, Electro, or Hydro character on your team, C1 will give you at least one of each buff.

C2 – The Root of All Fullness

This Constellation enhances the power of Nahida’s Elemental Skill. As part of her Skill, Nahida marks up to 8 enemies with the Seed of Skandha. C2 allows Burning, Bloom, Hyperbloom, and Burgeon Reaction DMG to deal CRIT Hits. CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG is fixed at 20% and 100% respectively, so don’t expect a lot of CRIT hits to occur. Additionally, within 8 seconds of being affected by Quicken, Aggravate, and Spread, opponents’ DEF decreases by 30%.

C3 – The Shoot of Conscious Attainment

Upon activation, Nahida’s Elemental Burst – Illusory Heart – gains 3 Talent Levels. Its maximum upgrade level becomes 15.

C4 – The Stem of Manifest Inference

Going back to Nahida’s Skill, Nahida gains an Elemental Mastery buff depending on how many opponents she marks with the Seed of Skandha. You can increase Nahida’s EM by a minimum of 100 points and a maximum of 160 points. The number of points corresponds with the number of opponents marked by the Seed of Skandha. The breakdown looks like this:

Number of Marked Enemies



1

2

3

4 or more Additional Elemental Mastery Points



100

120

140

160

C5 – The Leaves of Enlightening Speech

Upon activation, Nahida’s Elemental Skill – All Schemes to Know – gains 3 Talent Levels. Its maximum upgrade level becomes 15.

C6 – The Fruit of Reason’s Culmination

Tying it all together, C6 provides the ultimate buff for Nahida. When Nahida hits an opponent marked by Seeds of Skandha with a Normal or Charged Attack after unleashing her Elemental Burst, Nahida will use Tri-Karma Purification: Karmic Oblivion on the marked opponent and all connected opponents. Karmic Oblivion deals Dendro DMG as 200% of Nahida’s ATK and 400% of her Elemental Mastery. DMG inflicted through Karmic Oblivion is considered Elemental Skill DMG. This effect can be triggered once every 0.2 seconds and can last up to 10 seconds. The effect will end after Nahida unleashes Karmic Oblivious 6 times.

That’s a lot, so let’s break it down. First, the order of events: Nahida’s Skill needs to mark at least one opponent. Then, you need to use Nahida’s Burst. Next, use Nahida’s Normal Attacks (which includes Charged Attacks). The Normal Attacks made after the Burst will trigger Tri-Karma Purification: Karmic Oblivion. After six Normal Attacks, Nahida will no longer inflict Karmic Oblivion DMG.

In terms of scaling, the Dendro DMG itself scales off of Nahida’s ATK stat, multiplied by 200%. Any resulting Dendro reactions will be affected by Nahida’s Elemental Mastery. The effect will increase Nahida’s EM potency by 400%. Overall, with C6, you will see some very big numbers.