Splatoon 3: How To Unlock The Hero Shot Replica

Splatoon 3 has a lot of weapons. Not only that, every weapon is painfully unique in the best way possible. You can absolutely love one weapon in one category, but hate every other variant simply because the loadout and nuances of that particular weapon hit that perfect spot. Unlocking weapons is also very simple.

Well, it is for the most part. There is one weapon that is hidden away, and the longer Splatoon 3 is out, the more you will see it in the wild as it gets discovered. Of course, we are talking about the elusive Hero Shot Replica, which comfortably fits into the already abundant Shooter category of weapons.

How To Unlock The Hero Shot Replica

The Hero Shot Replica can be unlocked incredibly early in your Splatoon 3 career. In fact, you can get your tentacles on this beaut of weapon before you’ve really dabbled in multiplayer. That is because the Hero Shot Replica is uniquely unlocked outside of simply levelling up and spending tickets at Sheldon’s. Not only that, it is the only weapon you cannot use Golden Tickets to grab instantly.

So how do you unlock it? Simple (in theory) – you need to complete the Campaign otherwise known as Hero Mode. That’s it. Splatoon 3’s story is surprisingly good, so it’s well worth doing just for that. Thankfully, if all you want from it is a fancy new gun, then it’s also very short, coming in at 4-8 hours depending on how much you do.

Hero Shot Replica Stats And Loadout

The Hero Shot Replica is quite the beast. It comes in with a fairly respectable range and damage to die for. We are talking about an effortless 3-hit splat from a weapon with a decent rate of fire. Basically, this thing is good at everything.

Not only that, it has a great loadout too with Suction Bomb and Trizooka giving it a reliable long-ranged punch that rounds out the kit nicely.

Is The Hero Shot Replica Worth The Effort?

Absolutely. The Hero Shot Replica is one of the most reliable guns in all of Splatoon 3. Whilst it doesn’t do anything outstanding, it does everything well. It feels great to use, it can go toe-to-toe with just about anything, and it has a very simple loadout that is just as reliable as it is. You simply can’t go wrong with this gun, and there’s a reason it’s starting to crop up in more and more matches.

Not only that, it’s very easy to get and it doesn’t take too long in the grand scheme of things. Plus, as we said before, the campaign is good, so you’ve got nothing to lose. Hop in and grab yourself a slapping Shooter, hero.

We’ve got loads more guides covering Splatoon 3, so potter over to those if you want some help deciding which weapon you want to dabble with next. Happy splatting.