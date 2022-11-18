14 Best Oculus Workout Games To Break A Sweat

While VR may not be the most popular thing around just yet, that doesn’t mean there aren’t uses for it. People have found a niche in working out via the headsets out there, like the Oculus. Here are 14 games that prove that.

#14 Liteboxer

Let’s start the game with an intense yet focused training game that’ll work you until you’re in the shape you want.

Liteboxer for Oculus will push your body in various ways. Despite having “boxer” in the title, it’s not all about punching. Instead, it’s about full-body workouts you can do on your own or have dedicated trainers within the game teach you. Either way, you’ll get your fill of exercise as you go through the routines.

There are some fun elements to the game, though, including doing routines to music and trying to punch to the beat of them to get a high score.

#13 Pistol Whip

Sometimes it’s hard to get motivated for a workout. You need a reason beyond “basic fitness” to get your limbs moving and your body off the couch or bed. In Pistol Whip, you’ll have that motivation because you’re not just fighting to get in shape. You’re fighting to be an action hero.

The title is inspired by many action movies of recent and past times, and you’ll be thrown into 30 different areas featuring their own stories and bad guys you’ll need to beat up. The fast-paced gameplay mixed with the music tells its own story that you’ll need to survive.

Plus, the game has so much variety that you’ll want to go back to levels and try them with new weapons and abilities.

#12 Smash Drums

Have you ever watched a rock or metal genre drummer just go at it on the drums and think, “Man, that must be a workout!” Well, now you can find out for yourself in Smash Drums.

In the game, you’ll be a drummer, but one who must not only play the drums to the proper beat, but you’ll need to do it with such intensity that destruction happens. So, your goal is to play the drums and destroy the world around you. What could go wrong?

With a variety of intense tracks, multiple modes of difficulty, and unique ways to play the drums, you’ll be rocking out for some time.

#11 The Thrill of The Fight

Sadly, this is not a game with Sylvester Stallone in it, but it is a game inspired by his legendary boxing franchise.

The Thrill of The Fight puts you in an authentic boxing experience and dares you to step into the ring against various challengers. Not unlike boxing itself, you’ll have to adapt on the fly to the different boxing styles you’ll be up against and use your own moves to overcome them.

Since this is a boxing title, and you’ll be moving in multiple ways, this is a title you’ll want a lot of room to work in, just in case.

#10 OHSHAPE VR

Fair warning, OHSHAPE VR is for those who are flexible and don’t mind bending into various forms to get through challenges.

The rhythm game will have you move your body to conform to shapes in the virtual walls you’ll have come toward you. Other times you’ll get to punch the walls to ensure you can get through. Either way, you’ll be bending and moving your body to the beat and burning calories while you do it. What could be more fun?

Plus, multiple difficulty modes guarantee you’re getting the challenge you need to burn off those extra calories. Good luck. You’re going to need it.

#9 The Climb 2

How good are you with heights? In The Climb 2, you’re going to find out. You’ll take the role of a climber who will dare to climb up some of the highest vistas around. Whether it be mountainous regions or massive skyscrapers, you’ll need to focus on your next handhold to make it to the top.

The terrifying experience will get your heart pumping, which is what you want in a workout. Plus, if you look around while climbing, you’ll see the beautiful views of the virtual areas you’re in.

Additionally, you can do races against friends to see who comes out on top, literally!

#8 Supernatural

No, this isn’t a game that puts you with Sam & Dean Winchester on their adventure to “hunt monsters and save people,” although we can see why you’d want that.

Instead, Supernatural is a VR title that has you working out in various ways while being in locations meant to put you in awe.

The game’s beauty goes beyond its locations. Rather, it’s the number of things you can do. There are over 1000 workouts in the title that range from boxing to meditation and even stretching! Like other games on this list, you’ll also have trainers to help you get the most out of every movement.

#7 RACKET: NX

Don’t think that RACKET: NX is a tennis game just because of its name. It’s not. It’s something different and more intense. In the game, you’ll be put in a glass dome and tasked with taking out targets that appear on the wall.

You’ll smash your racket against the ball to destroy them, but the ball doesn’t act typically. So you’ll need to not just place it perfectly on the wall but ensure it goes in the direction you want after it hits the wall.

You have a tractor beam to bring the ball back to you so you can make another attempt if you miss. You’ll get your workout in with the primary mode and Endless Runner option.

#6 Synth Riders

If you want a game that’ll let you flow as you play, Synth Riders is the title for you.

There are games on this list that have you moving to the beat of tracks, as does this one. But this time, the twist is that your movements have more freedom. Your job will be to catch the notes flying at you and “ride the rails” that appear. But you’ll be able to do it in your own time and way.

The game has 57 tracks you can get at first purchase, and then you can download more via DLC or upload your own tracks so you can groove to your favorite beats!

#5 FitXR

Exercise boils down to a few simple things. One of them is consistency. You need to exercise often to get to where you want to be. The other thing is variety. Doing one workout won’t be enough to get you to your goal, but multiple ones done in moderation will.

FitXR is a subscription VR title that gives you the variety to keep going with your exercise and burn that weight off simultaneously.

The program has multiple options, including boxing, dancing, dedicated challenges, daily challenges, and so on. You’ll even have access to professional trainers who will help you through every workout.

#4 Sports Scramble

If you have ever played Wii Sports, you know that even the most basic controls for a sports game can be enough to give you a workout. Sports Scramble takes that to the next level with their VR title. Albeit, with an interesting twist.

In this case, the twist is that the sports you’re playing are the typical ones like Tennis, Baseball, and so on, but what you use to play the sports isn’t.

You’ll have a hockey stick for baseball or a golf club to try and win in Tennis. You’ll need to adapt and put your whole body into it to get the full workout.

#3 Superhot VR

If you wish for an over-the-top action experience to make you think and move on the fly to survive, then get Superhot VR. Many believe the VR version of the hit action game is the best version due to how immersive it makes you feel.

In the title, you’ll be outnumbered and outgunned in every level you’re in. So you’ll have to dodge attacks and take down foes to steal their weapons to even the odds.

The strategy of the game is that nothing moves unless you move. So plan every move you make carefully and try to survive the hail of bullets!

#2 Dance Central

Everyone has a different way of doing things, and that’s fine as long as it works for them. For example, exercising is the same way. Some people need hard workouts to ensure they’re making gains, while others wish to have fun while they exercise.

Dancing is a form of exercise, and Dance Central for your Oculus headset will let you dance the night away with 32 tracks from different eras.

Each track has its own routine you’ll need to do, and with two difficulty settings, you can make it as challenging as you want it to be. Plus, you can play with friends and get a dance party going!

#1 Beat Saber

While we could’ve ended this list with a full-on exercise title, we thought it best that you again have fun while you exercise. Beat Saber is one of, if not the, most popular VR game ever, and you’ll work up a sweat as you play it.

The game puts on a music track while you are transported to a unique world. As the beat goes on, you’ll use your controllers to slice blocks that come your way. The blocks have different orientations they’ll need to be slashed at, so pay attention as you listen to the beat and hack your way to a high score!

You’ll have a blast working through songs with the frenetic gameplay and fun visuals.