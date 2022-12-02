10 Best Upcoming Free To Play Games of 2023

Free to play games are great for many different reasons, some of which include being easily accessible to large audiences due to no financial barrier, and typically a good output of new content. Many of the industry’s biggest games year after year are free to play titles such as Fortnite and Apex Legends. That said, the future of free to play games is looking bright, so here’s our top ten free games set to release in 2023.

#10 UFL

For fans of football/soccer I’m sure UFL will be a great game to sink time into. FIFA is consistently one of the highest paid games of the year every single year despite it also having some rough monetization practices. UFL shouldn’t have too much difficulty in gathering an audience, and with consistent content updates player’s will hopefully stick around as well. For people who aren’t fans of sports games there isn’t much UFL will offer you, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t still great to see a new football game.

#9 Predecessor

Predecessor is looking to offer Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) fans a unique experience. Where most of the genre uses a top down camera angle that provides a clear look at all/most of the battlefield, Predecessor is going to be a third person experience. People who aren’t crazy about other MOBA games like League of Legends or Pokemon Unite might have a better opinion of Predecessor for this reason. EAch match has 10 players who are then split into two teams, each player operating one of the many heroes the game has to offer. With each hero having different playstyles and abilities there’s a certain strategic aspect of the game with how your team is structured.

#8 Deadhaus Sonata

Where most free games are about the enjoyment of the experience and gameplay, Deadhaus Sonata is aimed as a narrative action RPG. From the creator of Legacy of Kain and Eternal Darkness, you play as a member in the army of the dead. With up to 6 player co-op functionality, you and your friends can ravage the lands of the living as you explore the narrative laid out in front of you. Be careful though, the choices you make during your adventures can have permanent effects on the world at large, and your character itself. With long lasting consequences Deadhaus Sonata solidifies its goal of being a story driven game.

#7 Tom Clancy’s The Division: Heartland

The Division: Heartland is the newest installment in the series of The Division games and it will be free to play unlike its predecessors. You’ll take on the role of a Division operative and fight back against other players to save the town of SIlver Creek. It’s described as a survival based multiplayer shooter but seems to have some form of narrative incorporated as you’ll be working to solve the mysteries in this small town. Fans of The Division should certainly keep Heartland on their radar. It takes everything from the original two games that fans love but is adding a new setting and more of a gameplay first style of experience.

#6 Overprime

Overprime is a team-based strategy game where the goal of each match is to destroy the opposing team’s bases. With various different characters that are aligned with different classes, how you structure your team can help decide your fate. You have to cooperate with your teammates and take into consideration each player’s abilities and weaknesses to best plot your path. With large maps and high speed movements the tides of battle can turn in an instant, so a well balanced team will be the key to winning.

#5 XDefiant

XDefiant is another free to play shooter coming from Ubisoft but it seems a bit more interesting than The Division: Heartland. It’s a fast paced arena based shooter which might not be the most original concept on the market, but I find them to be much more enjoyable than the slower paced, over the shoulder, cover shooters. We don’t have a lot of details on the game yet, but you’re supposed to be able to customize loadouts and partake in specialized factions to help add a more competitive and personal style to the game.

#4 HypeSquad

HypeSquad grabbed my attention immediately by not being another free to play shooter. Instead, HypeSquad is a close quarters fighting game. With a variety of weapons and augmentations available for you to use you’re able to customize your fighting style in a way that suits your own strengths.The action the game provides is non-stop as well. You’re placed on a squad with two other players and have to survive until the end of the match against 19 other squads. The maps are large but not so large that you would have long periods of time without facing another enemy. Players who have experienced Naraka: Bladepoint should be familiar with what HypeSquad is offering.

#3 Stormgate

Real-time strategy games may not be for everyone, but a free to play entry in the genre certainly piques my interest. The game sees you facing off against hordes of alien invaders. It has a lot of different game modes for you to experiment with. You can try playing against AI enemies, take a chance in a competitive PvP match, or work together with other players in a variety of different co-op focused modes. The different classes for each faction offer a lot of different ways to execute your strategies. And if you’re not finding quite what you’re looking for then Stormgate also has an editor mode on offer that will allow you to craft the game you envision.

#2 Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is still slated to release on the Nintendo Switch so we’ve added the game on here. However, you can still play this game on other platforms right now. The free to play action RPG has worked up a massive reputation in its time on PC and PlayStation. It offers a beautiful world and a large quantity of different characters for you to unlock. The magic based combat system has been a hit with players but the different characters offer different play styles so you can work to find one that works the best for you. It also has one of the fastest turnarounds for new content, characters, events, and cosmetics out of almost any free game on the market. Needless to say, Genshin Impact landing on Nintendo Switch consoles is going to be a huge get for fans who can now take the game with them on the go.

#1 Path of Exile 2

Path of Exile 2 exists alongside the original Path of Exile. It brings a new large story to the table for fans of the first game but also incorporates new systems for skills, classes, and more. There’s been twenty years that have passed in ame between Path of Exile 2 and the original story and much has changed, such as the 19 different class types you can choose to play as for the campaign. Otherwise the gameplay style should be familiar for those who have played the original game. A dark fantasy styled action RPG where you can play online alongside or against other players. Path of Exile is one of the best free to play RPGs on PC and the sequel looks to be improving on everything that made the original an instant classic.