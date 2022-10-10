GTA: Online – All The Rewards You Can Earn In The Halloween 2022 Event | Judgement Day Guide

October brings Judgement Day to Grand Theft Auto: Online. Between Oct. 6th-Nov. 1st, you can earn a variety of spooky-themed rewards for different events. There’s a new Sports Car to unlock, a new Adversary mode to join during the month-long event, Halloween masks and much more. We’re going to break down everything you can earn for free or with the paid GTA+ subscription.

This isn’t even everything. You can find a full breakdown right here, and developers at Rockstar promise even more Halloween-themed fan-favorite events, costume pieces, and cars to return as the month progresses.

Halloween Events Guide | 2022

GTA: Online is absolutely packed with new content. The Halloween Event runs between October 6th – November 1st. Here’s a quick rundown of everything coming to GTA:O this month.

Judgement Day Adversary Mode: Team-based multiplayer mode. Riders are heavily equipped players that chase and attempt to kill Hunted players. Hunted must attempt to survive until down, while Riders must kill all the Hunted to claim victory.

New & Returning Vehicles : New Obey 10F Sports Car available for purchase at Legendary Motorsport . Halloween-themed vehicles return. The LCC Sanctus , Albany Franken Strange and Albany Lurcher are available to purchase at the Southern San Andreas Super Autos in-game website .

Halloween Costume Masks : The War Mask is available to claim by logging into to GTAO any time between Oct. 6th-12th , The Gray Vintage Mask is a Frankenstein mask you can earn in-game through a special event. Go to the Smoking Room in Record A Studios to test out LD Organics’ newest weed strain. This begins a special mission with Lamar and Franklin — complete the Short Trip mission to earn this classic Halloween mask.

More Rewards : Earn double GTA$ and double RP from locating Treasure Chests and Hidden Caches. Even lasts until October 12th . Complete Security Contract missions with Franklin to earn double GTA$ and double RP .

And that’s just free or in-game content. You’ll also find premium vehicles available during this event at special half-off prices — you can even give these vehicles a free trial before you buy.

Before completing this list, you’ll also get special rewards from the GTA+ Subscription. Here’s a quick rundown.

October GTA+ Rewards : Benefactor Terrorbyte Nightclub Light Rig and Cargo Storage Upgrades Free Halloween Gear Double GTA$ and double RP on Terrorbyte Client Jobs, triple Nightclub Warehouse production speed, and double Supplies for Business Battles. And more subscription rewards.

That’s a whole lot to claim if you act fast — and more incoming. Check back soon here or on GTA5’s Official Website for updates on the Halloween event going on right now.