35 PS4 Snow Games to Give You Winter Break Vibes

It’s that time of the year; Fall has arrived which means the weather will be changing quickly and the winter warmers will be coming out. What is great about the colder seasons approaching is that you can sit in and play video games to get you in the mood for the holidays, and even though we play video games all year round, it feels good to sit down all wrapped up, and relax with a special type of game that will get you ready for the winter break. If you’re a PlayStation user, then you’ll want to pay close attention to this because we’ve picked the PlayStation 4 as the console of choice. So, what are the best 35 PS4 snow games to give you those winter vibes? We’re about to find out.

#35 Mark McMorris Infinite Air

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows

The first snowboarding game on this list of the best PS4 snow games to get you in the mood for the holiday season is not a very good game at all, to be honest – we’re not off to a good start, are we? When it was released in 2016, there were bright hopes for this game, with it being the first open-world, physics-based snowboarding video game, but that soon came crashing down when people got a hold of it. The physics are all wrong in this game, and although there are some decent aspects, like the gorgeous open-world mechanic, this game was a steep learning curve for HB Studios when it came to this genre.

#34 Dirt 5

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Stadia, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S

Dirt 5 is from the long-running Colin Rally and Dirt series, and as you can expect, going by the trajectory of this series over the years, it looked amazing. Not long after the game was released in 2020, a new update called Snow Limits became available that featured various snow and ice levels, with several new tracks that were situated in countries with gorgeous snowy landscapes. The update went down well with players, which was a good thing because the overall game is not one of the best from this series, so a nice little freshen-up was very much welcomed.

#33 Steep

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, and Amazon Luna

It didn’t take long for us to move on to the next snowboarding game on this list of PS4 snow games, and Steep is a much better one than that other game. This snowboarding game is covered in snow – you wouldn’t be able to do much boarding without it – and it looks amazing too, the almost pure white aesthetic is hypnotic. This is another open-world game as well and that aspect of the game is very enjoyable, but there are quite a few things wrong with Steep. The game suffers from a poor scope and direction and could be seen as being quite basic, while the fact that you basically need to be online to play this game to its full capacity is also very annoying.

#32 Tom Clancy’s The Division

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, and Amazon Luna

This online-only action role-playing game is set in New York in the not-too-distant future during a deadly pandemic. As you can expect, with the game somewhat attempting to be realistic, the weather plays a huge part in the aesthetic, and the winter season is by far the best-looking one in this game. This online game was a bit of a mixed bag though and was criticized for a lack of variety in its missions and activities, but Ubisoft must have been doing something right because a sequel has already been spawned, and that is miles better than this – sounds like they saw the error of their ways.

#31 Assassin’s Creed 3

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Microsoft Windows, Wii U, and Google Stadia

A game set in America during this time will always have a huge array of environments, and the snowy landscape is just another huge area that can be explored in this game. The Assassin’s Creed series is known for its variety of terrain, it’s probably about the only thing that does change every time Ubisoft releases another one, and although this game was another mixed bag (that seems to be a running trend in these Ubisoft games) the winter aesthetic that you can experience in Assassin’s Creed 3 is one of the better areas, but the game is a forgetful one overall.

#30 Star Wars Battlefront

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One

Star Wars fans everywhere will know that there are countless frozen planets in this universe, which means that any game based around the franchise would include them too. One of the best maps in Star Wars Battlefront is Hoth, a majestic snow planet where you can fight enemies of all shapes and sizes, including some AT-ATs, which are fun challenges to try and take down. Hopes were high for this game that attempted to reinvent the series after so many years, and it wasn’t exactly successful in doing so, you know, with the originals being such classics. But at least this game looked the part, so that’s something.

#29 Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Remastered

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, macOS, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One

Everyone knows how good the original Modern Warfare 2 was, and because of that, the developers wanted to make a remastered version in 2020. That’s all well and good if you remaster the whole game instead of it just being the campaign, even if it is a memorable one, but the overall disappointment of this not being a full game remaster is why it’s so low down on the list of PS4 snow games. However, it did mean we could experience the famous Cliffhanger mission once again, which easily goes down as one of the most iconic missions in the whole Call of Duty series.

#28 Bloodborne

Platforms: PlayStation 4

Bloodborne is a great game, let’s get that out there first of all. The reason that’s is so low down on this list of PS4 snow games is because the actual snow bit is a very tiny part of the game, which is disappointing. Cainhurst Castle is where you need to visit if you’re in the mood for a winter vibe and fancy a bit of snow. It’s also the home of the famed Martir Logarius, one of the game’s many bosses, but as boss battles go, this isn’t exactly a difficult one considering he’s just a human man. It’s still a wild fight though even if it’s somewhat underwhelming.

#27 Mafia II: Definitive Edition

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows

Similar to Bloodborne, no one is saying that Mafia II: Definitive Edition isn’t a great game, because that goes without saying, but if you’re looking for a snowy solstice vibe then you’re barking up the wrong tree. If you’ve played this game, you will be disappointed and happy about the snow aspect that you experience. After the main protagonist comes back from fighting in the War, the city is lit up with a Christmas aesthetic, and a gorgeous one at that, but after you progress just a little bit, that aspect permanently disappears, so try and enjoy while you can – if you blink you really will miss it.

#26 Snow

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Linux, and Microsoft Windows

If the title is to give anything away about this game, then it’s the fact that it’s weirdly set in the snow, which is unusual, isn’t it? Snow is actually a free game, and this little open-world snowboarding game is actually a lot of fun, but it suffers from being very limited, as you would expect. What it does have going for it though is a gorgeous in-game setting, right on top of a mountain, which is very cool indeed. You can have a lot of fun hours playing this game, but with it being slightly basic, it will slowly become a little tedious the more you play it.

#25 Telltale Games Game of Thrones

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Android, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, iOS, Microsoft Windows, Xbox 360, macOS, and Classic Mac OS

Like many of the other games from the Telltale Games series, this is an episodical graphical adventure game, which in itself is a very unique concept. This Game of Thrones game is a decent one as well, and any fan of the series or the books might really like this game. But as you can imagine, these types of games aren’t for everyone, which is why they mightn’t find much love from the public. A lot of the game is set in The North though, which means, snow, snow, and more snow (both the weather kind and the Jon kind).

#24 World of Tanks

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, iOS, Android, macOS, and Nintendo Switch

World of Tanks has become a very well-known game since it was released over 10 years ago and has come with several updates over that time. During one particular holiday season, the game introduced a wintery update that featured all kinds of things like new missions, new snow vehicles, and customizations to help get you in the festive spirits. It was a very welcome addition as well because the update went down superbly with fans, but if you’ve ever played this game, then you’ll know it’s an acquired taste. For a free-to-play game though, World of Tanks is incredibly detailed, and the combat is very rewarding once you get to grips with it.

#23 Minecraft

Platforms: Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch

There aren’t many games in the world that are as famous as Minecraft, and even though this might be the very definition of an acquired taste, there’s no denying the amount of success it’s had – it is one of the bestselling video games of all time after all. The world-famous 3D sandbox game has virtually endless scope, so of course, creating a lovely little snow world for yourself is very much a possibility. Although, this idea might take some time, like every other creative idea in this game, but once it’s done, you’ll be able to live in your very own winter wonderland.

#22 ARK: Survival Evolved

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, macOS, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, and Stadia

Another game that has made quite the name for itself is ARK: Survival Evolved, with players needing to survive on one of several maps filled with a whole host of roaming dinosaurs, fictional monsters, several other animals, natural hazards, and not forgetting all those other players too. At one point, the game incorporated a snowy level called The Snow Biome, which comprised of two main islands and four small islands in the North area of the map. This was a really cool aspect of the game as well, and the fans of the series couldn’t get enough of it. What more do you even need than a group of dinosaurs frolicking about in the snow? Exactly.

#21 Kona

Platforms: Linux, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Google Stadia, and macOS

One of the more interesting PS4 snow games, and if this doesn’t get you in the mood for the holidays, then we don’t know what will. Kona includes all kinds of survival and supernatural elements that will make you think twice before turning the light switch off. Set in Northern Canada in 1970 (that’s eerie enough), a strange blizzard ravages Atamipek Lake, and players take control of a detective who must explore this creepy town while investigating all the surreal events. Kona is a chilly interactive tale you won’t forget any time soon, and the reception for this was mostly positive – you can’t please everyone, can you?

#20 South Park: The Stick of Truth

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and Microsoft Windows

If you know a little bit about South Park, then you will know that it is set in Colorado, which means snow is an integral part of this world. In this game, players take on the role of the New Kid, who has moved to the infamous town, but before they can get settled into their new life, they become involved in an epic role-play fantasy war involving humans, wizards, and elves, who are all fighting for control of the insanely powerful Stick of Truth. This role-playing game is an absolute joy as well, full of laughs, and enjoyable missions, and it makes you think you’ve finally become embroiled in a world you’ve watched on TV for years.

#19 The Long Dark

Platforms: Linux, macOS, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch

As PS4 snow games go, ones to make you afraid of the festive season, then The Long Dark is probably it. This game is a thoughtful, exploration-survival experience that will challenge solo players to think long and hard for themselves, with every decision being key to surviving this expansive frozen wilderness that has become drought after a geomagnetic disaster. This isn’t a game reliant on zombies or other unworldly creatures, it doesn’t need to be. You are at one with nature, this blistering cold, and all of the other threats Mother Nature can throw at you is enough danger to occupy your mind and body.

#18 Fall Guys

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Microsoft Windows

If you haven’t played Fall Guys, then you should stop reading this immediately and download it. For a concept so simple, the execution is something to behold, because you can just have so much fun with this vibrant game. Fans were treated to an exciting new update that came with Season 3, and that was the introduction of a new winter wonderland for players to experience. The excitement was doubled by the introduction of a new game mode, new additions on certain maps as well as entirely new maps, and a whole host of different costumes and add-ons that make this a very festive experience indeed.

#17 Rocket League

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Macintosh operating systems, and Linux

Rocket League is another leisurely game where you can enjoy hours and hours of quirky entertainment. Known for being a soccer game but with cars, this game incorporated an update called Snow Day a few years ago. This new update saw the soccer ball being replaced by a hockey puck though, and the pitch was turned into an ice rink. As you would expect, this went down very well with the huge community of players this game has, and on top of that, it actually made things a lot trickier too – you know, with all the ice and that.

#16 SnowRunner

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S

The sequel to MudRunner is a great little simulation game, and a touch better than its predecessor too. The variety of vehicles and tracks that can be used in this game is excellent, and the wintery aesthetic really enhances the experience a lot. The mechanics are also excellent, making the overall game an absolute joy to play, which is why it results in one of the best simulation games of its kind in recent years. It is also a lot trickier to master than the previous game due to the amount of ice that is scattered all across your path – it’s very reminiscent of those dark, winter morning commutes to work that we all love to hate.

#15 Until Dawn

Platforms: PlayStation 4

This is the first game in a series of interactive horrors that made the world stand to attention. The game features a butterfly effect system in which players must make choices that can change the outcome of the story, and all the player characters can survive or die due to those decisions. Players control eight different people (most of whom are voiced by several noted actors like Rami Malek and Hayden Panettiere) as they try to survive on Blackwood Mountain. And what do you know, this place is absolutely covered in snow, which only adds to that creepy horror vibe, and the game is hugely benefited because of it as well.

#14 Riders Republic

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, Amazon Luna, and Microsoft Windows

Out of all the snowboarding and skiing games on this PS4 snow games list, Riders Republic is by far the best out of the lot. Every aspect of this game is incredibly enjoyable, which makes it hard to dislike or fault. The graphics are gorgeous, the colors and the vibrancy of the whole thing are a breath of fresh air, and the mechanics for the actual racing aspect is fluid and enjoyable. Although it’s quite unusual, this is one of the best simulation games to come out in the past few years, just ask the warming community that this game has accumulated in the past year.

#13 Far Cry 4

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, and Xbox One

The Far Cry series is one of the best-loved video game series of all time, with every game in the collection going above and beyond what the fans want. Far Cry 4 is a heavy fan favorite as well, and the game came with several snow locations that could be explored too – it is set in Nepal after all. If you did explore all these different snow settings then you would have experienced the variety of animals that appear, such as snow leopards and other nomadic animals. The game might not be the best in this long-running series, but that is understandable because of how successful this franchise has been.

#12 Diablo 3

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, OS X, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch

Diablo 3 is set 20 years after the events of the previous game, and players get the chance to choose as one of the seven-character classes – Barbarian, Crusader, Demon Hunter, Monk, Necromancer, Witch Doctor, or Wizard – and are tasked with defeating the Lord of Terror, Diablo himself. The snow aspect in this hack and slash game came when the update arrived in 2014, with this new update being dubbed Reaper of Souls. The expansion featured a lot of different environments, with one of them being a cool new snow landscape that also came with some specific missions and a number of lootable stuff, and resulted in something very unique and a great addition to this list of PS4 snow games.

#11 Rise of the Tomb Raider

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox 360, macOS, Microsoft Windows, Linux, and Google Stadia

If you’ve ever played this game, then you will know that snow plays a very prominent role, in fact, apart from one location, the whole game is set in this frozen environment – to be fair, this game is based in Siberia, so what do you expect? This was a heck of a game though, and a vast improvement to the previous game in this new series. There were so many great aspects to it, as you would expect from a Tomb Raider game – they are known as being consistent. Rise of the Tomb Raider might not have taken a lot of risks, deciding to stick to a formula it knew best, but the end result is a very well-polished adventure game, just not enough to break the top 10 in this list of PS4 snow games.

#10 Horizon Forbidden West

Platforms: PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5

The game itself was one of the biggest game releases this past year, and much like its predecessor – but on a much larger scale – this latest game used a lot of variety in its world design. This sequel is a lot more refined than the first game; the mechanics are more fluid and the graphics are insanely impressive too. It comes with a whole host of different climates and environments that home several machine monsters, and the exploration of these different climates and terrain is one of the most exotic aspects of Horizon Forbidden West. Although, in terms of being one of the great PS4 snow games, it can’t match up to its little sister.

#9 Metro Exodus

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, Luna, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Linux, and macOS

Snow is a prominent feature in Metro Exodus as players explore the unforgiving wilderness, towns, and cities of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Snow is located all around you, and this stealth-infused game is an excellent addition to the series too. This is no mere run-and-gun experience though; it’s a slow and steady sneak expedition through some of the most atmospheric and detailed settings that you have ever experienced in a story-driven shooter. It is by no means perfect, video games rarely are, but this is still a fantastically unique game that you will quickly become engrossed in, and all that sneaking around is all worth it in the end.

#8 Batman: Arkham Knight

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One

The game (and the series for that matter) is a fantastic one; it is one of the best modern-day video game series. This is the sequel to Arkham Origins and the fourth game in the series overall, and it features the spooky Scarecrow villain who plots to take down Batman for good. Mr. Freeze is also in this game, which means… it should snow at some point, you’d think. However, players will need to do something specific to make it snow. The trigger to activating the PERMANENT snow is to activate the Knightfall protocol before doing the Mr. Freeze mission. Just remember, if the main story is completed and Knightfall is then activated, it really doesn’t matter what you do in the Mr. Freeze mission because it will be snowing for all the other missions too.

#7 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S

If there was ever a game on this list that doesn’t need an introduction, then it’s Skyrim – it is one of the best-selling video games of all time. The game has a wonderfully vast snowy setting as well, although it’s actually several settings. Places like Winterhold, The Pale, and Eastmarch are all laden with snow, with all of these locations being great for exploration too. This game is legendary, and even though age has caught up with it, revisiting these snowy locations really does show you just how well certain aspects of Skyrim looked back in the day.

#6 Frostpunk

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, macOS, iOS, and Android

Frostpunk is a beautiful and exciting experience, with unique gameplay that is very varied and uses the best aspects of city-building and survival games – it also mixes in a little bit of exploration too, so it kind of covers everything. This city-building survival video game is set in a frozen environment in an alternate history, and players must build and maintain a city during a volcanic winter. As you would expect, this game received superbly positive reviews as well, and it actually became one of the biggest surprises of the year, making it a great addition to this list of great PS4 snow games.

#5 The Last of Us

Platforms: PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4

We now enter the top five in this list, and it couldn’t be closer, to be honest. The Last of Us features a couple of important snow missions, and they are debatably some of the game’s best missions too. One of the first missions of note is the hunting mission with Ellie, before she soon stumbles across a couple of strangers as they join forces to fight off a zombie horde. Not long after she then finds herself at the mercy of a deadly community of cannibals. It then starts to gather pace because the following mission places you in Joel’s shoes as you attempt to rescue Ellie from this ravenous community, as you are then thrown into an epic game of hunting and stealth.

#4 Red Dead Redemption 2

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, and Google Stadia

Another game that needs no introduction, but for those that haven’t played this epic game from Rockstar, snow offers this game a wonderful exploration aspect. The game actually begins in the snowy mountains towards the Northwest of the map, but players can return to this area at a later date, and you will need to because there are a bunch of quests, side missions, collectibles, secrets, and legendary animals that will bring you back here. For a game that looks as gorgeous as this, the snowy landscape of those mountains is some of the most visually stunning sights in the whole game.

#3 Horizon Zero Dawn

Platforms: PlayStation 4 and Microsoft Windows

Horizon Zero Dawn might not be as polished as its successor, but in terms of situating you in the comfort of a winter palace, it is truly epic. There was a large section of mountains in the Northern part of the map, the home of a few secrets linked to the story, as well as a large Thunderbird. However, it was the expansion pack that magnified this aspect tenfold and is one of the best expansion packs in recent memory. The Frozen Wilds DLC opened another section of the map up to players, even further North, and into another huge section of snow and ice. It featured a new narrative surrounding a new tribe of people, new machine monsters, and a landscape that was just as gorgeous as the rest of the game.

#2 Uncharted 2: Among Thieves (Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection)

Platforms: PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4

It was the flip of a coin that decided the top two on this list of great PS4 snow games, so don’t shoot the messenger. Uncharted 2: Among Thieves is a fantastic game, and the remastered version that was included in the Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection is even better. Most of this game is set in the Tibetan mountains, which differs from the tropical landscape of the previous game, but this is by far superior in every way though. The original game was so good that it was even up for a few games of the year awards in 2009 and was praised in almost every aspect. There are even a few mythical surprises included in these snowy Tibetan mountains too, stuff that will really make you stand up to attention.

#1 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Microsoft Windows

And here we have it, what we have decided is number one in this list of PS4 snow games is the legendary The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. For those that have played this magical game, you will know that snow plays a huge part, with two of the main locations being surrounded by it. Skellige and the surrounding islands are a huge place for exploration (some of it is painstaking though) but it consists of some incredibly memorable missions and side quests that are pivotal for the game. And then there is Kaer Morhen, the home of the series protagonist which also plays a crucial role in the game’s progression. It is also the place that features arguably the most important moment in the game, and almost definitely the saddest.