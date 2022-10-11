Cuphead Physical Collector’s Edition Detailed

Over five years after the release of Cuphead, the game hasn’t faded from public consciousness. Featuring hand-drawn graphics and some of the most difficult boss battles in recent memory, the game is also noted for its jazzy soundtrack recorded with a full ensemble. For years, fans of the title have been asking for a physical edition to grace their shelves, and the game’s creators are finally making this a reality–and then some. After all, why just settle for a game case when you can snag tons of extra goodies as well?

The physical edition of Cuphead will include the recent DLC The Delicious Last Course, and will hit the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch on December 6, 2022. This was announced today by the title’s publisher iam8bit and the developer Studio MHDR, and was only made possible by a partnership with distributor Skybound Games.

The Standard Edition will be available at all game retailers on this date and will include a Cuphead Club membership card, exclusive interior art by Studio MDHR, and six collectible Cuphead Funnies cards.

For those wanting something more substantial, the Collector’s Edition will be available exclusively from iam8bit’s website and is now up for preorder. For a shiny $199.99, players will snag a Cuphead marionette, a mechanical hand-crank music box, a sleeve for your game case, and a unique outer box. It will also come with all extras found in the Standard Edition. It should be noted that the Collector’s Edition won’t be released on December 6–it will ship at a later date yet to be announced.

Check out a trailer for the physical version below.

In July, it was announced that Cuphead‘s DLC, The Delicious Last Course, had gone platinum in its first week of release, shipping over a million units. Introducing the new character Ms. Chalice, the added content brought with it plenty of new challenges and more of the same gorgeous art.

In February, Netflix released The Cuphead Show! Praised for its animation, music, humor, and voice acting, a second season was released in August. Developed by Dave Wasson, the creators of the game, Chad and Jared Moldenhauer, served as executive producers. Understandably, they were both shocked by the opportunity.

“It’s crazy how it’s all coming around now,” Chad said in a February interview. “And again, it’s something that we all love and enjoy, but we can’t quite grasp the idea that we made this small indie game that blew up, and now it’s getting a Netflix series, so that’s been brilliant.”

Cuphead was first released on September 29, 2017 as a timed exclusive for Windows and Xbox One. Following this, it was ported to macOS in October 2018, Nintendo Switch in April 2019, and PlayStation 4 in July 2020.

