10 Best Nintendo Switch Tycoon Games You Need To Play

The Nintendo Switch is an ideal console when it comes to having a relaxing gaming time. Most of its games are kid-friendly and you can either play from the comfort of your sofa or head outside to get some fresh air. Among all the available games on the Nintendo Switch, the best ones to have a good time either solo or with kids are tycoon games. Here is a selection of the best Nintendo Switch tycoon games that you can play right now.

For over 17 years, the Football Manager series has been letting players manage their own soccer teams. Instead of blaming the manager of your favorite soccer team, you can replace him and make the calls yourself – maybe not in real life, but at least in these video games.

The latest entry in the series, Football Manager 2022, brings a variety of new features. It introduces a Data Hub gathering all information about match momentum and pass maps, as well as the ability to request even more data about specific parts of a match. There is also a new staff meeting system allowing you to chat with your coworkers with nearly 4,000 new dialogue options.

#9 Prison Architect

Prisons aren’t usually fun. Unless it’s your prison and you aren’t an inmate but the warden. Just like its name suggests, Prison Architect lets you build and manage your own prison. Your goal is to make sure inmates can’t escape the hell you created while providing them with everything they need so they don’t riot.

If you would rather be a prisoner than an architect, Prison Architect features a mode where you need to escape your supermax prison. You can also try to break out of over 12,000 player-created prisons in the online mode.

#8 Farming Simulator Series

Some tycoon games turn a tedious task into a fun activity, while others stick to being as realistic as possible. The Farming Simulator series is from the latter category. There is no funny business here: your mission is to make your farm thrive by growing crops and driving your tractor to sell your goods.

Since 2008, a new Farming Simulator game has come to the shelves every couple of years. These new titles improve upon their predecessor, bringing new vehicles and tasks to perform. The latest entry in the series, Farming Simulator 22 introduced new crops and vehicles, as well as a seasonal cycle and several performance improvements.

#7 Jurassic World Evolution

Jurassic World Evolution turns you into another version of John Hammond, the creator of Jurassic Park. Or rather, Simon Masrani, since the game is based on the latest movies from this dinosaur series, Jurassic World. In any case, your role is simple: you have all the freedom you need to create your own dino park.

If this mission seems simple, putting it into action isn’t as easy. If the Jurassic Park movies taught us anything, it is that dinosaurs are not cute little pets you can easily tame. The game is set on an archipelago for you to customize and turn into the perfect setting for your theme park. Once you build enough enclosures, pathways, and shops for your visitors to spend all their money, you can start bringing in the dinos. Jurassic World Evolution features a large variety of dinosaurs for you to discover and mix their genes to create even more roaring prehistoric creatures.

#6 RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition

RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition lets you manage your own amusement park. You can customize everything, from the rides and decorations to the price of the food and drink sold in your park.

The best part of RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 is the ability to design your own rollercoaster. You can defy the laws of physics to create the best attraction the world has ever seen, or just mess around and send your visitors on a one-way trip to the skies. RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 brings a new feature, the CoasterCam, allowing you to take a seat in your brand new ride to feel the same thrill as your visitors – whether because your rollercoaster is great or because this will be the last ride of your life.

#5 Two Point Hospital

Two Point Hospital is a business simulation that lets you rule your own hospital. But don’t expect a sexy George Clooney to run in these corridors. Two Point Hospital is quirky and fun, filled with puns and weird diseases like premature mummification or gurning loins.

To treat those unusual illnesses, you will need a top-notch hospital. Luckily, you can create and customize almost anything you want. Place a waiting room with some snack machines, build examination rooms and try to keep everyone alive. Because if your patients die, they may turn into ghosts to terrorize your other patients – at that is not great publicity for your shiny hospital.

#4 Tropico 6

Have you ever dreamt of becoming a dictator? Tropico 6 puts you at the head of a Caribbean archipelago. Your goal is to make it thrive by building various facilities, from houses to bars, cinemas to mines, zoos to prisons.

On top of letting you fulfill a fantasy of being a despotic ruler, Tropico 6 offers various challenges. Not only do you need to make sure your inhabitants won’t riot and try to overthrow you, but you also need to complete a set of missions provided by your faithful advisor Penultimo. If you want your archipelago to become the best place on Earth, you can even send agents to foreign countries to steal world wonders and monuments like the Eiffel Tower or Liberty Statue.

#3 Cities Skylines

If you are looking for a city-building tycoon similar to the good ol’ days of SimCity, Cities Skylines is here for you. This game brings the essential features of city-building simulators and adds modern gameplay elements to take your city to new heights.

Cities Skylines allows you to build a realistic city, filled with various districts linked together with satisfying roadways. The game packs various DLC further improving its gameplay, with the addition of day and night cycles, extreme weather events, high-tech buildings, and even music festivals.

#2 Game Dev Tycoon

Game Dev Tycoon is a must-have for wannabe game developers with a knack for tycoon games. The goal of this game is straightforward: grow your gaming empire from a garage venture to the biggest gaming company the world has ever seen.

To do so, you can choose a game to develop from a variety of genres and topics. Assign team members depending on their strengths, whether development or graphism. The media will then review your game before it hits the market and you hope for it to sell well. As your games bring you revenue, you can invest this money to make even better games and grow your company. But beware of how you spend your hard-earned cash because bankruptcy is never far away.

#1 Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley is a really peaceful game. You inherit from an old farm in a small village and needs to fix it. As you will grow crops and watch them change throughout the seasons, you will also get to meet your neighbors and befriend them. One might eventually end up being your spouse, as you live happily ever after in a gorgeous farm.

Stardew Valley is one of the best tycoon games available on the Nintendo Switch. It is a relaxing title where you can either be a farmer, chat with everyone around, or beat up monsters in caves.