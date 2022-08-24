Genshin Impact: What is Collei’s Backstory?

Now that Sumeru is available for Genshin Impact fans to explore, they can meet Collei. Collei, I’m general, is a unique character as she has been in the series lore for years. In fact, she is one of the main characters present in the Genshin Impact sequel manga that introduces Mondstadt and the Fatui. Just who is Collei, though, and how important is she to the story of Genshin Impact?

What Happened to Collei in The Genshin Impact Manga?

Collei appeared in the Genshin Impact manga after escaping from the Fatui, particularly The Doctor, Dottore. She escapes to Mondstadt, where she meets Amber, who begins to care for her and show her around the city. Due to Collei being experimented on by the Fatui, her body contained Archon Residue, which was slowly destroying her.

In order to save her life, experts from Sumeru came in to stabilize Collei, including the Electro polearm user Cyno. After stabilizing Collei’s condition, she was taken back to Sumeru, where she acquired her Dendro Vision and became part of the Forest Rangers.

What is Archon Residue in Genshin Impact?

We still don’t have a full understanding of what Archon Residue is or how the Fatui obtained it. We do know that they have injected it into several test subjects, including Collei. The Residue grants the injected power, but in the end, will take over control of their body.

It is highly likely that while controlled, the Archon Residue is still inactive, waiting to be awakened in Collei’s body. Given that she loses control of the power when used, it’s logical to think that she is closely monitored at all times to keep her devastating powers from emerging once again. We also know that the Fatui would still likely be interested in acquiring Collei since she is currently the only know survivor of the Residue injection.