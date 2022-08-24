Genshin Impact: How to Get to Sumeru

How to get to Sumeru in Genshin Impact and at what level you can visit.

It’s not surprising to see that every new and old Genshin Impact player is looking forward to seeing Sumeru for the first time. In fact, many players all around the world stayed up to ensure they were the first to walk into the new region. Unlike Inazuma, you don’t need to cross a sea to get to where you’re going, and there’s no angry archon blocking your way. So just when and how do you get through Sumeru?

When Can You Reach Sumeru I’m Genshin Impact?

You can reach Sumeru as soon as you start Genshin Impact, as it isn’t locked like Inazuma. Sumeru borders Liyue, and while the official way into the region is through The Chasm, you can simply walk in at any of the boarding locations. This means you can get the power of Dendro for your Traveler early on.

In addition, if you are a new player, keep in mind that the game scales along with you. You don’t need to worry about the enemies in Sumeru being overpowered. If you are lucky enough to get Collie or Tighnari, then you can simply stroll in and begin collecting their ascension materials.

Can I Start The Sumeru Story Early?

No, while you can visit Sumeru, you won’t be able to activate the story quest until you’ve completed Inazuma And The Chasms story cont2!5. While you won’t be barred from picking up world quests or farming Domains, don’t expect to meet the Sumeru cast if you’re just now leaving Mondstadt.

In addition, you will find that the story of Genshin Impact perfectly ties together in the order it is already in. Trying to skip content would only end up making the events that the Traveler is going through a confusing mess.