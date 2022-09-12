16 Best Free Competitive Games You Can Play On Nintendo Switch

Are you looking to scratch that competitive itch? In this list, we’re looking at some of the best available free competitive games on the Nintendo Switch. From battle royale games to revamp classics, there’s something in here for everyone.

#16 Roller Champions

A free-to-play Ubisoft Original title that trades guns for roller skates. Roller Champions pits teams of three against each other to take a ball, maintain a lap whilst keeping hold of the ball, dodge opponents to then score. If you keep hold of the ball for more laps, your team will score more points. Customize your characters, gain fans and compete in the best arenas. Now’s the time to show who’s the champ.

#15 Super Animal Royale

Battle royale with cute animals? I’m in! Super Animal Royale is a 64-player, top-down 2D battle royale game where various (aggressive) animals will face off against each other in a race to become the number one. Search for and collect your weapons of choice and shoot your way to victory. Play solo or team up as a squad of four, the choice is yours. Unlock hundreds of different animal breeds and customize them with thousands of cosmetic items, outfits and umbrellas! What’s better? IT’s consistently being updated to include bigger and better content.

#14 Paladins

A free-to-play fantasy game that already has a 50+ million player base. Paladins is a fantasy team shooter similar to the likes of Overwatch. Choose your desired champion from a large selection, all with their own attributes and special moves. This game gives you a little more customisation regarding your abilities though, with the option to choose your desired core abilities. On top of that, Paladins allows you to choose what your playstyle is with the deck-building system. Choose from dozens of cards to create your perfect champion.

#13 Knockout City

Despite its name, Knockout City is not a boxing game or a punch-em-out game. No, this is a game that features epic dodgeball battles. Team up and battle against rival crews in this intense but mega-fun team-based multiplayer game. Customise your character, form your own crew and take on the world. Knock out opponents with cool trick shots and coordinated teamwork, dodge flying balls and even become a ball yourself.. Yes, I said what I said. A variety of ball types, locations and game modes will keep you entertained for hours to come. Not to mention each season comes with new maps, balls, rewards and events. So, get to it. If you can dodge a wrench, you can dodge a ball.

#12 Super Bomberman R Online

Who remembers playing the classic that is Bomberman? Facing off against 3 other friends to become the champ? Well, Super Bomberman R has taken that to the extreme with the classic Bomberman gameplay we know and love supercharged to 64 players online. Customise your character with outfits and bomb skins and pick up exciting power-ups to give you the advantage. Nintendo Switch online subscribers will be able to download this free of charge. So go on, get downloading one of the most addictive games out there.

#11 Pac-Man 99

Similarly to the above, Pac-Man 99 is available for free as a special offer to Nintendo Switch Online members. Again, taking everything we love about the original Pac-Man games and making it into a hectic battle royale game. Roam the maze, avoid ghosts (or eat them) and stay alive, all whilst you’re playing against 98 other players. Collect power-ups to knock your opponents off your tail and become the champ. Not only that, but there are a range of game modes to explore, including offline play so there is something for everyone. Sounds hectic, right? It is. But, it’s a ton of fun.

#10 Rogue Company

A third-person tactical action shooter that tasks you with defeating enemies in objective and action based game modes. Explore exotic locales, take out the enemy team is thrilling gun-play and cause many explosions. Rogue Company features 4v4 and 6v6 game modes such as King of the Hill, Strikeout and Demolition or see how you fare in more competitive ranked modes. Each player has their own unique set of skills, weapons and gadgets, allowing you to choose your own play style. Do you prefer to get up close and personal? Get yourself a katana. Or maybe you prefer to lurk in the dark with a sniper rifle? What’s better though is that all rogues can be unlocked for free, with no in-game purchases necessary. Just playing the game is enough.

#9 World of Tanks Blitz

The 3D tank shooter features a 7×7 format that can be enjoyed both on your own or with friends. Featuring over 350 unique combat vehicles with elaborate 3D models and historically accurate vehicles, this will be a blast. Over 25 battle arenas are at your disposal with a well-developed progression system which allows you to research vehicles from Tier 1 tanks to mighty Tier X machines. A range of in-game events await you that allow you to unlock rare vehicles and offer a different gameplay experience. If you like your heavy vehicles, this one’s for you.

#8 Ninjala

Ever wanted to be a ninja? Well, now is the perfect time. Up to 8 players compete is a battle royale-style match to be the best of the best. The player who earns the most points throughout the course of the match will be crowned the winner. Defeat opponents, collect items, destroy drones and more to score the points that will allow you to be the winner. Ninjala also features cooperative play in a 4-on-4 team battle where you must work together to gain a higher score than the enemy team. Of course, what would it be without a form of customisation? Players can use a variety of costumes and accessories to create their own unique look for their character. Perfect!

#7 Smite

The ever-growing popular action multiplayer online battle arena game Smite is free-to-play on the Nintendo Switch! Choose from over 100 Gods to play as and unleash pain and suffering on your opponent’s. You name it, you can play it! Zeus, Thor, Monkey King – all playable. Featuring an auto-buy and auto-level mechanic, Smite makes it super easy to jump in on the action. With different game modes and unlockables, what’s not to love about this MOBA that already has over 35+ million players. Join the ranks!

#6 Brawlhalla

An epic platform fighter for up to 8 players online or locally. Featuring casual free-for-alls, more competitive ranked matches and even private battles with friends, Brawlhalla is a blast. With over 50 legends to choose from and customisable options on all of them, you are bound to find one you love. With themed events including famous Street Fighter characters as well as it being cross-platform, there are many reasons to play Brawlhalla.

#5 Fortnite

Do we really even need to describe Fortnite at this point? The game that blew up has become a phenomenon around the world. It’s also a key battle royale game available on just about every mainline platform. Players drop into the map and scavenge for resources, build up structures, and attempt to take out the competition. Meanwhile, the map continues to shrink down in size, forcing every player to move just a bit closer to one another. So if this game has somehow slipped past your radar, give it a download and try it out today.

#4 Fall Guys

Fall Guys took the world by storm when it was released on PlayStation 4 back in 2020, heading straight onto PlayStation Plus, and the world went wild for it. Offering a different type of battle royale experience that doesn’t include guns and killing, instead Fall Guys has players partaking in various mini-games to see who comes out on top. Race games, team games and even memory games will be among the many you need to master in order to win. Think of ninja Warrior mixed with Takeshi’s Castle. The game recently came to Nintendo Switch consoles with Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout, a free-to-play version of the game. Will you come out with the crown? Go find out!

#3 Apex Legends

For the lovers of Fortnite that want a more competitive style of play, there is Apex Legends. Each character has a background and lore from the Titanfall universe with their own unique abilities. No matter how you play, there will be a legend for you. If you prefer to stay back and heal your teammates, there’s Lifeline with her useful healing drone. If you prefer to rush into the fight and do as much damage as possible, there’s Wraith who can phase to avoid any incoming damage. Unlike Fortnite, there is no option to join a 4 man squad but instead they have 3 man and duos for battle royale or there are Arenas which is a round based elimination type game mode. There are always new events with limited time game modes and skin cosmetics for you to obtain along with customizations for your banner so you always look good when you wipe out the enemy squads.

#2 Rocket League

A game of football with a twist. Rocket League is an arcade-style soccer game where instead of controlling people, you control cars. Yes, that’s right. Boost, jump, bash your way to the ball in order to knock it into the net. Unlock various items in their version of a battle pass with the Rocket Pass, test your skill in competitive tournaments, complete challenges, or just have some relaxing fun with friends. It’s a ton of fun, and it features cross-platform progression and play. Now is the best time to play, what are you waiting for? Shoot your shot!

#1 Tetris 99

Another Nintendo Switch Online offering, Tetris 99 pits 99 players together in an all out Tetris Frenzy. All 99 players are playing a game of Tetris at the same time. The goal? To survive for longer than the others. Dominate your opponents by clearing your own grid as quickly as possible, making more drops for other players. Various times events are held which hold awesome prizes too, which is awesome! It’s stressful, but it’s the best way to play Tetris right now!