22 Free Xbox One Competitive Games To Play In 2022

Generally speaking, Xbox One is one the best devices for competitive play since you can not only easily and intuitively control your character, but you can also effortlessly scan and notice details you’d otherwise miss. So, if you’re looking for free Xbox One competitive games to display your mechanical talent, here’s a detailed list of the competitive Xbox One games in 2022.

#22 Paladins

Designed around the concept of Overwatch, Paladins is a free-to-play online hero shooter set in the Realm, a sci-fi world infused with medieval and fantastical elements where the two factions continuously collide over magic. While the Magistrate believes that magic is a rather rare gift that should be limited to the selected dew, the Paladins, on the other hand, want to make it available for everyone. Together with such strong lore, the game Paladins, naturally, offers a wide variety of competitive game modes to clearly show your mechanical and strategical supremacy.

#21 Realm Royale

The fantastical world of Realm Royale invites adrenaline junkies to create their own champions, loot outstanding sets of weapons and remain the last man standing in a free-to-play battle royale shooter. Firmly based upon a fantasy world and the players’ almost endless imagination, Realm Royale handsomely rewards bloodthirsty groups of friends that will stand at nothing just to be the last group standing. However, if you’re not feeling competitive, you can always mount and explore the stunning world of Realm Royale.

#20 Rogue Company

Rogue Company is a multiplayer team-based tactical shooter developed by First Watch Games and published by Hi-Rez Studios. Having multiple rounds, each round begins with a striking landing as the players step onto an amazingly-designed map. Besides, there are various game modes, each one more unique than the other, such as Extraction and Strikeout. With simple game mechanics, interactive gunplay and fresh characters, Rogue Company seems like an excellent pick for a competitive Xbox One game.

#19 Roller Champions

Roller Champions is a roller-derby themed free-to-play game developed and published by Ubisoft. In this dizzying adrenaline-packed game, two trios try to outwit each other and score five goals in a seven-minute game. However, scoring in 2032 is not all that simple. Not only do you have to get a hold of the ball and skate one lap without losing it, but you also need to survive enemies’ efforts to tackle you down since you’re fighting for the never-before-seen fame and prestige that goes hand in hand with being a roller champion.

#18 Knockout City

Dodgeball-inspired multiplayer, Knockout City, invites the player to step into a team-based competitive multiplayer action as you test your accuracy, positioning and strategic prowess. Just like in dodgeball, the goal is to eliminate as many players as possible with a ball. However, Knockout City has a wide variety of novel mechanics that revamp the old game model, such as throwing players as a ball, fake ball throwing, tackling enemies as they hold a ball and environment hazards that can easily eliminate a player.

#17 Asphalt 9 Legends

Developed and published by Gameloft, Asphalt 9 Legends is a 2018 rush-packed racing game released as a ninth installment of the Asphalt series. Remaining faithful to the series, Asphalt 9 Legends only introduced several fresh features, such as autopilot mode and different race modes, and reintroduced the evergreen features such as shockwave nitro. Although the game has four distinctive game modes, Career, Multiplayer, Events, and Special Events, Multiplayer mode, with its victory-hungry community, to this day stays the fan-favorite game mode.

#16 Enlisted

Based on World War II thematics, Enlisted is a first-person shooter. Although Enlisted is a first-person shooter, the player is tasked with controlling an entire squad of soldiers with special abilities. Each soldier, naturally, has his own class and class-restricted weapons. Normally, competitive games have only one designated competitive queue. However, in Enlisted, players can experience both standard matchmaking with full squads and modified matchmaking, which forces the player to intuitively cope with all presented hardships on his own.

#15 Warface

Having millions of fans worldwide, Warface is a state-of-the-art free-to-play multiplayer shooter released in 2018. Together with action-packed PvE modes and raids, Warface offers an electrifying PvP mode further enabling and encouraging players to grow and improve their mechanical skills and strategic approach to the game. On top of that, the PvP aspect incorporates over ten uniquely-designed game modes, an elaborated ranking system and rewarding prizes that see through your skillset.

#14 Vigor

Set in post-apocalyptic Norway, Vigor is a free-to-play online survival shooter game that leaves a player amidst hostile Norway to survive and upgrade an abandoned sanctuary. Creating an ever-changing and interactive environment, Vigor invites each and every to constantly interact with the map and other players in order to survive. Besides, the cold and threatening environment of Norway constantly challenges you and tests your skills with both dangerous and helpful airdrops. And with each new season, Bohemia Interactive developers further grow and polish the gaming experience.

#13 Splitgate

Previously known as Splitgate: Arena Warfare, Splitgate is a multiplayer shooter revolving around player-controlled portals. Designed with the logic of Fortnite and Rocket League, Splitgate aims to be a game that’s easy to pick up but hard to master since it teems with plenty never-before-seen mechanics such as player-controlled portals and multidimensional combat. On top of that, Splitgate has an exceptional ranking system, over 15 casual and competitive game modes, and 20 immersive maps that will leave you lost for words.

#12 Super Animal Royale

Unbearably cute and whimsical indie game, Super Animal Royale leaves the impression of a casual and relaxing game. However, Super Animal Royale is a rather volatile battle royale where animals claw, scratch and even machine gun their way to victory in an abandoned safari park. Following the survival of the fittest principle, Super Animal Royale places 64 animals fighting for survival and becoming the top-of-the-food-chain predator on a map to fight with every tool at their disposal.

#11 Smite

Inspired by the classic League of Legends, Smite is a free-to-play MOBA in which the players are blessed with controlling a god champion. Designed in the image of real mythological creatures, champions can attack their enemies with basic attacks and spells. The goal of the game is, just like in other MOBAs, to destroy the opposing team’s base and win the round. Although Smite has plenty of game modes, ranked queues, as it’s tradition, are unquestionably the most popular as players can roll up their sleeves and truly showcase their expertise.

#10 War Thunder

Coming from the developers of Gaijin Entertainment, War Thunder is an illustrious free-to-play vehicular cross-platform multiplayer game. Initially designed as a flying simulation game, War Thunder rebranded as an altogether war game featuring air, land and sea combat. War Thunder offers three separate game modes to suit both casual and competitive players’ needs. Since players coming from different backgrounds can effortlessly enjoy the competitiveness of War Thunder, the game’s intensely competitive, with over 40,000 players regularly playing worldwide.

#9 Brawlhalla

Brilliant platform free-to-play fighter Brawlhalla welcomes up to eight players to enter the fighting grounds together as they give it all they got to become victorious. With various game modes like Free-For-All, 1v1 Strikeout, and Experimental 1v1, Brawlhalla can always offer a little something for everyone’s taste. However, 1v1 Strikeout is the definition of uncompromising competition in Brawlhalla since you can climb the ranking ladder and win one-of-kind rewards.

#8 PUBG Battlegrounds

Without a doubt in mind, PUBG Battlegrounds is a battle royale shooter that established the foundations and evidently defined the genre. Inspired by the 2000 Japanese film Battle Royale, PUBG Battlegrounds was released in 2017. Since PUBG Battlegrounds is the battle royale shooter, it expectedly includes strategic landings, weapons and supplies looting, and survival till the very end. On top of that, since PUBG Battlegrounds can’t be separated from the battle royale genre, it also has an incredibly motivated community that will stop at nothing to win.

#7 Fall Guys

Fall Guys is a record-breaking hit platform battle royale that picked up steam as soon as it was released in 2020. Although Fall Guys saw a substantial drop in popularity over the years, in 2022, Fall Guys was topping the charts once again. Re-released in Epic Games’ store on June 20th, 2022, Fall Guys reached 50 million players since becoming free-to-play. With such a sudden and energetic return to the top, naturally, min-maxing competitive players massed to Fall Guys with their eyes set on only the prize. Even though Fall Guys’ competitive scene is only in its infancy, the future seems more than promising.

#6 World of Warships

A sibling to World of Tanks, World of Warships is a free-to-play naval warfare-themed multiplayer that stresses the value of strategic, team-based and slow-paced combat. Usually played 12vs12, each win in World of Warships awards the player with credit and experience, making them one step closer to that Gold league. Unlike other incredibly competitive games, World of Warships’ competitive scene functions on a seasonal basis making the ranked queues open only during the season, which generally lasts only 12 weeks.

#5 Halo Infinite Multiplayer

From the developers of the Halo series, 343 Industries, comes yet another instantaneous hit, Halo Infinite Multiplayer. Developed as a first-person shooter, Halo Infinite Multiplayer tells the story of a supersoldier Master Chief and his endless attempts to fight Installation 07. Generally adored by the critics, the game’s praised due to its immaculate design and gameplay, soundtrack, and story. On the other hand, Halo Infinite Multiplayer has also meticulously developed a multiplayer mode where players can match their hard-earned skills and prove their dominance.

#4 Rocket League

In a nutshell, Rocket League is soccer with cars. However, this suspenseful free-to-play game throughout the years only proved to be one of the most mechanically-challenging games with its numerous game modes and intriguing physics. In Rocket League, two teams of four control an empowered vehicle as they jump into an arena and try to score as many points as they can within five minutes. Since Rocket League was released back in 2016, its competitive scene has been ruthless with both high skill floor and skill ceiling.

#3 Fortnite

Seeing the undeniable success of PUBG, Fortnite, which initially launched as a PvE-oriented survival game featuring building, enthusiastically designed and introduced a new game mode that would categorically redefine their game and set the trend. This game mode is, naturally, battle royale. Although Fortnite’s core feature has been building, only recently, Fortnite launched a fresh competitive permanent game mode without building under the name Zero Build. Seemingly still in its infancy, Zero Build brought back many players and opened the game up for all those still unprepared for the overly competitive scene of Fortnite.

#2 Apex Legends

Designed in the spitting image of PUBG and Fortnite, Apex Legends is a free-to-play shooter that first saw the light of the day in 2019. Unlike other well-established battle royales, Apex Legends typically has 20 three-man teams stepping onto 10 distinctive maps with the sole mission of surviving. Besides, Apex Legends features various heroes equipped with special abilities and passives that can single-handedly carry the entire game. Even though Apex Legends is a relatively young game, the game’s already packed with incredibly skillful players seeking their next grind.

#1 Call of Duty Warzone

From the world’s bestselling franchise, Call of Duty, comes yet another chart-topping game, otherwise known as Call of Duty Warzone. Call of Duty Warzone is an all-out free-to-play battle royale in which 150 players spare no effort as they attempt to remain the sole survivor on uniquely designed maps that continuously push your limits. Packed with a diverse weapon pool and clearly defined strategies that always leave room for changes, Call of Duty Warzone is, unquestionably, an intoxicating battle royale full of flavor that simply always demands more of you.