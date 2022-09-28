16 New Upcoming Co-op Games of 2023

The triple-A gaming industry is largely dominated by single player titles, often with a strong narrative focus. Even many smaller-scale titles follow this same direction. While we always love a compelling single player experience, co-op games are just as valid in different ways. They’re typically more immediately enjoyable, letting you goof off with your friends to create stories that aren’t possible in a single player setting. In no particular order, here are the best co-op games to look forward to in 2023.

#16 War of the Worlds

Developer: FlipSwitch Games

Publisher: FlipSwitch Games

Platforms: PC

Release date: TBA

War of the Worlds is perhaps the most ideal setting for a survival game, with the looming threat of humankind extermination. It looks to capture the atmosphere expected from the original H.G. Wells novel, with an unshakably uncanny feeling to its visuals. Launcing in early access at some point in 2023, you’re expected to survive an entire week of this alien invasion, while contending with the inner-strife between civilians and the military. That all applies for players that choose to side with humanity. Players can also choose the alien side, which expectedly tasks them with eradicating the entire game world.

#15 Exoprimal

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Platforms: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC

Release date: TBA 2023

Exoprimal is the closest thing we have to a mix between Left 4 Dead and Dino Crisis. It features an AI director that is similar to Left 4 Dead‘s dynamic mechanic. The game difficulty and objectives can dynamically shift depending on how players are doing in a match. The main difference stems from the fact that the AI director in question is a tangible character within the universe, known as Leviathan. Each of the exosuits fall under one of three archetypes — support, tank, and assault. As a major multiplatform release, full crossplay integration would only sweeten the deal.

#14 Kirby Return To Dreamland Deluxe

Developer: Nintendo

Publisher: Nintendo

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Release date: February 24, 2023

One of the main digs at the Nintendo Switch is that the system loves to port games from the Wii U to the modern system. The good news is that this isn’t one of those titles. This is a port of a Wii title! Totally different!

In celebration of the 35th anniversary of the Kirby franchise, the Switch is getting Kirby Return To Dreamland Deluxe! This upgrade for the Wii title will let you control Kirby, Bandana Dee, King Dedede and Meta Knight as you go on an adventure to get a new friend back to their home!

Plus, there will be plenty of minigames awaiting you that you can play with friends to up the ante!

#13 Minecraft Legends

Developer: Mojang Studios

Publisher: Blackbird Interactive

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC

Release date: TBA 2023

Developed by Mojang Studios itself, Minecraft Legends takes the charming pixelated franchise in a new direction. Whereas Minecraft Dungeons was a Diablo-like dungeon crawler, Minecraft Legends is a real-time strategy game. Its take on the genre appeals to a wider audience with its more action-focused design. Rather than commanding squads of units from an overhead perspective, players take direct third-person control of a leader. Pikmin is the closest point of comparison. Luckily, Minecraft Legends offers both co-op and competitive multiplayer modes.

#12 Overwatch 2

Developer: Blizzard Entertainment

Publisher: Blizzard Entertainment

Platforms: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC

Release date: TBA 2023

Overwatch 2 is the sequel to Blizzard’s successful hero shooter, with a PvE element being included in the final release. While not quite the full on campaign mode some were hoping for, it still promises to move the Overwatch story forward. This new mode will see continual updates just like the PvP, meaning more story will arrive over time. The only downside stems from the fact that Overwatch 2 will outright replace Overwatch. This leaves those that prefer the original’s larger team size with no options.

#11 Lightyear Frontier

Developer: Amplifier Game Invest, FRAME BREAK

Publisher: Amplifier Game Invest, FRAME BREAK

Platforms: Xbox Series X/S, PC

Release date: Spring 2023

Lightyear Frontier brings the vibes with its colorful world and low-stakes farming gameplay. After crash landing onto some new planet, you take this opportunity to make practical use of the land. Supporting up to four players, Lightyear Frontier does not feature combat, which many players will appreciate after the influx of base building/crafting games infused with violence. Because players pilot mechs, the way in which they tend to their homestead and collect resources differs from other farming games. It eases some of the more intensive labor.

#10 Voidtrain

Developer: HypeTrain Digital

Publisher: HypeTrain Digital

Platforms: Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Release date: TBA

Voidtrain is a survival game with a massive curveball thrown in. It is called Voidtrain because you’re travelling along on a train, which must be led across the endless intermindensional void in search of train upgrades. This journey involves first-person combat and navigation in which you detach from the train to explore the surrounding scenery. At points, you’ll navigate tangible spaces. Other times, you’re precariously grappling between random floating objects. Each journey is also procedurally generated, which could offer interesting scenarious considering the setting.

#9 Techtonica

Developer: Fire Hose Games

Publisher: Fire Hose Games

Platforms: PC

Release date: TBA

Techtonica is a co-op base building simulation, in which players build factories underneath the surface of an alien planet. Because all of this takes place below the planet’s surface, molding the terrain will become a core part of managing your ever-evolving production lines or just to modify the scenery. The setting also means you’ll spend quite a bit of time mining for resources to invest within your factories. For those that are interested, Techtonica supports up to four players online.

#8 Derelicts

Developer: Romain

Publisher: Romain

Platforms: PC

Release date: TBA

Running on Unreal Engine 5, Derelicts takes place after a cataclysmic event that left the entire planet with raditation poisoning. This has led to the emergence of mutated creatures and humans, which must be dealt with using first-person shooter combat while navigating this open world survival game. Derelicts‘ crafting and community building aspects rely on natural energy. This means you’ll have to make use of running water, wind, and solar energy in order to power your various contraptions. Interestingly, changes in weather can put a dent in your plans, forcing you to readjust your contraptions or simply wait it out. In a slight twist, players are also accompanied by an AI dog that can help out in fights.

#7 Overprime

Developer: Team SoulEVE

Publisher: Netmarble F&C

Platforms: PC

Release date: TBA

Overprime is a MOBA that plays like a typical third-person melee action game. While no longer the wildest genre combination thanks to the popularity of Smite, it’s still pretty uncommon. After all, Epic Games’ own Paragon was shut down only two years after its early access release. As expected, this is a free to play game with multiple characters that offer different attack abilities and mobility options. If you want to try another third-person MOBA that isn’t Smite, Overprime might be worth keeping an eye on.

#6 Rotwood

Developer: Klei Entertainment

Publisher: Klei Entertainment

Platforms: PC

Release date: TBA

Developed by the people responsible for Don’t Starve, Rotwood‘s art direction immediately stands out. Echoing that same paper mache/pop-up look, thise roguelite dungeon crawler supports up to four players. Information regarding its exact structure hasn’t been detailed aside from the core loop, which involves navigating an increasingly treacherous forest and returning to a safe haven to manage crafting and character progression. We can also gather that the animation looks to sell the impact of every strike, hit reaction, and dodge roll.

#5 Gatewalkers

Developer: A2 Softworks

Publisher: A2 Softworks

Platforms: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC

Release date: TBA

So many co-op games nowadays either fall under the shooter or first-person survival/crafting label. While there’s nothing inherently wrong with either direction, it’s a refreshing change of pace to see a co-operative action RPG. This isn’t attempted very often because the genre doesn’t usually lend itself to multiplayer game design. In Gatewalkers‘ case, the development team opted for a top-down perspective in which worlds are procedurally generated. Combined with survival mechanics such as harsh weather conditions, Gatewalkers will force friends to work together. There are also no predefined character classes, with an emphasis on constantly altering your build.

#4 Sons of the Forest

Developer: Endnight Games

Publisher: Endnight Games

Platforms: PC

Release: February 23, 2023

In Sons of the Forest, you’ll be tasked with a mission to go to an island to find a billionaire that was lost. But what immediately becomes clear is that this island is one that no man should step onto.

One of the things that you’ll immediately notice about Sons of the Forest is the fact that the game gives you total freedom on what to do, where to go, and how to survive. You can explore the entire island at will, or, go and immediately make a shelter for you to try and survive in.

The game gives you the freedom to do what you want, but doesn’t hold back on the difficulty either, as you’ll have plenty of threats as you traverse this “paradise”…

#3 Nightingale

Developer: Inflexion Games

Publisher: Inflexion Games

Platforms: PC

Release date: Q4 2022

Nightingale is set in an alternate Victorian-era world in which traditional fantasy is also thrown into the mix. This mixture makes it a visually inviting space for you and a group of friends to enjoy the core gameplay loop. Nightingale is a game of two halves — one involving intense combat against mythical creatures, meanwhile the other is a standard survival game with crafting and building. Its procedurally generated worlds even offer a twist, in which the realm cards system lets you influence certain elements of the proceeding realm.

#2 Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Developer: Rocksteady Studios

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, PC

Release date: Spring 2023

As a Rocksteady developed joint, you can likely count on satisfying action with an impeccable sense of rhythm So many games have attempted the Batman Arkham style of melee combat, with none matching the feeling of Rocksteady’s titles. As a co-op game, each Suicide Squad member seems to offer vastly different styles of combat and maneuverability as you should expect when dealing with Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Deadshot, and King Shark. This could make cycling through characters after finishing the game a worthwhile form of replayability.

#1 Redfall

Developer: Arkane Austin

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Platforms: Xbox Series X/S, PC

Release date: TBA 2023

Coming to us from the minds behind Prey and Dishonored, Redfall holds a lot of promise. This four-player co-op shooter seems familiar when examining it at face value. Each squad member has their own special abilities and affinities toward specific weapon types. It’s also an open world title in which vampires are the main threat. Considering the studio’s pedigree, however, we should expect an exceptionally crafted setting with level design that accomodates multiple playstyles. This should make it an exceptional co-op experience for different friend groups that like to tackle objectives differently.