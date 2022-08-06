Every Genshin Impact Sumeru Character Revealed So Far.

Genshin Impact is an immensely popular RPG with a multitude of characters and regions for the players to explore. Slated to be released in the game’s 3.0 patch, the Sumeru region and its characters are sure to be popular amongst the ravenous Genshin fanbase. Several characters have already been revealed in the official media, but leaks have shown off quite a few characters that are yet to be shown. Below you will find a full list of all the upcoming Sumeru characters.
More Genshin Impact Guides: Genshin Impact: Kaedehara Kazuha Talents Guide | Genshin Impact: Kaedehara Kazuha Constellation Guide | Genshin Impact: Klee Ascension Guide | Genshin Impact: The Best Klee Builds | Genshin Impact: The Best Kaedehara Kazuha Builds
Genshin Impact: List of Sumeru Characters
Please keep in mind that some of these characters are based on leaks, and HoYoverse is yet to confirm their existence, release date, or element. These characters have been featured in an official preview video for Sumeru and will all be playable within Genshin Impact. The rumored characters will be listed separately under another head below.
Tighnari
- Vision: Dendro
- Rarity: 5-star
- Expected Release: 3.0
Collie
- Vision: Dendro
- Rarity: 4-star
- Expected Release: 3.0
Dori
- Vision: Electro
- Rarity: 4-star
- Expected Release: 3.0
Dehya
- Vision: Pyro
- Rarity: Possibly 4-star
- Expected Release: Possibly 3.1
Nilou
- Vision: Hydro
- Rarity: Possibly 5-star
- Expected Release: 3.2 or 3.3
Cyno
- Vision: Electro
- Rarity: 5-star
- Expected Release: After 3.3
Alhaitham
- Vision: Dendro
- Rarity: Possibly 5-star
- Expected Release: After 3.3
Nahida
- Vision: Dendro
- Rarity: 5-star
- Expected Release: 3.1
Rumored Sumeru Characters
The characters below have popped up in reported leaks. We don’t have much information around them, and it’s possible that they may never even make it into the full game.
Candace/Kandake
- Vision: Possibly Hydro
- Rarity: 4-star
- Expected Release: N/A
Mika
- Vision: Possibly Cryo
- Rarity: N/A
- Expected Release: After 3.1
Kabi
- Vision: N/A
- Rarity: N/A
- Expected Release: After 3.0
To reiterate, characters listed in the Rumored Sumeru Characters section are purely speculative and have not been confirmed by HoYoverse.