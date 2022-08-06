Every Genshin Impact Sumeru Character Revealed So Far.

Genshin Impact is an immensely popular RPG with a multitude of characters and regions for the players to explore. Slated to be released in the game’s 3.0 patch, the Sumeru region and its characters are sure to be popular amongst the ravenous Genshin fanbase. Several characters have already been revealed in the official media, but leaks have shown off quite a few characters that are yet to be shown. Below you will find a full list of all the upcoming Sumeru characters.

Genshin Impact: List of Sumeru Characters

Please keep in mind that some of these characters are based on leaks, and HoYoverse is yet to confirm their existence, release date, or element. These characters have been featured in an official preview video for Sumeru and will all be playable within Genshin Impact. The rumored characters will be listed separately under another head below.

Tighnari

Vision: Dendro

Dendro Rarity: 5-star

5-star Expected Release: 3.0

Collie

Vision: Dendro

Dendro Rarity: 4-star

4-star Expected Release: 3.0

Dori

Vision : Electro

: Electro Rarity : 4-star

: 4-star Expected Release: 3.0

Dehya

Vision: Pyro

Rarity: Possibly 4-star

Expected Release: Possibly 3.1

Nilou

Vision : Hydro

: Hydro Rarity : Possibly 5-star

: Possibly 5-star Expected Release: 3.2 or 3.3

Cyno

Vision : Electro

: Electro Rarity : 5-star

: 5-star Expected Release: After 3.3

Alhaitham

Vision : Dendro

: Dendro Rarity : Possibly 5-star

: Possibly 5-star Expected Release: After 3.3

Nahida

Vision : Dendro

: Dendro Rarity : 5-star

: 5-star Expected Release: 3.1

Rumored Sumeru Characters

The characters below have popped up in reported leaks. We don’t have much information around them, and it’s possible that they may never even make it into the full game.

Candace/Kandake

Vision : Possibly Hydro

: Possibly Hydro Rarity : 4-star

: 4-star Expected Release: N/A

Mika

Vision : Possibly Cryo

: Possibly Cryo Rarity : N/A

: N/A Expected Release: After 3.1

Kabi

Vision : N/A

: N/A Rarity : N/A

: N/A Expected Release: After 3.0

To reiterate, characters listed in the Rumored Sumeru Characters section are purely speculative and have not been confirmed by HoYoverse.