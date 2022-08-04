Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Ouroboros Forms Explained

The Ouroboros that links the main cast of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 together is one of the key plot elements for the game’s story. While it’s an interesting enough narrative element, the cool thing is that Ouroboros plays a major part in Xenoblade 3‘s gameplay as well.

Towards the end of Chapter 2, the Ouroboros form will be unlocked for all characters for the player to use anytime they please. While a lot of the game’s combat mechanics are complex, luckily, Ouroboros is pretty straightforward and easy to comprehend. If you’re looking for a quick recap on how they should be used, take a look at our guide below.

What is Ouroboros Interlink?

At the end of the game’s first chapter, the main cast all gets together and is interlinked by Guernica Vandham. This essentially means that each character is paired with another: Noah to Mio, Eunie to Taion, and Lanz to Sena. After becoming interlinked and awakening to the power in Chapter 2, all three pairs are able to combine powers and become a giant beast for a limited time.

In gameplay, this means combining both characters during a fight in order to control the Ouroboros form and deal massive combined damage.

How to Use Ouroboros Form

Using Ouroboros form is simple. Like all Combat Arts, the Ouroboros meter will be fully charged and all characters will be able to link by hitting left on the D-pad. This binds your current character together with their partner and transforms them into their Ouroboros form.

When in Ouroboros form, the player has access to Ouroboros Arts which are special moves that don’t have any cooldown time meaning that you’re able to fire off a lot of moves and deal devastating damage in just a few seconds. In addition to gaining new unique Arts for each Ouroboros form, the player also has access to new Talent Arts.

Unfortunately, you can’t stay in Ouroboros form forever. As soon as you link, a timer is started on the left side of the screen called the “Heat Gauge.” The heat gauge is filled by using Arts and just about everything else while Interlinked and once it gets full, you’ll be forced to return to your characters’ normal forms. After being returned to normal, you’ll need to wait for the Ouroboros skill to cool down before using it again.

It’s important to note that Interlink can’t be started when the partner to your selected character is downed, but when in Ouroboros form, you won’t take any damage.

Make sure to take note of which Ouroboros Arts have what effects. Some heal nearby party members on each hit while others simply deal massive damage. Understanding what each Art does can help inform you which characters should Interlink during key moments in a fight.

Eventually, you’ll gain access to alternate Ouroboros forms depending on which character is dominant. When that’s introduced the new forms will have their own selection of Arts to use and can be switched between by hitting up on the D-pad.

How to Upgrade Ouroboros Forms

At the very end of Chapter 2, you’ll get access to an upgrade tree for each Ourobors form in the Characters menu. Here, you’ll be able to spend Soul Points (SP) on new skills that power up each Ouroboros form. You’ll gain SP by completing quests so make sure to check the skill tree frequently so that you can be as powerful as possible for some of Xenoblade Chronicles 3‘s tougher fights.