Everything we learned about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in the 2022 Direct

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are the newest iterations of the Pokemon franchise. With a larger open world than ever before, the world of Pokemon only seems to grow larger with each entry in the franchise. The Scarlet and Violet versions are slated for release on November 22, 2022. The franchise seeks to bolster the open-world RPG elements of the games through the addition of various features and updates to the classic Pokemon formula. This includes, among other aspects, a more sprawling world than ever before. With the Paldea region taking the center stage accompanied by more improvements to the games.

The Treasure Hunt

Travel and exploration are taking more precedent in this entry to the Pokemon franchise. Players are able to traverse various different biomes and environments within the game. From the greenery of the grasslands to the sifting sands of beaches and shifting seas to majestic mountainous regions of the game world. Traversal of these areas is made simpler through the use of Pokemon mounts. Seemingly acquired in-game earlier than ever before, this seems to allow players to have an easier time getting around the larger game world in search of treasure. Multiplayer also allows for this emphasis on exploration to be enjoyed with friends.

Adventures in Academics

A new addition to the Pokemon series is the Academies within the games. Players are able to choose between two academies depending on which version of the game they own. Players with Pokemon Scarlet will attend Naranja Academy, whereas players with Pokemon Violet will attend Uva Academy. Trainers seeking to be more studious students in their respective academies are allowed to choose from three branching paths.

A Classic Experience

As is common in most Pokemon entries, players can choose to challenge the eight Pokemon Gyms within the region to become Pokemon Champions. While this allows for a more streamlined journey throughout the game that players are familiar with, there is no set path. This allows for a more open adventure that relies on player choice as opposed to the similar journies of the past. Which characters in the cast will you befriend or interact with, and when? This and more are all up to you in the newest Pokemon games.

The Plentiful Pokemon of Paldea

Players who are used to the plentiful Pokemon found in past regions will be glad to hear that Paldea leaves nothing to be desired. So far, region-specific versions of Pokemon have been shown during the 2022 Direct, each with its own lore and Pokedex entries. Completion of the Pokedex also plays a role in completing the player’s adventure as it has in past games.

Marvelous Multiplayer

Multiplayer exists within this entry to the Pokemon series. Players choosing to explore and capture more Pokemon with the help of their friends will find it is simple to do so. Accomplished through the use of the Union Circle system, players can play cooperatively with friends. This and much more make Pokemon Scarlet and Violet out to be exciting entries in the Pokemon game series.